5 Mar 2018
Paris Haute Couture
-
1. Paris Couture 280110 Kate Moss longchamp
Kate Moss showed off a new blonde hairdo and her holiday tan at the Kate Moss for Longchamp party in Paris. Kate chose a cream crop jacket over a slinky black lace dress for the occasion.
-
2. Paris Couture 280110 dita von teese
Dita Von Teese showed off her fab figure in a tight-fitting blue dress with her dark curly locks and signature red lips at the Elie Saab fashion show in Paris.
-
3. Paris Couture 280110 Jean Paul Gautier
Jean Paul Gaultier celebrated the end of his Haute Couture show with model Arielle Dombasle. Arielle sported one of the incredible creations by Jean Paul as they strutted down the runway.
-
4. Paris Couture 280110 Kate Moss in Paris
Supermodel Kate Moss was spotted out and about in Paris looking as fab as ever in a green and gold jacket, skinny jeans and black ankle boots. Kate was at Paris Fashion Week for the launch party of her new bag collection for Longchamp.
-
5. Paris Couture 280110 dita von teese and elsa
Dita Von Teese posed for pics with Spanish actress Elsa Pataky at the Elie Saab spring/summer 2010 show in Paris. Dita went for a bold blue number while Elsa chose a pink strapless dress for the event.
-
6. Paris Couture, Chanel, 270110, Olga Kurylenko
Bond girl Olga Kurylenko went for a super-slinky look at the haute couture shows in skin-tight satin trousers and a grey Chanel boucle jacket.
-
7. Paris Couture, Chanel, 270110, Charlotte Gainsbourg
Charlotte Gainsbourg kept things casual in cowboy boots, jeans and furry jacket at the Chanel haute couture show.
-
8. Paris Couture, Chanel, 270110, Claudia Schiffer
Chanel model Claudia Schiffer was springtime fabulous in a canary-yellow tunic dress with bell sleeves.
-
9. Paris Couture, Chanel, 270110, Alexa and Tavi
Chanel front-rowers Tavi Gevinson and Alexa Chung got playful at Karl Lagerfeld's haute couture show for the label. Note Alexa's hot S/S Chanel clogs. Not heard of Tavi yet? She's the 13 year old blogger who's the fashion world's current darling (and features in the February issue of InStyle). Watch that face!
-
10. Paris Couture, Chanel, 270110, Amber Rose and Kanye West
Where there's a high fashion show there's Amber Rose and Kanye West.
-
11. Paris Couture, Chanel, 270110, Karl backstage
Karl Lagerfeld hung out backstage with his models at the Chanel couture show.
-
12. Paris Couture, Chanel, 270110, Couple
True to traditional form a wedding dress was one of the final pieces to grace the Chanel runway. The bride wore a white gown with floral detail and the ubiquitous silver shoeboots while the groom was shiny in a silver tux and tie complete with Lagerfeld-esque fingerless driving gloves.
-
13. Paris Couture, Chanel, 270110, Cropped Jacket
Cropped jackets came with shiny, silver foil details and this boxy number was teamed with a cascading chiffon skirt.
-
14. Paris Couture, Chanel, 270110, Tiered Dress
Delicate tiers of creamy fabric with a dusting of powder pink fell into a signature Chanel dress shape topped with puff shoulders.
-
15. Paris Couture, Chanel, 270110, Space Age
Karl Lagerfeld went a little spaceage with his haute couture show at Chanel, showing a palette of ice whites and palest pastels le tout teamed with super-shiny silver accents.
-
16. Paris Couture, Givenchy, 270110, Purple Ballgown
This stunning ballgown was the stand-out piece from the Givenchy collection. Luxuriously layered tulle in multi-tonal purple was topped off with an exquisite jewelled bandeau top.
-
17. Paris Couture, Givenchy, 270110, Purple Jumpsuit
Alongside nudes, jewel brights had great presence in the Givenchy show. Relaxed jumpsuits with draped detail wowed the crowds.
-
18. Paris Couture, Chanel, 270110, Models
It was a lot about the bows at Chanel with models sporting their sculpted updos with enormous GaGa-esque bows decorating the front.
-
-
-
21. Paris Couture, Givenchy, 270110, Ocean Jumpsuit
Givenchy opted for risqué nude detail and oceanic brights for this embellished ensemble. It was finished with stand-out lips and slicked back hair.
-
22. Paris Couture, Givenchy, 270110, Black Lace
Lace was redefined by this nude outfit, which was topped with a couture style veil to complete the look.
-
23. Paris Couture, Givenchy, 270110, Nude Lace Dress
Ultra-feminine pieces like this nude, lace dress stunned in the Givenchy catwalk show. It made spectacular entrance with its head-to-toe embellishment and sheer train.
-
24. Paris Couture, Givenchy, 270110, Royal Blue Suit
Head-to-toe embellishment made this look shine. Royal blue mixed with black screamed vintage glamour for the Givenchy Collection.
