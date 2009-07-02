5 Mar 2018
Public Enemies Premiere
-
1. Party 300609 Public Enemies Johnny Depp
Fans queued up from 2am the previous night to catch a glimpse of Johnny Depp, and he didn't disappoint. Depp arrived early and looked gorgeous in a sleek dark suit accessorized with a deep tan and those to-die-for cheekbones. The 46 year-old actor cut a fine figure on the red carpet and spent almost two hours with fans in the midsummer heat.
Public Enemies sees Johnny morph into yet another complex character, this time the historic New York gangster John Dillinger. He heads an all-star cast including Marion Cotillard, Christian Bale and Giovanni Ribisi to name a few. For many of Johnny's die-hard fans, Jack Sparrow of Pirates of the Carribean fame remains their favourite, and many dressed up as the swashbuckling pirate last night.
But for us, whether he's a pirate, a murderous butcher or a gangster, he still leaves us swooning every time.
With reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy
-
2. Party 300609 Public Enemies Marion Cotillard
As if winning an Oscar and being the face of Dior wasn't enough, Marion Cotillard is now starring alongside Johnny Depp in Public Enemies, a gangster drama set in 1930s New York. The French actress stunned the crowds in her red carpet attire, opting for a red Vivienne Westwood dress teamed with vertiginous Dior heels.
-
3. Party 300609 Public Enemies Amelle Berrabah
Amelle Berrabah took time out for the Sugababes' busy schedule to join the celebrities dying to get a first look at Johnny Depp's new film, Public Enemies. Wearing Dolce & Gabbana with Barbara Bui heels she looked red carpet perfect. The Sugababes are facing a busy summer as they perform at this week's Wireless festival, along with releasing their new single. "I'm really looking forward to seeing Johnny Depp tonight, I absolutely love him!" She told us.
-
4. Party 300609 Public Enemies Branka Katic
Serbian actress Branka Katic held her own on the red carpet with a bang-on-trend burnt orange Roksanda Ilincic dress teamed with a Marko Matysik belt and Katarina Mutic shoes (which we were going slightly gaga for). Branka plays a femme fatale in Public Enemies opposite Johnny Depp.
"It was great playing the baddie," Branka told us, "but I did feel bad about what she did." And how was it playing alongside one of the worlds most lusted after men? "Working with Johnny was great, he's the loveliest man alive., I've never met someone with such humanity and humour. And he's so caring." We always knew Mr Depp was just perfect...!
-
5. Party 300609 Public Enemies Amber Le Bon
Current face of River Island Amber Le Bon rocked up to last night's premiere looking absolutely divine in a cream D&G frock and shoes, which she teamed with a Jimmy Choo handbag and her mum Yasmin's vintage jewellery. "I raid my mother's wardrobe usually, I just tell her I'm taking her things!" she confessed.
So what are the model's fashion tips for next season? "Everyone's obsessed with Balmain and I'm no exception! I'm also liking Mark Fast and Christopher Kane has some gorgeous stuff," she told us.
-
6. Party 300609 Public Enemies Stephen Graham, Johnny Depp, Marion Cotillard and Michael Mann
Johnny Depp and Marion Cotillard teamed up with Public Enemies director Michael Mann. "My mission was to create a period film." he told us; "I wanted you to look at 1933 New York and be in 1933." With thousands of people swarming to Leicester Square to see the stars of the film, the director was enjoying the buzz; "The reception here tonight is absolutely fantastic, people have been lining up since early this morning."
-
7. Party 300609 Public Enemies Marion Cotillard and Stephen Graham
Oscar-winner Marion Cotillard caught up with co-star Steve Graham at the prem. Liverpudlian actor Steve takes on the role of New York gangster Al Capone in Public Enemies. "It's a great film and it's a great job to do to work with people like Michael Mann and Johnny Depp," he told us. Graham also enlightened us as to what the crew got up to during filming "we hung out in Italian restaurants and just ate a lot of pasta!" Nice work!
Party 300609 Public Enemies Johnny Depp
Fans queued up from 2am the previous night to catch a glimpse of Johnny Depp, and he didn't disappoint. Depp arrived early and looked gorgeous in a sleek dark suit accessorized with a deep tan and those to-die-for cheekbones. The 46 year-old actor cut a fine figure on the red carpet and spent almost two hours with fans in the midsummer heat.
Public Enemies sees Johnny morph into yet another complex character, this time the historic New York gangster John Dillinger. He heads an all-star cast including Marion Cotillard, Christian Bale and Giovanni Ribisi to name a few. For many of Johnny's die-hard fans, Jack Sparrow of Pirates of the Carribean fame remains their favourite, and many dressed up as the swashbuckling pirate last night.
But for us, whether he's a pirate, a murderous butcher or a gangster, he still leaves us swooning every time.
With reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018