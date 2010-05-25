5 Mar 2018
Posh and Eva's Night Of Fashion
-
1. LG Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham
Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham, who both starred in the ads for the LG Fashion Touch, hosted A Night of Fashion for the phone's launch party in LA, and both looked seriously glam in leg-flashing minidresses.
-
2. LG Selma Blair
Selma Blair oozed a sexy 20s vibe in a tiered minidress with sheer sleeves and patent Louboutins.
-
3. LG Eva Longoria
We'd kick up our heels too if we wearing those sexy strappy sandals! Eva Longoria was all fun and frolics and looking gorgeous in a pretty tiered dress at the launch party for the LG Fashion Touch.
-
4. LG Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens rocked a super-sexy summer look in a sky-blue strapless mini with long, layered necklaces and a orange-accented sandals.
-
5. LG Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham was particularly striking at the LG Fashion Touch launch party in LA in a silk taupe piece from her autumn/winter 2010 collection. We love the tousled tresses, too.
-
6. LOTD 250510 January Jones
Gorgeous! Mad Men star January Jones worked summer's LWD with a slick of orangey-red lippie and a super-cute updo.
-
7. LG Eva Longoria and Tony
Aww! Eva Longoria's hubby Tony Parker planted a kiss on the petite star's forehead as she glowed on the red carpet for the cameras. Sweet.
-
8. LG Rachel Zoe
Uber-stylist Rachel Zoe was looking lovely in fitted black trousers and a beautiful embellished jacket.
-
9. LG Rosario Dawson
Rosario Dawson stood out in a metallic silver wrap dress, which she teamed with black courts and an elegant updo.
-
10. LG Simpson
Stylish siblings Ashley Simpson and Jessica Simpson both looked stunning in very different looks at the LG Fashion Touch launch party in LA. While Ashley went a little bit rock chick in leather skinnies, Jessica was smart in a peplum frock.
-
11. LG Anna Kendrick
Twilight and Up in the Air star Anna Kendrick opted for a chic LBD at the LG Fashion Touch launch.
-
12. LG Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn
Brooklyn Beckham hit the red carpet with mum Victoria in a cool pink shirt and knitted cardie. Cute.
-
13. LG McPhee
Katharine McPhee was pretty in a sparkly top and on-trend khaki cropped trousers.
-
14. LG Jessica Stroup
The power of the one-shoulder wonder shows no sigh of abating! Actress Jessica Stroup was pretty heavenly in her draped white number and nude heels.
LG Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham
Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham, who both starred in the ads for the LG Fashion Touch, hosted A Night of Fashion for the phone's launch party in LA, and both looked seriously glam in leg-flashing minidresses.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018