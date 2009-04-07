5 Mar 2018
Palm Springs International Film Festival
1. Stiller Palm Springs Festival 06/01/09Tropic Thunder actor/director Ben Stiller was on duty at the glamorous awards ceremony, presenting a gong to Dustin Hoffman. "He is the reason short Jewish guys are allowed to be leads in movies. Believe me, there is a secret society of guys who worship him," the funny man quipped.
2. Hathaway Palm Springs Festival 06/01/09Anne Hathaway once again proved that she's no bimbo at the Palm Springs International Festival last night. The Devil Wears Prada beauty got up on stage to accept her Desert Palm Achievement Award and somewhat lost the audience as she managed to bring up the subject of metaphysics into her acceptance speech.
3. Eastwood Palm Springs Festival 06/01/09Clint Eastwood arrived in a limo with wife Dina. The Million Dollar Baby director was the deserving recipient of the Festival's Career Achievement Award. And the actor-director could well be achieving even more honours at this year's Oscars; his most recent film, The Changeling starring Angelina Jolie has been tipped for Oscar greatness following two Golden Globe nominations.
4. Fanning Palm Springs Festival 06/01/09As if to confirm that actress Dakota Fanning's career is about to go stellar the War of the Worlds actress scooped the Rising Star Award. "It's such a nice evening and I'm so lucky to get to be a part of it," she told reporters.
5. Di Caprio Palm Springs Festival 06/01/09
It looks like it's going to be a busy awards season for Leonardo DiCaprio. The movie causing all the buzz is Revolutionary Road, which sees him reunited with his Titanic co-star, Kate Winslet. The film has already been nominated for four Golden Globes including Best Actor for Leo and Best Actress for Kate. Log on next Monday to find out who won!
6. Penn Palm Springs Festival 06/01/09Sean Penn has been receiving critical acclaim for his film Milk, the story of the first ever openly gay elected official in California, Harvey Milk. As he accepted his award he told the audience “Daniel Day-Lewis was here last year and when I saw what he did in that movie There Will Be Blood, boy, it's challenging. I thought ‘I'm going to have to work a little harder.' And I did work a little harder.”
7. Adams Palm Springs Festival 06/01/09Red haired beauty Amy Adams won the Spotlight award for her starring role in Doubt. The actress is up for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role gong at next week's Golden Globes.
8. Hoffman Palm Springs Festival 06/01/09Lucky Dustin Hoffman arrived with a gorgeous lady on either arm. Dustin and his wife Lisa were joined by their remarkably tall daughter, Alexandra Hoffman. The actor accepted an award from Ben Stiller but when Stiller made a joke about Hoffman being "92 years old," the quick-witted actor responded by saying "He's an extremely gifted young man. However, he brought up my age. I looked around the room. I don't know what the median age is, but this is not the MTV Awards.
