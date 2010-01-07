Mariah Carey poured her curves into a floor-skimming Herve Leger gown for the film festival gala, which she was attending to represent Precious, a gritty film based on the novel Push by Sapphire. Talking to reporters she said 'I read the book Push a long time ago. I was crying for two days because I read the book twice. Never did I think there was a part in the movie for me.'



