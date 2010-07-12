5 Mar 2018
Piers Morgan and Celia Walden's Wedding Party
1. PIERS 120710 Celia Piers cake
Aww. Piers and Celia were beaming as they cut their stunning floral-adorned cake at their East Sussex wedding party.
2. PIERS 120710 Amanda hubby
Amanda Holden arrived at the ceremony looking pretty in her Ralph & Russo floor-length gown with hubby Chris Hughes.
3. PIERS 120710 Freddie
Cricketer Freddie Flintoff was super-smart in his black tie, and his wife Rachael looked stunning in a bold stripy maxidress.
4. PIERS 120710 Celia Piers
Piers and his new bride Celia Walden posed for pics at their East Sussex wedding party, and Celia looked stunning in a maroon maxidress.
5. PIERS 120710 Amanda Christine
Amanda Holden and Christine Bleakley both looked glowing and gorgeous in beautiful blue hues at Pier's Morgan's wedding party.
6. PIERS 120710 Christine Bleakley
Christine Bleakley was a golden goddess with her sunkissed post-holiday skin, set off by her pretty draped jewel-hued dress.
7. PIERS 120710 Katie Derham Kirsty Young
News presenters Katie Derham and Kirsty Young were gorgeous and glamorous in floaty, earth-toned frocks.
8. PIERS 120710 Brown
Sarah Brown put her best foot forward as she posed for pics with a monochrome-clad Claudia Winkleman.
9. PIERS 120710 Sophie
Sophie Rawlinson stood out in a royal-blue one-shouldered gown.
10. PIERS 120710 Lord Alan Sugar
Lord Alan Sugar and his wife Lady Ann were also in attendance at Piers Morgan's wedding party.
11. PIERS 120710 Kelly Hoppen
Interior designer-to-the-stars Kelly Hoppen was sophisticated in a black floor-sweeper, and arrived with her suited and booted beau.
