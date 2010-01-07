5 Mar 2018
Palm Springs International Film Festival
-
1. CARTIER 060110 Marion Cotillard
Nine star Marion Cotillard was top-to-toe French chic as she stepped onto the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. Marion wore a ruffled black one-shouldered gown and fierce footwear.
-
2. CARTIER 060110 Jeff Bridges
Hollywood veterans Jeff Bridges and Michelle Pfeiffer were also at the film festival. Jeff Bridges is perhaps best known for playing The Dude in the Big Lebowski, but his role in Crazy Heart is expected to win recognition in the form of gongs for the actor this awards season.
-
3. CARTIER 060110 Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey poured her curves into a floor-skimming Herve Leger gown for the film festival gala, which she was attending to represent Precious, a gritty film based on the novel Push by Sapphire. Talking to reporters she said 'I read the book Push a long time ago. I was crying for two days because I read the book twice. Never did I think there was a part in the movie for me.'
-
4. CARTIER 060110 Anna Kendrick
Twilight star Anna Kendrick was pretty as a picture in her nude strapless prom dress and sky-scraper silver heels. With her hair in a loose updo and glittering diamond jewellery, the young actress was red carpet perfect.
-
5. CARTIER 060110 Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren was her usual elegant self in a floor-skimming black gown with sheer overlay and a wide waist belt. The British dame is at the Palm Springs International Film Festival to accept an award for her role in The Last Station, a film about Leo Tolstoy also starring Christopher Plummer.
-
6. CARTIER 060110 Diablo Cody
Diablo Cody, the Oscar-winning writer/producer (she wrote Juno and produced Jennifer's Body) is at the festival purely as a spectator. "It's a lot less nerve-wracking!" she told reporters.
-
7. CARTIER 060110 Michelle Pfeiffer
Michelle Pfeiffer was at the awards to present her Fabulous Baker Boys co-star, Jeff Bridges with an award. Bridges bagged the Achievement Award for his role in Crazy Heart. Michelle looked sleek in her LBD.
-
8. CARTIER 060110 Clint Eastwood and Morgan Freeman
Hollywood veterans Clint Eastwood and Morgan Freeman were dapper in their black tie attire. Eastwood was presenting Morgan Freeman with the Career Achievement Award for his role in Invictus.
-
9. CARTIER 060110 Marion Cotillard
Nine actress Marion Cotillard kept her beauty look simple for her red carpet appearance, sporting a gently textured updo and au naturel make-up,
-
10. CARTIER 060110 Quentin Tarantino
Uber-director Quentin Tarantino was at the Palm Springs International Film Festival to pick up the Sonny Bono Visionary Award in honour of his extensive career achievements.
