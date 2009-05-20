The beautiful and the glamorous gathered at an exclusive mansion in Cannes last night to spend an evening at the gaming tables competing in a game of Hollywood Dominoes. Penelope Cruz played host to the celeb-studded event which raised funds for Bono's charity, RED. The event organisers Inge Theron and Daya Fernandez have already taken their Hollywood Dominoes tournament from LA to London and yesterday hit Cannes with the game. The evening saw celebrities play against each other to win a prize donated by Harrods and jewellers, Noa. Faces such as Lily Cole, Olivia Palermo, Orlando Bloom and his girlfriend Miranda Kerr, Peaches Geldof, Paris Hilton and her boyfriend Doug Reinhardt all turned up to get in on the action.