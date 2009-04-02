The remarkably beautiful Freida Pinto was sporting a chic ruffled Chanel dress, and happily chatted away to InStyle about the dramatic turn her life had taken since appearing in Slumdog Millionaire. “The last couple of months have been crazy,” she said. “I'm having such an amazing time, I never would have imagined this would happen to me. I wasn't even in that many scenes in the film, but I knew I just had to try and make them my own.” The former model also told us that she was very excited to have her parents flying in from India to join her at the BAFTAs the following day.