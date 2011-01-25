5 Mar 2018
Post-Oscars Governors Ball
-
1. Governors Ball Sandra Bullock
Look what I got! Sandra Bullock showed off her shiny new Oscar at the Governors Ball. For the first time ever there was an on-site etching bar so each award could be personalised on the night.
-
2. Governors Ball Anna Kendrick and Sigourney Weaver
Twilight star and Best Supporting Actress nominee Anna Kendrick shared the limelight with Avatar’s Sigourney Weaver. The two ladies, who both wore stunning gowns, were all smiles as they posed for pictures at the Governors Ball.
-
3. Governors Ball Colin Firth and Carey Mulligan
Despite losing out in their categories, British stars Colin Firth and Carey Mulligan, remained in good spirits at the post-Oscars Governors Ball.
-
4. Governors Ball Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger showed off her pearly whites and that gorgeous Chanel gown at the Governors Ball party.
-
5. Governors Ball Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal looked as stunning as ever in her printed dress, droplet earrings and incredible bejwelled bracelet at the Governors Ball.
-
6. Governors Ball Helen Mirren
Despite not walking away with the Best Actress gong for her role in The Last Station, Helen Mirren sported a big smile and a glass of champers at the Governors Ball.
-
7. Governors Ball Rachel McAdams
As gorgeous as Rachel McAdams is, we can’t take our eyes off her elaborate-looking desert.
-
8. Governors Ball Ryan Reynolds and Bradley Cooper
What we would have given to be on a table with both Ryan Reynolds and Bradley Cooper. The two gorgeous men sported matching suits as they sat together at the Governors Ball.
-
9. Governors Ball Jeff Bridges
Jeff Bridges continued to show off his new gleaming statue at the Governors Ball. The Crazy Heart actor who has won a Golden Globe, SAG and BAFTA can now add the Oscar to his collection.
-
10. Governors Ball Christoph Waltz
Inglourious Basterds winner Christoph Waltz wouldn’t let his shiny new Best Supporting Actor gong out of his sight at the Governors Ball.
-
11. Governors Ball Bradley Cooper and Meryl Streep
Ladies man Bradley Cooper must’ve said something funny to Meryl Streep when the two bumped into each other at the Governors Ball.
-
12. Governors Ball Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard
Beaming couple Maggie Gyllenhaal cuddled up to her husband Peter Sarsgaard at the Governors Ball. We love Maggie’s Dries Van Noten dress and that whopping emerald and diamond bracelet she had on.
-
13. Governors Ball Kathryn Bigelow
The Hurt Locker director, Kathryn Bigelow, didn’t have enough hands to hold all six of her Oscars, instead, she carried one in each hand as she arrived at the Governors Ball.
-
14. Governors Ball Quentin Tarantino and Diane Kruger
Director of Inglourious Basterds, Quentin Tarantino, posed for a pic with his big-screen star Diane Kruger at the Governors Ball.
-
15. Governors Ball Sandra Bullock and Jesse James
Jesse James carried out his husbandly duties by holding up Sandra Bullock’s long train at the Governors Ball. The Best Actress winner Sandra couldn’t wipe the huge smile off her face throughout the evening.
-
16. Governors Ball Taylor Lautner
Twilight hunk Taylor Lautner continued to swoon at the post-Oscar party. Let’s hope Taylor didn’t get any food down his dapper Dolce & Gabbana suit.
-
17. Governors Ball Meryl Streep and Morgan Freeman
Hollywood’s A-list Meryl Streep and Morgan Freeman shared a chat at the Governors Ball. Meryl, who went for a long-sleeve white dress and diamond earrings looked as glamorous-as-ever with Morgan in a classic tuxedo.
-
18. Governors Ball Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford
Helen Mirren and her director husband Taylor Hackford happily posed for pictures together at the Governors Ball. Helen, who had been nominated in the Best Actress category, let her hair down and had a glass of Champagne at the glam event.
-
19. Governors Ball Michael Sheen
Twilight Eclipse star Michael Sheen arrived at the Governors Ball with his pretty daughter Lilly who wore a sweet strapless navy blue dress.
-
20. Governors Ball John Travolta and Robin Williams
In matching black ensembles John Travolta shared a photo with comedian Robin Williams at the post-Oscar party, the Governors Ball.
