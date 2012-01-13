SEE the star-studded red carpet pics here, from Lea Michele, Emma Stone and Robert Pattinson to...
People's Choice Awards 2012
1. Lea Michele in Marchesa
Lea Michele worked some Twenties chic in an elaborately fringed Marchesa dress at the People’s Choice Awards, finished off with sparkling strappy sandals, a sleek blow-dry and a slick of fuchsia lippy.
2. Emma Stone in Gucci
Best Actress winner Emma Stone played it slick in an emerald green tuxedo by Gucci.
3. Ginnifer Goodwin in Roksanda Ilincic
Ginnifer Goodwin may not have scooped an award at the People’s Choice Awards but she certainly stole the show in her fuchsia bell-sleeved frock by Roksanda Ilincic. The He’s Just Not That Into You star teamed her dress with black lace booties and sparkling chandelier earrings for added drama.
4. Jennifer Lawrence in Viktor & Rolf
The Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence cut a fine figure in a sporty cool number by Victor and Rolf, which featured Baroque-style curls and peek-a-boo mesh netting. Cheeky!
5. Vanessa Hudgens in Jenny Packham
High School Musical starlet Vanessa Hudgens went all-out in a black beaded Jenny Packham gown and twinkling Arunashi jewellery.
6. Robert Pattinson
Showing off a new shaved hairstyle, Twilight hunk Robert Pattinson picked up the prize for Best Drama Movie for Water For Elephants. Swoon!
7. Nina Dobrev in Elie Saab
Sporting a bold green cocktail dress by Elie Saab, Nina Dobrev picked up the People’s Choice Award for Best TV Drama Actress. The actress, who plays the dual roles of Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce, wasn’t on the original list of nominees but her fans began a letter campaign to ensure she was included. It worked, people!
8. Chloe Moretz in Proenza Schouler
Chloe Moretz was the deserving recipient of the Movie Star Under 25 award. The soon-to-be 15-year-old glammed up in a green textured minidress by Proenza Schouler.
9. Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus hit the People’s Choice Awards in a plunging cream frock by David Koma and statement pink metallic courts by Jimmy Choo. But her best accessory? Boyfriend Liam Hemsworth.
10. Lea Michele in Marchesa
Glee Gal Lea Michele was one of the big winners of the night, scooping the gong for Best TV Comdey Actress.
11. Kristen Bell in Valentino
Actress Kristen Bell (and the voice of Gossip Girl) sported a racy red leather dress by Valentino and cap-toe courts by Christian Louboutin for the big night.
12. Paul Wesley
Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley was smouldering in an easy grey shirt and black blazer with the sleeves rolled up at the People’s Choice Awards.
13. Kelly and Sharon Osbourne
Kelly and Sharon Osbourne both opted for long gowns on the People’s Choice red carpet, with daughter Kelly working a colour-block number with central piping and matriarch Sharon shining in head-to-toe glitz.
14. Emma Stone in Gucci
Fashion fave Emma Stone received a standing ovation when she was announced Best Actress at the People’s Choice Awards for her role in Crazy, Stupid, Love.
15. Jennifer Morrison in Oscar de la Renta
Actress Jennifer Morrison matched a ladylike bun to her delicately-fringed number by Oscar de la Renta. She toughened the look up with a smattering of Stephen Webster jewellery.
16. Ian Somerhalder
Vampire Diaries’ third star, Ian Somerhalder, was on hand to add some sex appeal to the red carpet in a crisp grey suit and black collared shirt.
17. Ewan McGregor
Looking drop dead gorgeous as always, Scotsman Ewan McGregor wrapped up in a neck scarf over his blazer.
18. Elisha Cuthbert
TV star Elisha Cuthbert shone in a gold bustier gown with full black skirt. We heart her tumbling waves.
19. Demi Lovato in Marchesa
Demi Lovato was ravishing in a peach-hued gown by Marchesa complete with sweeping train. The songstress won the People’s Choice Award for best Pop Artist, and even managed a change of outfit to a red asymmetrical dress by Issa.
20. Alyson Hannigan in Alice + Olivia
American Pie star Alyson Hannigan flaunted her budding baby bump in a red beaded shift dress by Alice + Olivia and stacked silver peep-toes.