-
25. Paris Couture, Givenchy, 270110, Nude Ruffle Dress
Nude ruffles flattered the Givenchy models porcelain skin and turned heads in the crowd.
-
26. Paris Couture, Givenchy, 270110, ruffle silk dress
Trends for ruffles, tulle and understated hues all featured highly in the Givenchy show. This silk, sheer detail dress stunned crowds topped with a precarious white hat and nude platforms.
-
27. Paris Couture 260110 - Dior 13
We love this gorgeous nip-waisted jacket teamed with a gathered purple skirt and maroon wrap-around heels. The statement necklace and fluorescent green eye-shadow finish off the colourful creation to perfection.
-
28. Paris Couture 260110 - Dior 12
Galliano’s models showed off their porcelain-perfect skin and matte red lips along with his checked button-up waistcoat, riding skirt and black elbow-length gloves.
-
29. Paris Couture 260110 - Kylie Minogue
Pop-princess Kylie applauded the models on the Christian Dior Haute Couture runway. Kylie sat front-row throughout the show wearing a modified spring/summer check dress.
-
30. Paris Couture 260110 - Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue made sure she didn’t miss a moment of the Christian Dior Haute Couture show. Kylie wowed in a modified version of Dior’s black and white check spring/summer dress.
-
31. Paris Couture 260110 - Giorgio Armani
Giorgio Amrani entered the stage at the end of his Haute Couture runway show in Paris to rapturous applause.
-
32. Paris Couture 260110 - Armani model
Giorgio Armani’s stunning white and crystal embellished dress was showcased to perfection by a model on the Haute Couture runway. We love the short front and wide back!
-
33. COUTURE 260110 Dita Von Teese 2
Dita Von Teese’s porcelain skin was off-set by an all-black leather outfit, her dark locks curled to the side and her trademark red lippy firmly in place.
-
34. Paris Couture 260110 - Paz Vega
Spanish actress Paz Vega arrived at the Christian Dior show looking impeccable in a red and black belted skirt-suit with an oversized clutch and platform heels.
-
35. Paris Couture 260110 - Tina Turner
Tina Turner made a special appearance at the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture show wearing a fur cape over cropped black trousers and low-heels.
-
36. Paris Couture 260110 - Dior 11
Another elaborate gown made from lashings of two-tone pastel pink and maroon duchesse satin with long white gloves.
-
37. COUTURE 260110 Dita Von Teese
Dita Von Teese stopped off in Paris to watch the Christian Dior Haute Couture show. The burlesque star dressed fully in black leather complete with thigh-high boots and elbow length gloves.
-
38. Paris Couture 260110 - Dior 10
Horse riding attire was a clear inspiration for Galliano’s spring/summer 2010 collection. His smart red jacket, with a veiled top hats and gorgeous full checked riding skirt created a stunning equestrian look.
-
39. Paris Couture 260110 - Dior 9
Colour clashing proved to be a Galliano spring/summer favourite with this model wearing a green and gold embellished halter-neck top with a plum skirt and orange gloves.
-
40. Paris Couture 260110 - Dior 8
Galliano’s mixture of olive green satin and pink leather shouldn’t really work but somehow it does. We love the smart suit-style top with the loose drape skirt.
-
41. COUTURE 260110 Anne Hathaway
Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway made a stopover in Paris for the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture spring/summer 2010 show. Anne chose a stunning strapless two-tone silver dress with a matching dress and a sleek side-swept hairstyle.
-
42. Paris Couture 260110 - Dior 7
Galliano’s ball gowns are something to marvel at and this two-tone silver-blue and navy dress is no different. The statement necklace, red lips and purple eye-shadow all add extra detail to a stunning outfit.
-
43. Paris Couture 260110 - Dior 6
In keeping with the metallic themes, Galliano mixed a dull gold waistcoat with a magenta high-waisted skirt, leather gloves and wrap-around heels.
-
44. Paris Couture 260110 - Dior 5
Galliano’s incredible mauve ball gown received a chorus of ‘Oohs and ‘Aahs’ from the audience. The long white gloves, buttoned-up front, and dramatic gathered detail made this a stand-out number.
-
45. Paris Couture 260110 - Dior 4
Gothic colours featured on many of Galliano’s models with deep purples, navy and dark bronze tones broken up with red lips and bright eye-shadow.
-
46. Paris Couture 260110 - Dior 3
Haughty equestrian style outfits filled the Dior catwalk with top hats, leather gloves, whips and full-coats taking centre stage.
-
47. Paris Couture 260110 - Dior 2
John Galliano went for a canary yellow wonder with this outfit. The layered wrap-around dress was teamed with an enormous bouffant hairdo and purple eye make-up.
-
48. Paris Couture 260110 - Dior 1
Backstage at the Christian Dior Haute Couture spring/summer 2010 show, John Galliano’s a model showed off his latest creations mixing pretty nude tones with a nipped-in waistcoat, a veiled hat and clashing eye-shadow.
