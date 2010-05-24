5 Mar 2018
Radio 1's Big Weekend 2010
1. BIG WEEKEND Cheryl Cole
Cheryl Cole rocked the Radio 1 Big Weekend 2010 bash looking pretty cool! The star worked military chic with metallic short and perforated gold aviators.
2. BIG WEEKEND Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys looked chic in a black dress, which she brightened up with a slick of candy-pink lippie.
3. BIG WEEKEND Florence Welch
Florence Welch worked summer's style staples, the maxidress, which looked fab against her fiery-hued hair.
4. BIG WEEKEND Ke$ha
Doing it for US! Ke$ha proudly donned a pair of stars and stripes-printed micro-shorts as she belted out her top tunes at Radio 1's Big Weekend.
5. BIG WEEKEND Justin Bieber
Pop's youngest dude Justin Bieber put in a top performance at Radio 1's Big Weekend bash in Bangor.
6. BIG WEEKEND Rihanna
Rihanna proved that playsuits really are de rigueur as she took the Radio 1 Big Weekend stage in a cute black striped number teamed with fishnet tights.
7. BIG WEEKEND Chery Cole
How hot? Cheryl Cole worked the crowd into a frenzy as she performed in metallic shorts and gold ankle boots.
8. BIG WEEKEND Pixie Lott
Work it! Pixie Lott was super-sexy as she hit the stage in lace shorts, over-the-knee boots, and a studded cropped leather jacket.
9. BIG WEEKEND Marina and the Diamonds
Kooky! Marina and the Diamonds' frontwoman went for festival fun in red heart-shaped glasses and a Bambi-print dress.
10. BIG WEEKEND Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding ensured she was comfy by teaming her pretty peasant top with tan brogues.
11. BIG WEEKEND Jared Leto
30 Seconds to Mars' frontman showed off his shocking-pink mohican.
12. BIG WEEKEND Diana Vickers
X Factor star Diana Vickers was so cute in high-waisted shorts and a nautical striped top.
13. BIG WEEKEND Pixie Lott
A pair of buckled flat boots toughened up Pixie Lott's tiered white sun dress.
14. BIG WEEKEND JLS
JLS oozed urban chic as they posed for pics at Radio 1's Big Weekend.
15. BIG WEEKEND The Saturdays
The Saturdays flashed a bit of flesh in summer's cute trend: cropped tops.
16. BIG WEEKEND Kate Nash
Singer Kate Nash channelled comfy-cool in Converse trainers, leggings, a cropped leather jacket and heavy eye make-up.
17. BIG WEEKEND Coco Sumner
Coco Sumner was relaxed in a slouchy tee and red denim shorts.
