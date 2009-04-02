5 Mar 2018
Pre-BAFTA Parties
1. Rourke Stone Pre Bafta 07/02/09The champagne was flowing at the lavish Asprey jewellers on Bond Street, as a whole host of A-listers gathered to celebrate their BAFTA nominations. Mickey Rourke, who subsequently went on to win the gong for Best Actor, was sporting a dazzlingly bright pair of suede loafers, silk paisley scarf and his usual Hollywood shades, and was chatting to Sharon Stone who'd also flown into London for the awards ceremony. InStyle also spotted Sharon congratulating a highly bemused looking Dev Patel later on in the evening.
2. Patel Pinto Pre Bafta 07/02/09InStyle had to strategically time the moment we swooped in and grabbed a chat with Dev Patel, as people were literally lining up to chat to the star — but we consequently fell in love with the 18-year-old cutie. The actor was at the party with his very proud mum, who he referred to as his “lucky charm.” Bless! Also present was his stunning co-star Freida Pinto, who when asked what it was like to work with Dev, replied jokingly: “Oh he's such a nuisance!”
3. Wainwright Taylor Wood Pre Bafta 07/02/09
The Bond Street store was wall-to-wall with BAFTA nominees who made their way through the growing crowd of press and fans outside to celebrate in the luxurious venue. Sam Taylor-Wood, who was stylish in a black silk jumpsuit and shimmering silver blazer, arrived at the party with musician Rufus Wainwright — who was sporting a bright multi-coloured shirt and fur-trimmed coat. The pair were just two of the VIP guests who then moved on to the exclusive Charles Finch and Chanel pre-BAFTA party at Annabel's in Berkeley Square.
4. Adams Pre Bafta 07/02/09Amy Adams was one of the glamorous stateside stars present at the London soiree, and was chic in a sleek Roland Mouret frock and sophisticated up-do. InStyle stopped to have a chat with the BAFTA nominee, who was up for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Doubt. “I'm very much looking forward to tomorrow, because it's my first time at the BAFTAs” she said. “It's a privilege to be nominated.” When asked if she was going to be wearing the same designer at the ceremony the following night, she laughed and replied cryptically, “I might be…” Turns out, yes she was!
5. Pinto Pre Bafta 07/02/09The remarkably beautiful Freida Pinto was sporting a chic ruffled Chanel dress, and happily chatted away to InStyle about the dramatic turn her life had taken since appearing in Slumdog Millionaire. “The last couple of months have been crazy,” she said. “I'm having such an amazing time, I never would have imagined this would happen to me. I wasn't even in that many scenes in the film, but I knew I just had to try and make them my own.” The former model also told us that she was very excited to have her parents flying in from India to join her at the BAFTAs the following day.
6. Waston Pre Bafta 07/02/09
Chanel devotee Emma Watson was another young starlet donning the designer label, sporting a structured midnight blue dress with matching sequined clutch. "I'm having a lovely evening," she told InStyle, and confirmed that she would indeed be attending the awards ceremony the following evening. "I've got a few things in the pipeline for the future, which will hopefully show a very different side to me than the Harry Potter films,” she said. "But I've got another two years of playing Hermione so I'm not sick of her just yet!"
7. Cruz Pre Bafta 07/02/09Asprey weren't the only people to throw a lavish pre-BAFTA party; Chanel teamed up with Charles Finch to host an ultra-exclusive sit down dinner at Annabel's in Berkeley Square. Penelope Cruz was all smiles in her Chanel Paris-Moscow frock, as one of the VIP guests invited to enjoy the fine cuisine on offer — but little did she know that she'd have an even bigger smile on her face the very next evening as she accepted the BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress.
8. Rourke Geldof Pre Bafta 07/02/09From Asprey to Annabel's: Mickey Rourke made a brief appearance at the jewellers before hopping in his car to the next party, where he caught up with Bob Geldof. The soon-to-be-crowned BAFTA Leading Actor was also overheard having a highly passionate discussion with the Le Bon's about pugs and Chihuahuas later on in the night…
9. Watson guest Pre Bafta 07/02/09
Emma Watson warmed up her appetite with a couple of canapés at the Asprey party, and then continued to party the night away at soiree number two. The actress was spotted hanging out with Bryan Ferry and Amanda Shepherd during the evening, and checking out the VIP lounge — which had been turned into a games room with Asprey backgammon boards.
