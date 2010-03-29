5 Mar 2018
Perez Hilton's 32nd Birthday Party
1. PEREZ Katy Perry
Perez Hilton gave Katy Perry a pick-me-up at his 32nd birthday party.
2. PEREZ Mel B
A bit Spicy: Mel B and Perez Hilton got playful as she dressed up as sexy ringmaster for his 32nd birthday bash.
3. PEREZ Justin Bieber and Katy Perry
Justin Bieber surely couldn't believe his luck when he posed for pics with a very sexy-looking Katy Perry in a sequinned ringmaster leotard and an embellished, fringed jacket.
4. PEREZ Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan lit up the pink carpet in sea-blue sequinned minidress with long, brunette waves and apricot cheeks.
5. PEREZ Katy Perry
Katy Perry hit Perez's fancy dress birthday party in a sequinned ringmaster leotard and embellished Jimmy Choo shoe boots.
6. PEREZ Leona Lewis
Golden opportunity: Perez takes time out to pose with Brit singer Leona, who was cute in a sexy circus clown kinda way.
7. PEREZ Mel B
Mel B worked a sexy ringmaster outfit of red spandex leggings, over-the-knee boots and a patent bustier (not to mention the whip!) at Perez Hilton's 32nd birthday bash.
8. PEREZ Ashley Tisdale
High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale rocked out at Perez Hilton's birthday bash in shiny leggings, stud biker boots and a Led Zeppelin tee.
9. PEREZ Justin Bieber
Singer Justin Bieber rocked up to Perez's birthday party looking laidback in a hoodie and a puffer waistcoat.
10. PEREZ Leona Lewis
Leona Lewis got into the spirit of Perez's circus-themed fancy dress party and donned a stylish clown costume complete with ruffle neck candy and a painted design over one eye.
11. PEREZ Delta Goodrem
Australian singer Delta Goodrem looked very Dolly Parton at Perez Hilton's birthday party an 80s-style figure-hugging mini and studded ankle boots.
12. PEREZ Eve
Power walking: Singer Eve gets a lift in her megawatt silver platforms, which matched her one-shouldered mini with a ruffle embellishment.
13. PEREZ Audrina Patridge
The Hills star Audrina Patridge was super-sexy in a white minidress and matching courts as she cosied up to the golden birthday boy.
14. PEREZ Paula Abdul
Former American Idol star Paula Abdul showed off her killer figure in a one-sleeved bodycon LBD and glittering heels at Perez Hilton's 32nd birthday bash.
15. PEREZ Liza Minnelli
Veteran singer Liza Minelli even showed up to Perez's carnival-themed birthday party at the Paramount Studios in LA.
16. PEREZ Shannen Doherty
Former 90210 actress Shannen Doherty was on red alert as she arrived at Perez's party in a skintight scarlet bandage dress.
