Sharing a hug, Andrew Garfield presented his Never Let Me Go co-star Carey Mulligan with her award at the Palm Springs Film Festival. The Brit acting duo have enjoyed plenty of Hollywood success - Andrew with The Social Network and new Spiderman movie, while Carey appeared in the new Wall Street flick and has been cast in the new adaptation of The Great Gatsby. A big year to come for both stars!

WATCH CAREY AND ANDREW IN NEVER LET ME GO