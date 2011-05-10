5 Mar 2018
Pirates Of The Caribbean On Stranger Tides Premiere
Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp was his usual eccentric self on the red carpet for the latest edition of the film franchise. Channelling a swinging 50s look, Johnny worked a monochrome suit jacket over loose chinos and brothel creeper shoes.
Penelope Cruz swept onto the red carpet at the Pirates of the Caribbean On Stranger Tides premiere in a stunning off-the-shoulder feather and jewel-embellished jet Marchesa gown.
Looking all grown-up, gorgeous actress Emma Roberts dressed to impress in a strapless Stella McCartney LBD teamed with a statement Saloni necklace and pretty Sergio Rossi peep-toes.
Eva Longoria hit the Pirates of the Caribbean On Stranger Tides premiere in a pretty white mini dress, adding a pop of coral with her cool pumps.
High School Musical buddies Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens were all smiles as they posed for pics at the Pirates of the Caribbean On Stranger Tides premiere. We love Vanessa's sneaky thigh-high split.
Teri Hatcher attended the Pirates of the Caribbean On Stranger Tides premiere in a pretty grey panelled mini dress, with her suddenly all-grown-up daughter Emerson looking goregous in green.
High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale teamed her pretty one-shouldered Brian Lichtenberg red lace dress with those fab YSL nude suede pumps as she hit the red carpet for the Pirates of the Caribbean On Stranger Tides premiere.
Jodie Foster did off-duty dressing for the Pirates of the Caribbean On Stranger Tides premiere in a velvet suit jacket, untucked white shirt and Converse trainers. We love her cool aviator sunnies.
