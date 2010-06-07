5 Mar 2018
Raisa Gorbachev Foundation Gala
-
1. RG Gala Lara and David
Newly weds David Walliams and Lara Stone had all eyes on them at the Raisa Gorbachev fundraiser. The charity is named after former Russian President Mikhail Gorbachev's wife who died following a battle with leukaemia. The foundation raised £1.7m at the event which will be split between Marie Curie Cancer Care and the Raisa Gorbachev Foundation.
-
2. RG Gala Joely
Joely Richardson went for an elegant off-white maxidress with bead embellishment which she accented with turquoise droplet earrings. With a half up half down do the effect was very Grecian goddess.
-
3. RG Gala Matthew W
Matthew Williamson sported one of his signature silk scarves at the Raisa Gorbachev fundraiser.
-
4. RG Gala Hugh
Hugh Grant kept things relaxed with unbuttoned collar and cuffs as he tucked into a cool cocktail.
-
5. RG Gala Angelica
Angelica Huston was all about the monochrome in her swishing black and white maxidress at the fundraiser.
-
6. RG Gala Tracey Emin
Tracey Emin donned a dress by her fave designer, Vivienne Westwood, at the Raisa Gorbachev Foundation event.
-
7. RG Gala Jefferson
Jefferson Hack was his usual cool self in a dog's tooth jacket and white brogues combo. His party companion looked equally hip in a pop art-inspired look.
-
8. RG Gala Lara and David
Lara Stone was resplendent in her fuchsia one-shouldered gown at the elegant party at Hampton Court. The Dutch supermodel added dark eye make-up and nude lips to compliment her bright dress.
-
9. RG Gala Franco Nero and Vanessa
Real life loves Franco Nero and Vanessa Redgrave are to appear on the silver screen later this month in the romantic comedy, Letters to Juliet. Vanessa looked elegant in her drop-waisted floral gown.
-
10. RG Gala Lara, David and Matthew
David Walliams and new wife Lara Stone made one hot couple at this year's Raisa Gorbachev Foundation Gala. They were joined by fashion designer Matthew Williamson who, ever the individual, opted for his own take on black tie dressing.
-
11. RG Gala Yasmin
Wow! Yasmin Le Bon sure knows how to pull a look out the bag when the occasion requires. The model turned Wallis designer opted for this fan-style minidress and wore her hair in an on-trend quiff.
-
12. RG Gala David Furnish
Elton's other half David Furnish was keeping things bling in a shiny black DJ as he chatted to pal Patrick Cox and his guest.
-
13. RG Gala Claire
Dougray Scott and wife Claire Forlani attended the Raisa Gorbachev fundraiser in swish style with CSI actress Claire donning a painterly strapless silk floor-length gown in shades of blue.
-
14. RG Gala Sophie Ellis
Sophie Ellis Bextor was all vintage sophistication in a little black dress with flapper-style fringing. A pair of gold detail heels and a shocking-pink clutch bag added a little Ellis Bextor-style quirk.
-
15. RG Gala Hofit
Socialite Hofit Golan went for a romantic dress with tulle underlay for the charity bash and added a pair of rose-embellished heels… Perfect footwear for a garden party!
RG Gala Lara and David
Newly weds David Walliams and Lara Stone had all eyes on them at the Raisa Gorbachev fundraiser. The charity is named after former Russian President Mikhail Gorbachev's wife who died following a battle with leukaemia. The foundation raised £1.7m at the event which will be split between Marie Curie Cancer Care and the Raisa Gorbachev Foundation.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018