Fans queued up from 2am the previous night to catch a glimpse of Johnny Depp, and he didn't disappoint. Depp arrived early and looked gorgeous in a sleek dark suit accessorized with a deep tan and those to-die-for cheekbones. The 46 year-old actor cut a fine figure on the red carpet and spent almost two hours with fans in the midsummer heat.

Public Enemies sees Johnny morph into yet another complex character, this time the historic New York gangster John Dillinger. He heads an all-star cast including Marion Cotillard, Christian Bale and Giovanni Ribisi to name a few. For many of Johnny's die-hard fans, Jack Sparrow of Pirates of the Carribean fame remains their favourite, and many dressed up as the swashbuckling pirate last night.

But for us, whether he's a pirate, a murderous butcher or a gangster, he still leaves us swooning every time.

With reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy