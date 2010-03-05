5 Mar 2018
Pre-Oscar Parties
1. PRE OSCAR Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez went for all-out glamour at the Grey Goose party and chose a shimmering sequined gold one-shoulder dress. Super-glitzy.
2. PRE OSCAR Carey Mulligan
Brit Oscar-nominee Carey Mulligan kept it cool and classy at the Grey Goose bash in a funky black skirt suit and edgy shoe boots. Good luck, Carey!
3. PRE OSCAR Madonna
All wrapped in a fur-trimmed black coat, Madonna rocked up to the Grey Goose bash at Soho Hotel in LA looking age-defying as ever.
4. PRE OSCAR Elton John and David Furnish
Elton John and David Furnish love a good party, and the pair were suited and booted for the star-studded Grey Goose bash in LA.
5. PRE OSCAR Josh Hartnett
Swoon. Josh Hartnett was looking cute as ever in a leather jacket and beanie at the Grey Goose party at Soho House in LA.
6. PRE OSCAR Quentin Tarantino
He's on fire! Inglourious Basterds director arrived at the Grey Goose bash with flames licking his leather jacket!
7. PRE OSCAR Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez
Gold star! Jennifer Lopez was on fine glittering form at the Grey Goose party in a sexy gold mini, while hubby Marc Anthony was working those shades.
8. PRE OSCAR Dustin Hoffman and Natalie Portman
One of our fave veteran actors, Dustin Hoffman, (how could you not love him after that performance in Meet the Fockers?) arrived at the Grey Goose bash with wife Lisa, but took time out to chat to the very gorgeous Natalie Portman, who was elegant but sexy in a hippie-vibe mini and contrasting smart embellished jacket.
9. PRE OSCAR Kelly Osbourne
Wow, Kelly Osbourne's really working those new lavender locks! The star attended the Grey Goose party looking fab in a structured crystallised minidress.
10. PRE OSCAR Rachel Zoe
Rachel Zoe worked a very Nicole Richie-vibe look in a billowing mauve maxidress at the Grey Goose bash. We like.
11. PRE OSCAR Juliette Lewis
Juliette Lewis, you rock! We love the punchy attitude of this star and she looked sexy at the Grey Goose party in a ruched bodycon dress and smart black jacket. A slick of on-trend lippie finished the look to perfection.
12. PRE OSCAR Matthew Rhys
Brothers and Sisters star Matthew Rhys was dapper in a grey suit - so the in thing for men right now - and a printed shirt at the Grey Goose party.
13. PRE OSCAR Holly Valance
Former Neighbours hottie Holly Valance hit the RAAD Grey Goose party at Soho House in West Hollywood in a military-style leather jacket and jeans. Cool but casual combo.
14. PRE OSCAR Guy Pearce
Neighbours-star-turned-Hollywood-A-lister Guy Pearce enjoyed the Grey Goose bash in LA, and was looking cool in black-rimmed glasses.
15. PRE OSCAR Rosanna Arquette
Sleek and suited, Rosanna Arquette was the picture of sophistication at the Grey Goose party.
16. PRE OSCAR Jessica Alba and Cash Warren
Jessica Alba was simply stunning as she arrived at the 7th Annual Global Green USA pre-Oscar party in LA with hubby Cash Warren. All eyes were on her gorgeous embroidered Viktor & Rolf spring 2010 dress, which she teamed with Casadei heels. Love the cape-like shoulders and pretty bow belt - divine.
17. PRE OSCAR Mena Suvari
That is one seriously high-top hairdo! Mena Suvari loves to push the boundaries in hair, and she did it again at the 3rd Annual Women In Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party. We love her super-feminine floral-adorned baby-pink dress.
18. PRE OSCAR Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole Scherzinger was so pretty in her 70s-style printed halterneck maxidress at the 7th Global Green pre-Oscar party. We love this look - and maxidresses are super-hot for spring!
19. PRE OSCAR Mel B
Va-va-voom! Mel B showcased her uber-trimmed body in a hot-pink bodycon dress at the 7th Global Green pre-Oscar bash. She teamed it with vertiginous patent grey heels for a look-at-me finish.
20. PRE OSCAR Michelle Rodriguez
Avatar star Michelle Rodriguez attended the 3rd Annual Women In Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party, hosted by the movie's director James Cameron, in a pretty dress with her signature leather jacket.
21. PRE OSCAR Joel and Benji Madden
Brothers Joel and Benji Madden enjoyed the Global Green pre-Oscar party together, and it was hard to tell them apart in trilby hats and leather jackets.
22. Pre-Oscar Hollywood Domino Gala
Kelly Brook looked dazzling in this Ralph and Russo black silk satin fishtail gown with Swarovski Zirconia stones.
23. Pre-Oscar Hollywood Domino Gala
Demi Moore wore a lovely flowing blue strapless maxidress at the Pre-Oscars party, and was joined by her handsome hubby Ashton Kutcher.
24. Pre-Oscar Hollywood Domino Gala
This revealing number looked amazing on Mia Maestro as she braved the plunging neckline. We love the cute sparkly frill shoulder detail.
25. Pre-Oscar Hollywood Domino Gala
This black floor-length maxidress is perfect for this season with its sleeveless design. We love the subtle touch of Grecian goddess with the gathered shoulder tie on Camilla Belle.
26. Pre-Oscar Hollywood Domino Gala
A twist on the classic LBD, Molly Sims sported large feathery ruffles on her cute wrap-around dress, which was teamed with a pair of strappy sandal heels.
27. Pre-Oscar Hollywood Domino Gala
Elegant and feminine, Lydia Hearst wowed in this strapless grey and black tulle layered floor-length dress.
28. Pre-Oscar Hollywood Domino Gala
Sisters AnnaLynne and Angel McCord looked equally beautiful at the Pre-Oscars party. Both opted for the ultra-chic Grecian look with plunging necklines and soft draped dresses.
29. Pre-Oscar Hollywood Domino Gala
Olivier Martinez looked slick and sophisticated on the red carpet in preparation for the Oscars ceremony.
30. Pre-Oscar Hollywood Domino Gala
‘Brothers and Sisters’ star David Annable looked cool and relaxed as he posed for photos on the red carpet.
31. Pre-Oscar Hollywood Domino Gala
Rachel Zoe stood out in her striking purple floor-length maxidress with intricate embroidery.
32. Pre-Oscar Hollywood Domino Gala
This pastel yellow frilly babydoll dress made Lady Victoria Hervey look cute and girlie - especially with her sparkly bow waist tie and purple feather clutch bag. Totally adorable!
33. Pre-Oscar Hollywood Domino Gala
Actor Matt Dillon smiled happily for the cameras at the Pre-Oscar Hollywood Domino Gala in Beverley Hills.
