5 Mar 2018
People's Choice Awards
1. PEOPLES CHOICE AWARDS 060111
After pictures were posted of the night's seating plan that showed Twi-stars Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner planned to sit beside one another, there was much anticipation as to whether the trio would show.And they didn't disappoint, arriving an hour and a half into proceedings they delighted fans and celebs alike by appearing to collect the Favourite On Screen Team Award followed by Favourite Movie and Favourite Drama Movie .
2. PEOPLES CHOICE AWARDS 060111
Jennifer Aniston was one of the night's most stylish stars having shunned red carpet gowns in favour of a chic menswear-inspired look by Dolce & Gabbana.
3. PEOPLES CHOICE AWARDS 060111
Kristen Stewart was the night's biggest winning lady, taking home the Favourite Female Movie Actress Award thanks to Twi-fans. Looking simply stunning in a Reem Acra sparkle mini, matched with bouncy raven waves, she made a sweet and characteristically bashful acceptance speech.
4. PEOPLES CHOICE AWARDS 060111
Leighton Meester looked utterly adorable as she posed backstage with pal Minka Kelly. The Country Strong star had chosen a muted grey Vionnet dress and Brian Atwood heels for the occasion.
5. PEOPLES CHOICE AWARDS 060111
It was up to presenters Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman to reveal the much-anticipated winners of the night and recently-engaged Natalie looked adorable in a tiered Jason Wu dress.
6. PEOPLES CHOICE AWARDS 060111
Dapper Johnny Depp beat off stiff competition from Twi-boy Robert Pattinson to win the Favourite Movie Actor Award for the fourth year running. He took to the stage still sporting his shoulder-length locks and glasses fresh from his new movie, The Tourist.
7. PEOPLES CHOICE AWARDS 060111
It was victory for Katy Perry who picked up not one, but two awards to kick off her year. The Favourite Female Artist and Favourite Online Sensation winner was as flamboyant as ever in the sartorial stakes, channelling a fairytale look in a dip-dyed prom dress.
8. PEOPLES CHOICE AWARDS 060111
There was no doubt that Taylor Swift would be voted Favourite Country Artist by fans, and before picking up her gong she made a flawless entrance in a nude ensemble of J Mendel chiffon mini and matching strappy heels, finished with her signature waves worked into a soft side-parted up-do and matte red lips.
9. PEOPLES CHOICE AWARDS 060111
The lovely Emma Roberts was as stylish as ever in a ruffled Christian Dior mini, and gave her perfect pins even more oomph with some super-high satin heels by Brian Atwood.
10. PEOPLES CHOICE AWARDS 060111
The big night wouldn't have been complete without a few laughs, and host Queen Latifah put late-coming Twi-stars under the spotlight as they made their entrance, quizzing the trio about their vampire/warewolf alter-egos.
11. PEOPLES CHOICE AWARDS 060111
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler wowed the crowds by going in for a quick re-run of their Just Go With It on-set kiss as Jen presented her co-star with the Favourite Movie Actor Award.
12. PEOPLES CHOICE AWARDS 060111
The 37th annual People's Choice Awards was awash with famous faces, and Glee boys Chris Colfer and Cory Monteith were all smiles before the ceremony.
13. PEOPLES CHOICE AWARDS 060111
The celebs were out in force for the People's Choice Awards in LA, and after plenty of excited pre-tweeting, Selena Gomez made her appearance in this stunning draped Paule Ka mini. The lucky teen star beat off stiff competition from the likes of Justin Bieber to take home the Breakout Artist Award.
14. PEOPLES CHOICE AWARDS 060111
It was a night of Glee as the feel-good series picked up the Favourite TV Comedy Award, while Jayne Lynch looked delighted to score the title of Favourite TV Comedy Actress.
15. PEOPLES CHOICE AWARDS 060111
Selena Gomez made a quick outfit change for her on-stage performance of A Year Without Rain and wowed the crowds in a butterfly-print bandeau dress by Irina Shabayeva. The wow-worthy performance culminated with a shower of glitter falling over the Nokia Theatre.
16. PEOPLES CHOICE AWARDS 060111
The question on everyone's lips was whether the Twi-stars would show, and a casually dressed R-Patz elated crowds with his appearance. After picking up a run of awards with his co-stars, the heartthrob took some time-out backstage.
17. PEOPLES CHOICE AWARDS 060111
Winning out in the night's most anticipated category, Charlie St Cloud star Zac Efron was named Favourite Movie Star Under 25, beating Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and ex-partner Vanessa Hudgens. Looking suitably smart in a charcoal suit and tie he thanked fans and said: 'What an honour it is to be nominated among my contemporaries'.
18. PEOPLES CHOICE AWARDS 060111
Ashley Tisdale worked the maxi trend at the People's Choice Awards in this pretty printed gown, matched with an intricate up-do.
19. PEOPLES CHOICE AWARDS 060111
Reality TV favourite Kim Kardashian joined her sisters at the night of TV and film awards at Nokia's LA Theatre, and opted for a figure-hugging snake-print mini for the occasion.
20. Cat Deeley
Brit star Cat Deeley was ravishing in a delicate floor-length black gown, which she finished with big and bouncy waves.
PEOPLES CHOICE AWARDS 060111
