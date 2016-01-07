Everything We're Talking About From The People's Choice Awards 2016

The People’s Choice Awards is one of the first of the season – and it got it off to a good start

The People’s Choice Awards is one of the first of the season – and it got it off to a good start.

The red carpet looks were on POINT, with Kate Hudson getting our best look prize in a white Stella McCartney jumpsuit while impressively making the almost-beehive look good again.

It was a fun evening and there were some unmissable moments:

1) Ellen DeGeneres’ acceptance speech for the Humanitarian Award was gold. Given the award by Melissa McCarthy, the presenter got the balance between funny and gracious so right:

'I certainly didn't set out to win any of the many, many, many, many awards I have received over the past years. But I have to say, it's a little strange to actually get an award for being nice and generous and kind, which is what we're all supposed to do with one another, that's the point of being a human.

'I mean would I call myself the Mother Teresa of talk shows, the Dalai Lama of day time? No. But I'm sure someone out there has. I don't think you have to have a talk show to be nice to people, to do what I'm doing.

'I just think that kindness is something that we should all have, that's an innate quality that we have and we need more of that out there.

‘What if there was no such thing as love, just proof of love?" I don't know if it was from the Bible or on Instagram, but it was really powerful to me.’

2) Jane Lynch’s excellent coat + shirt look.

3) Jack Black larking around and taking selfies on the red carpet.

4) Johnny Depp’s acceptance speech for Favourite Dramatic Actor, especially when he joked about his dance routines getting cut from Black Mass.

5) Ed Westwick’s smouldering 90s pose.

6) Dakota Johnson being the absolute coolest when Leslie Mann broke her Armani Prive dress nearly revealing her boobs to the audience, saying: 'Well, it's not like everybody here hasn't already seen my boobs!'



THE WINNERS (Here's the full list of People's Choice Award 2016 winners)

Favourite Movie: Furious 7

Favourite Movie Actor: Channing Tatum

Favourite Movie Actress: Sandra Bullock

Favourite Action Movie: Furious 7

Favourite Action Movie Actor: Chris Hemsworth

Favourite Action Movie Actress: Shailene Woodley

Favourite Animated Movie Voice: Selena Gomez, Hotel Transylvania

Favourite Comedic Movie: Pitch Perfect 2

Favourite Comedic Movie Actor: Kevin Hart

Favourite Comedic Movie Actress: Melissa McCarthy

Favourite Dramatic Movie: The Martian

Favourite Dramatic Movie Actor: Johnny Depp

Favourite Dramatic Movie Actress: Dakota Johnson

Favourite Family Movie: Minions

Favourite Thriller movie: Taken 3

Favourite Daytime TV Host: Ellen DeGeneres

Favourite Male Artist: Ed Sheeran

Favourite Female Artist: Taylor Swift

Favourite Pop Artist: Taylor Swift

Favourite Hip-Hop Artist: Nicki Minaj

Favourite R&B Artist: The Weeknd

Favourite Album: Meghan Trainor

Favourite Song: What Do You Mean?, Justin Bieber

Favourite Music Icon: Madonna

Favourite Social Media Celebrity: Britney Spears

Favourite Mobile Game: Candy Crush Saga

Favourite Video Game: Super Smash Bros.

Favourite YouTube Star: Connor Franta

Favourite Humanitarian: Ellen DeGeneres

