5 Mar 2018
Prada's glam Beverly Hills bash
1. party 161109 Chloe Sevingy
Chloe Sevingy, always one to push the fashion boundaries, was stunning in her dusty pink and dove grey dress at the Prada party last night. The actress joined a host of celebs at Prada's Beverly Hills boutique to celebrate the launch of the Prada Book which documents the company's ground-breaking work in fashion, architecture, film and art over the past three decades.
2. Party 161109 Christina Ricci
Petite actress Christina Ricci was a vision in her powder blue Prada dress with outszed embellishment at the shoulder. Loving her new long locks and those blue velvet heels!
3. Party 161109 Jessica Alba
Prada fan Jessica Alba was at the bash in a velvet Prada dress and flower detail platform shoes.
4. party 161109 Gennifer Goodwin
We're just in love with Ginnifer Goodwin's darling fit and flare Prada dress with black rose corsages pinned at the waist.
5. party 161109 Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts worked a pattered Miu Miu shift dress at the boutique's glam bash.
6. Party 161109 Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel teamed her little black Prada dress with turquoise earrings and bracelet and posed in front of a display of the designer's brand new coffee table tome.
7. Party 161109 John Cho and Zoe Saldana
Star Trek stars John Cho and Zoe Saldana made a sharp pair with Zoe matching Chloe Sevigny's daring Miu Miu dress. Zoe opted for this long-sleeved turquoise and wine-coloured number, worn with coordinating visible bra and gold drop earrings.
8. Party 161109 John Legend
It wasn't just the ladies that Prada's fashion fabulous bash attracted... Singer John Legend donned a navy Prada suit and put his most fashionable foot forward.
9. Party 161109 Vera Farmiga
Actress Vera Farmiga chose this stunning coral-hued frock with sash belt for the party.
10. Party 161109 Rachel Zoe
Rachel Zoe stepped out at the Prada party in very fashionable suede knee high boots, matching bag and a colourful sequin dress.
11. Party 161109 Shannyn Sossamon
Shannyn Sossamon looked Hollywood chic as she attended the Prada party in a sparkly shirt teamed with peg leg trousers and cute burgundy heels.
12. Party 161109 Alice Eve
Elegant in black, Alice Eve wore a gorgeous LBD, and kept it simple with tied back hair and statement red lipstick.
13. party 161109 Rose McGowan
Rose McGowan looked stunning in this white shift dress, teaming it with a black studded clutch and black sandals. Perfect attire for one of Hollywood's up-and-coming ladies.
14. Party 161109 Ginnifer Goodwin
Ginnifer Goodwin is turning into a star fashionista... She cannot put a foot wrong and looks every bit the modern Audrey Hepburn in this flirty party frock. And what better accessory than the dashing Joey Kern?
15. Party 161109 Camilla Alves
Camilla Alves looked truly beautiful in her one shouldered Isabelle Oliva dress, perhaps it’s her blooming glow and the loose curls, but this soon to be mum looked utterly divine!
