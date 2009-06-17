5 Mar 2018
Paul McCartney hosts Meat Free Monday
1. party, meat free monday, 17/06/09
Sir Paul McCartney lent a hand to raise awareness for Meat Free Monday with the aim of reducing climate change. A gaggle of famous faces gathered in St James's Park to show their support for the Beatle who urged the public to go vegetarian one day a week. "I thought this was a great idea," Sir Paul told reporters, "To just reduce your meat intake maybe by one day a week and this would seriously benefit the planet."
2. party, meat free monday, 17/06/09
The family called on support from celebrity pals for the launch including Kate Bosworth and her gorgeous beau James Rousseau. Kate was immaculately dressed head-to-toe in Stella McCartney's Resort 2010 collection.
3. party, meat free monday, 17/06/09
Strict vegetarian, Kelly Osbourne was on hand to help support the McCartneys in their bid to encourage the public to eat something other than meat for one day a week.
Sporting a peroxide blonde crop and bright blazer Kelly looked fresh and trim - it must be down to all those veggies she's been eating!
4. party, meat free monday, 17/06/09
Yoko Ono continued her stay in London town following her first ever UK gig over the weekend, posing proudly with old friend Paul McCartney for the worthwhile cause.
5. party, meat free monday, 17/06/09
The beautiful Belgian model, Anouck Lepere upped the glamour stakes at Meat Free Monday dressed in a metallic Stella McCartney resort tunic dress which she accessorised with statement lips and loose hair.
party, meat free monday, 17/06/09
