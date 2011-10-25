SEE all the dresses and stars, including Cheryl Cole, Tulisa Contostavlos, Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts...
Pride of Britain Awards 2011
1. Cheryl Cole at The Pride of Britain Awards 2011
Showing off her new svelte figure in her Victoria Beckham gown, Cheryl Cole teamed the pastel pink dress with glitzy de Grisogono earrings and an Olga Berg clutch.
2. Tulisa Contostavlos at The Pride of Britain Awards 2011
X Factor judge Tulisa took an arty approach at the awards wearing a fit and flare mini printed with classical motifs by iconic British designer Vivienne Westwood.
3. Nicola Roberts at The Pride of Britain Awards 2011
Floating down the red carpet in candy floss shades, Nicola Roberts opted for a ballerina-inspired tulle frock by Luisa Beccaria for The Pride of Britain Awards.
4. Abigail Clancy at The Pride of Britain Awards 2011
Giving a classic look a daring edge, Abigail Clancy worked a studded LBD on The Pride of Britain Awards red carpet.
5. Holly Willoughby at The Pride of Britain Awards 2011
Holly Willoughby showed off a wow-worthy post-baby figure in a LBD given a touch of sparkle at the waist and matched with some seriously sparkling Christian Louboutin T-bar sandals.
6. Coleen Rooney at The Pride of Britain Awards 2011
Modeling her own range for Littlewoods, Coleen Rooney demonstrated the red carpet potential of her high street designs at The Pride of Britain Awards.
7. Holly Valance at The Pride of Britain Awards 2011
Strictly Come Dancing starlet Holly Valance took to The Pride of Britain Awards red carpet in a floor-length floral gown that revealed her enviable curves.
8. Tess Daly at The Pride of Britain Awards 2011
Going for uber-glitz in an Alice + Olivia striped sparkling mini dress, Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly worked the look with tanned pins and lattice booties.
9. Kimberley Walsh at The Pride of Britain Awards 2011
Kimberley Walsh went for vamp-style glamour for The Pride of Britain Awards in a plunging V-neck Blugirl by Blumarine dress. Kohl-rimmed eyes and a sleek ponytail completed the show-stopping look.
10. Elle Macpherson at The Pride of Britain Awards 2011
Elle Macpherson proved she’s still got it at The Pride of Britain Awards wowing the crowds in a black floor-length DSquared2 gown adding stacked gold bangles to channel a Grecian feel.
11. Amy Childs at The Pride of Britain Awards 2011
TOWIE star Amy Childs did vintage glamour in an Ultimo Couture bandeau gown with glitz added in a simple sparkling cuff.
12. Vanessa White and Mollie King at The Pride of Britain Awards 2011
The Saturdays’ Mollie King channeled this season’s 60s vibe in a polka dot shift while bandmate Vanessa White opted for a claret-coloured mini teamed with an oversized clutch.
13. Tom Felton at The Pride of Britain Awards 2011
Harry Potter villain Tom Felton did his dandy best with a paisley cravat tucked into a unbuttoned shirt.
14. Emma Bunton at The Pride of Britain Awards 2011
The Dolce & Gabbana star print has been such a hit on the red carpet this party season and Emma Bunton was keen to get in on the act at The Pride of Britain Awards wearing the designer duo’s figure-hugging pencil dress.
15. James and Oliver Phelps at The Pride of Britain Awards 2011
Causing a frenzy wherever they go, Harry Potter twins James and Oliver Phelps were a definite crowd pleaser at The Pride of Britain Awards.
16. Myleene Klass at The Pride of Britain Awards 2011
Yummy mummy Myleene Klass took to The Pride of Britain Awards red carpet in a fabulous fishtail dress with her mermaid-like tresses let loose.
17. Jade Thompson at The Pride of Britain Awards 2011
Getting used to the glamour of the red carpet, Britain’s Next Top Model winner Jade Thompson revealed her model potential in a daring Mark Fast dress with classic black courts.
18. Stacey Solomon at The Pride of Britain Awards 2011
X Factor 2009 finalist Stacey Soloman went for some serious sparkle at The Pride of Britain Awards in an embellished frock by Alice + Olivia.
19. David Gandy at The Pride of Britain Awards 2011
Dolce & Gabbana hunk David Gandy was dapper as ever in a sleek suit teamed with a burgundy knitted tie.
20. Christine Bleakley at The Pride of Britain Awards 2011
Smiling from Daybreak until dusk, Christine Bleakley revealed her uber-toned figure in a metallic bandage dress.
21. Melanie Chisholm at The Pride of Britain Awards 2011
The Spice Girls’ Melanie Chisholm rocked a jewel-hued wrap dress on the red carpet with this season’s must-have python print clutch held by her side.
22. Ollie Murs at The Pride of Britain Awards 2011
Olly Murs went for the cheeky chappy approach for the awards teaming his unfailing smile with a buttoned-up polka dot shirt.
23. JLS at The Pride of Britain Awards 2011
The JLS boys made the ultimate crew in coordinating black and burgundy suits.
24. James Corden at The Pride of Britain Awards 2011
Funnyman James Corden escorted his partner Julia Carey down the star-studded red carpet at The Pride of Britain Awards.
25. Caroline Flack at The Pride of Britain Awards 2011
Giving her look the Xtra Factor, Caroline Flack tried out the lace trend with a cute fit-and-flare frock teamed with platform pumps.
26. Jamie and Louise Redknapp at The Pride of Britain Awards 2011
Super hot couple Jamie and Louise Redknapp are a Pride of Britain fixture and the perfect pair were looking more dashing than ever with Jamie in a three-piece suit and Louise working intricate lace across her décolletage.
27. Ed Milliband at The Pride of Britain Awards 2011
Leader of the Opposition Ed Milliband was all smiles at The Pride of Britain Awards.
28. Hugh Bonneville at The Pride of Britain Awards 2011
Downton Abbey patriarch Hugh Bonneville was accompanied by his wife Lulu on The Pride of Britain Awards red carpet.
29. Joanne Froggatt at The Pride of Britain Awards 2011
Downton Abbey favourite Joanne Froggatt swapped her lady’s maid costume for a super sleek pencil dress neatly belted with a black ribbon and accessorised with black peep-toe courts and a black clutch.
30. Carol Vorderman at The Pride of Britain Awards 2011
Carol Vorderman knows how to work a red carpet and The Pride of Britain Awards was no exception with the glamour puss giving the perfect pout in a gunmetal grey gown.