10. Pike Pre Bafta 07/02/09Those who opted out of the Asprey pre-pre-BAFTA party — such as Rosamund Pike — were welcomed to Annabel's for drinks and champagne in the cocktail lounge before the meal. The actress was fashion-forward in this season's harem pants, teamed with a plain white top and, of course, a token piece of Chanel arm candy.
11. Jagger L'Wren Scott Pre Bafta 07/02/09Mick Jagger and L'Wren Scott were another of the distinguished guests at the strictly invite-only event. They along with the other invitees were able to take their seats at the meal and choose from such dishes as Scottish lobster and avacado salad, or a rack of lamb with dauphinois potatoes, washed down with Tarte Tatin and almond ice cream. Mmmm…
12. Stevens Pre Bafta 07/02/09Pint-sized popstar Rachel Stevens was also spotted enjoying herself with a cheeky cocktail at the party, still looking trim and toned from her recent successful stint on Strictly Come Dancing. The diminutive singer was cute in her black all-in-one, with her hair braided back across her head.
13. Allison Pinto Pre Bafta 07/02/09Freida Pinto was already decked out in a gorgeous Chanel haute couture dress in preperation for the party, and was talking to Jo Allison, PR director of Chanel at the party — no doubt organising for some even more fabulous frocks to be sent her way. We can only imagine what a whirlwind Freida's life is at the moment as she's been thrown headfirst into a brand new world of designers, celebrities, parties and awards ceremonies, but it looks like she's enjoying the ride!
14. Le Bon Pre Bafta 07/02/09Simon and Yasmin Le Bon were also on the guestlist at the Chanel and Charles Finch bash, and were having a great time mingling with the other A-list attendees. “We get invited to so many parties, but this is one of the best we've been to,” admitted Yasmin. That's the seal of approval right there!
15. Stone Dreyfous Pre Bafta 07/02/09
Sharon Stone also made her way over from Bond Street to Berkeley Square, and was accompanied by her boyfriend Chase Dreyfous — who at 24 is over half her age. The pair who met back in July, have been virtually inseparable since — and Chase is clearly completely smitten as he was gazing adoringly at his superstar girlfriend all night.
16. Friel Pre Bafta 07/02/09British actress Anna Friel was working it in front of the cameras, flashing the back of her sexy lace-up corset to the crowd of photographers gathered outside the entrance of the venue. As they stepped inside, guests were greeted by a Mariachi band — arranged on request of Charles Finch, who's apparently quite the fan of the Mexican musicians. A huge birthday cake was also organised in honour of the executive producer.
17. Guinness Pre Bafta 07/02/09Daphne Guinness also turned up to join in the fun, and she and her pals enjoyed a live performance from a Cuban band after the meal. She wasn't the only member of the famous family in attendance — Jasmine Guinness was also present at the do, who was spotted hanging out with Lily Allen.
18. Richardson Newton Pre Bafta 07/02/09As expected, there was Chanel aplenty at the party, with everyone donning their finest piece of the luxury designer label. Thandie Newton was one such devotee, in her black silk-satin asymmetric gown, who posed for pictures with an equally glamorous Joely Richardson.
19. Munoz Pre Bafta 07/02/09Astrid Munoz was a bright splash of colour amongst the other guests in this vibrant yellow strapless gown. The Puerto Rican model was in good company at the party, as other invitees spotted mingling included Robert Downey Jr, Rufus Wainwright and Harvey Winstein.
20. Bailey Slater Pre Bafta 07/02/09British model Laura Bailey was sat next to actor Christian Slater at the meal, and the pair were chatting animatedly throughout the evening. Despite the party raging on until 3am, both were looking their bright-eyed best on the BAFTA red carpet the following day.
Rourke Stone Pre Bafta 07/02/09
