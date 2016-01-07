Everything We're Talking About From The People's Choice Awards 2016

The People’s Choice Awards is one of the first of the season – and it got it off to a good start
The People’s Choice Awards is one of the first of the season – and it got it off to a good start.
The red carpet looks were on POINT, with Kate Hudson getting our best look prize in a white Stella McCartney jumpsuit while impressively making the almost-beehive look good again.
It was a fun evening and there were some unmissable moments:
1) Ellen DeGeneres’ acceptance speech for the Humanitarian Award was gold. Given the award by Melissa McCarthy, the presenter got the balance between funny and gracious so right:
'I certainly didn't set out to win any of the many, many, many, many awards I have received over the past years. But I have to say, it's a little strange to actually get an award for being nice and generous and kind, which is what we're all supposed to do with one another, that's the point of being a human.
'I mean would I call myself the Mother Teresa of talk shows, the Dalai Lama of day time? No. But I'm sure someone out there has. I don't think you have to have a talk show to be nice to people, to do what I'm doing.
'I just think that kindness is something that we should all have, that's an innate quality that we have and we need more of that out there.
‘What if there was no such thing as love, just proof of love?" I don't know if it was from the Bible or on Instagram, but it was really powerful to me.’
2) Jane Lynch’s excellent coat + shirt look.
3) Jack Black larking around and taking selfies on the red carpet.
4) Johnny Depp’s acceptance speech for Favourite Dramatic Actor, especially when he joked about his dance routines getting cut from Black Mass.
5) Ed Westwick’s smouldering 90s pose.
6) Dakota Johnson being the absolute coolest when Leslie Mann broke her Armani Prive dress nearly revealing her boobs to the audience, saying: 'Well, it's not like everybody here hasn't already seen my boobs!'
THE WINNERS (Here's the full list of People's Choice Award 2016 winners)
Favourite Movie: Furious 7
Favourite Movie Actor: Channing Tatum
Favourite Movie Actress: Sandra Bullock
Favourite Action Movie: Furious 7
Favourite Action Movie Actor: Chris Hemsworth
Favourite Action Movie Actress: Shailene Woodley
Favourite Animated Movie Voice: Selena Gomez, Hotel Transylvania
Favourite Comedic Movie: Pitch Perfect 2
Favourite Comedic Movie Actor: Kevin Hart
Favourite Comedic Movie Actress: Melissa McCarthy
Favourite Dramatic Movie: The Martian
Favourite Dramatic Movie Actor: Johnny Depp
Favourite Dramatic Movie Actress: Dakota Johnson
Favourite Family Movie: Minions
Favourite Thriller movie: Taken 3
Favourite Daytime TV Host: Ellen DeGeneres
Favourite Male Artist: Ed Sheeran
Favourite Female Artist: Taylor Swift
Favourite Pop Artist: Taylor Swift
Favourite Hip-Hop Artist: Nicki Minaj
Favourite R&B Artist: The Weeknd
Favourite Album: Meghan Trainor
Favourite Song: What Do You Mean?, Justin Bieber
Favourite Music Icon: Madonna
Favourite Social Media Celebrity: Britney Spears
Favourite Mobile Game: Candy Crush Saga
Favourite Video Game: Super Smash Bros.
Favourite YouTube Star: Connor Franta
Favourite Humanitarian: Ellen DeGeneres
See all the best pics...