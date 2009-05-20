5 Mar 2018
Penelope Cruz hosts Hollywood Dominoes party, Cannes
-
1. Hollywood Domino Party 190509 Inga Theron, Penelope Cruz and Daya Fernandez
The beautiful and the glamorous gathered at an exclusive mansion in Cannes last night to spend an evening at the gaming tables competing in a game of Hollywood Dominoes. Penelope Cruz played host to the celeb-studded event which raised funds for Bono's charity, RED. The event organisers Inge Theron and Daya Fernandez have already taken their Hollywood Dominoes tournament from LA to London and yesterday hit Cannes with the game. The evening saw celebrities play against each other to win a prize donated by Harrods and jewellers, Noa. Faces such as Lily Cole, Olivia Palermo, Orlando Bloom and his girlfriend Miranda Kerr, Peaches Geldof, Paris Hilton and her boyfriend Doug Reinhardt all turned up to get in on the action.
-
2. Hollywood Domino Party 190509 Paris Hilton and Peaches Geldof
Peaches Geldof and Paris Hilton quashed rumours that had begun at the Quintessentially party the night before when reporters claimed they'd spent the night avoiding each another. A Dolce & Gabbana clad Peaches was more than happy to party with Paris and in fact the pair look set to become bosom buddies... Click on the next photo to find out more!
-
3. Hollywood Domino Party 190509 Paris Hilton and Peaches Geldof
It was a matter of minutes before Paris and Peaches whipped out a mobile and a blackberry respectively and swapped contact details. We can't imagine the commotion these two notorious party girls have the potential to cause if they ever hit the London scene together!
-
4. Hollywood Domino Party 190509 Lily Cole, Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom
Lily Cole teamed up with Orlando Bloom and his Victoria's Secret model girlfriend Miranda Kerr for a photo in front of the sweeping stairs at the exclusive Cannes mansion playing host to the Hollywood Dominoes tournament. The celebrity guests were treated to delicious canapés including sesame crusted salmon, sweet corn potato cakes with scallops and beef tartare with caviar. A veritable feast!
-
5. Hollywood Domino Party 190509 Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz may have looked like her usual smiling self as she posed for photographs but she nearly didn't make it to the event due to a bout of food poisoning. Despite feeling rough, the actress put in an appearance for an hour as she didn't want to let down her friends and hosts Inge Theron and Daya Fernandez. Cruz looked gorgeous in a John Richmond dress which she teamed with a Balmain tux jacket and Roger Vivier clutch bag.
-
6. Hollywood Domino Party 190509 Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo, star of MTV's The City and fellow DvF intern along with Whitney Port has hit Cannes in admirable style for a newcomer. It helps, of course, having a young man has handsome as Johannes Huebl to escort you to all the glamorous parties. InStyle caught up with Olivia who told us how much she loves London "I always stay in the Sanderson when I come to London," she told us.
-
7. Hollywood Domino Party 190509 Lily Cole
Flame-haired model, Lily Cole hung out by the pool at the Cannes party looking gorgeous in her fringed dove-grey Alberta Ferretti dress. The entertainment poolside was provided by London's Urban Soul Orchestra, an alternative string quartet and saxophonist Mo Brandis who jammed with DJ Jose Carretas of the Gorillaz.
-
8. Hollywood Domino Party 190509 Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom
Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr arrived at the party late, and were disappointed to find they'd missed the game of dominoes. The lovely Orlando is in Cannes to promote his film Main Street in which he appears alongside another British heartthrob, Colin Firth. Victoria's Secret model, Miranda looked gorgeous in her bright orange belted dress which she teamed with a gold clutch and straight, shiny locks.
-
9. Hollywood Domino Party 190509 Paris Hilton and Doug Reinhardt
Paris Hilton has never been exactly camera shy and was happy to ham it up with boyfriend Doug Reinhardt for the cameras. Guests were treated to an array of vodka cocktails brought by waiters gliding around the grounds, including our favourite, the Akvinta Daisy which was a concoction of Akvinta vodka, blood orange juice and pomegranate syrup.
-
10. Hollywood Domino Party 190509 Melissa Odabash and David Furnish
David Furnish and Melissa Odabash were having a fun night at the gaming tables, and a grinning David Furnish certainly left with something to smile about; he scooped the prize and walked off with a £4000 tin of Sevruga caviar from Harrods and jewellery by Noa.
-
11. Hollywood Domino Party 190509 Lady Victoria Hervey
Lady Victoria Hervey went for the wow factor in this plunging white sparkle-encrusted dress. Paris Hilton was supposed to joining Lady Victoria at a party across town at Jalouse nightclub later in the evening but failed to turn up. We suspect that it may have had something to do with all the vodka shots she was downing at the Dominoes party...
-
12. Hollywood Domino Party 190509 Olivia Palermo
We loved Olivia Palermo's pretty printed chiffon dress and asked The City star to talk us though her outfit. "I picked this dress up from a boutique in Nolita in New York. I'm wearing it with YSL heels and a pair of earrings my Mom gave to me for my 21st birthday."
-
13. Hollywood Domino Party 190509 Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton took a pew at the Hollywood Dominoes table and got involved with the gaming. The heiress seized the opportunity to sparkle at the glamorous soiree, donning a bustier dress embellished with thousands of glimmering sequins and a huge silver bow on the front. Chatting to InStyle Paris said "I didn't actually know what dominoes was before I came o this party. I thought you just lined them up and pushed them over!"
Hollywood Domino Party 190509 Inga Theron, Penelope Cruz and Daya Fernandez
The beautiful and the glamorous gathered at an exclusive mansion in Cannes last night to spend an evening at the gaming tables competing in a game of Hollywood Dominoes. Penelope Cruz played host to the celeb-studded event which raised funds for Bono's charity, RED. The event organisers Inge Theron and Daya Fernandez have already taken their Hollywood Dominoes tournament from LA to London and yesterday hit Cannes with the game. The evening saw celebrities play against each other to win a prize donated by Harrods and jewellers, Noa. Faces such as Lily Cole, Olivia Palermo, Orlando Bloom and his girlfriend Miranda Kerr, Peaches Geldof, Paris Hilton and her boyfriend Doug Reinhardt all turned up to get in on the action.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018