5 Mar 2018
Palm Springs Film Festival
-
1. PALM SPRINGS 100111
Jake Gyllenhaal looked suitably dapper as he posed for pics with the gorgeous Natalie Portman. Showering Natalie with praises, Jake told press she is: 'The Audrey Hepburn of our generation.' We agree Jake! The stunning actress has recently announced she's expecting her first child and couldn't have looked more radiant and glowing at the glamorous bash.
-
2. PALM SPRINGS 100111
InStyle's February cover star Amy Adams turned heads at the Palm Springs Film Festival as she worked an exquisite turquoise off-the-shoulder Narcisco Rodriguez figure-hugging gown. The actress has been nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture.
WATCH AMY'S BEHIND-THE-COVER HERE
-
3. PALM SPRINGS 100111
Colin Firth has come a long way since the days of Mr Darcy and has been enjoying hit after hit. Winning the Desert Palm Achievement Actor Award, Colin's performance both in A Single Man and The King's Speech have both gained him much critical acclaim - and the latter of the two is hotly tipped to win big at the Golden Globes AND Oscars!
WATCH COLIN IN THE KING'S SPEECH
-
4. PALM SPRINGS 100111
Carey Mulligan looked effortlessly ladylike as she worked a beautiful purple fit and flare belted Prada gown and black stacked pumps. The actress has been growing out her cropped 'do of late, wearing her locks loose and neatly flicked out in a pretty 60s style. We love it!
-
5. PALM SPRINGS 100111
Ben Affleck went for a traditional silk edged cocktail suit as he arrived at the Palm Springs Film Festival. Picking up the coveted Chairman's Award, Ben's huge contributions both on and off screen were given much deserved recognition!
-
6. PALM SPRINGS 100111
Helen Mirren looked as stylish as ever as she posed for pics in a wow-worthy purple fishtail Zac Posen gown. The Brit actress was at the awards to honour Colin Firth with the Desert Palm Achievement Actor Award. If they were giving awards away for best dressed, we reckon Helen would be in the running!
-
7. PALM SPRINGS 100111
Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky shared a joke with his muse Natalie Portman who plays the ambitious ballerina in the hugely anticipated movie. And with more awards just round the corner, we expect to see plenty more red carpet outings for the Black Swan team.
WATCH BLACK SWAN SNEAK PEEK HERE
-
8. PALM SPRINGS 100111
Sizzling Spanish actor and Penelope Cruz's hubby Javier Bardem looked super pleased with his International Star Award. Natalie Portman had presented her Goya's Ghost co-star with the award and shared an in-joke with him on the stage.
-
9. PALM SPRINGS 100111
The Fighter stars Amy Adams and Mark Wahlberg posed for pics as the film's director David O. Russell won the Director Of The Year Award. The biographical sports film also starring Christian Bale is hotly tipped to win big this awards season, and this is hopefully a good sign of more to come.
-
10. PALM SPRINGS 100111
Brit director Danny Boyle and the star of his new movie 127 Hours James Franco shared a joke as Danny received the special honour of the Sonny Bono Visionary Award for his contributions to film. Previous winners of the award include Baz Luhrmann and Milk director Gus Van Sant
WATCH JAMES FRANCO INTERVIEW HERE
-
11. PALM SPRINGS 100111
Sharing a hug, Andrew Garfield presented his Never Let Me Go co-star Carey Mulligan with her award at the Palm Springs Film Festival. The Brit acting duo have enjoyed plenty of Hollywood success - Andrew with The Social Network and new Spiderman movie, while Carey appeared in the new Wall Street flick and has been cast in the new adaptation of The Great Gatsby. A big year to come for both stars!
WATCH CAREY AND ANDREW IN NEVER LET ME GO
-
12. PALM SPRINGS 100111
Colin Firth looked super proud of his award as he posed for pics with Brit actress Helen Mirren. Both known for their portrayal of British royalty, as Helen presented Colin with the award, she joked to the crowd: Actually, I’m not the queen, and neither is Colin the king.’
-
13. PALM SPRINGS 100111
Rabbit Hole star Aaron Eckhart looked super dashing in a black suit as he arrived at the Palm Springs Film Festival. No stranger to awards ceremonies, Aaron's new movie co-starring Nicole Kidman looks set to appear at plenty of award ceremonies this year.
WATCH AARON AND NICOLE KIDMAN IN RABBIT HOLE
-
14. PALM SPRINGS 100111
No doubt there's great things to come for The Social Network star Jesse Eisenberg. He picked up the Ensemble Performance Award with his co-stars, and no doubt is preparing for even bigger awards to come. Watch this space!
-
15. PALM SPRINGS 100111
Jake Gyllenhaal cut a fine form as he hit the Palm Springs Film Festival. Opting for a tie-less look with unbuttoned white shirt and designer stubble, we love Jake's laidback approach to red carpet dressing. Nominated for Best Comedy Actor at the Golden Globes next week, no doubt Jake is warming up for a potential acceptance speech!
-
16. PALM SPRINGS 100111
Carey Mulligan is hot property at the moment! The Brit actress looked thrilled as she collected her latest award for Breakthrough Performance for her roles in Never Let Me Go and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
WATCH CAREY INNEVER LET ME GO
-
17. PALM SPRINGS 100111
Natalie Portman wowed crowds as she hit the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. Working a stunning floaty, long-sleeve Vionnet dress with gold sequinned collars and cuffs, Natalie added some Cartier earrings for extra sparkle.
-
18. PALM SPRINGS 100111
The Social Network star Rashida Jones looked mega glam as she hit the red carpet at the Palm Springs Film Festival. Wearing a gorgeous Stella McCartney 2011 Resort floral top with black silk tulip skirt, the actress matched a slick of red lippy to her mani-ed nails to complete the sizzling look.
-
19. PALM SPRINGS 100111
Up and coming actress Jennifer Lawrence looked thrilled to bits as she picked up the Rising Star Award for her role in Winter's Bone. Wearing a jaw-dropping blue and black floral printed Oscar de la Renta dress, the young actress is clearly the one to watch!
-
20. PALM SPRINGS 100111
New to the whole awards ceremony experience The Social Network actor Armie Hammer looked ultra slick as he hit the red carpet for the Palm Springs Film Festival. And if you're wondering where else you've seen him, the hot actor played Serena’s conman boyfriend Gabriel in season two of Gossip Girl!
-
21. PALM SPRINGS 100111
A sign of plenty of awards to come? Hotly tipped to win big at the Oscars and Golden Globes, stars of hit movie The Social Network, Andrew Garfield, Brenda Song and Jesse Eisenberg linked arms and took to the stage at the Palm Springs Film Festival to receive their Ensemble Performance Award. No sign of Justin Timberlake though!
