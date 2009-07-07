Rapper Sean 'P Diddy' Combs once again held one of his infamous annual White parties and the bash was all in the name of a very good cause.

Diddy and actor Ashton Kutcher co-hosted the LA Beverly Hills event at a luxury private residence to raise awareness for Malaria No More on Saturday. The party was clearly a hit and judging by his Twitter page, Diddy really got in to the swing of things and kept up an impressive party pace all night. Just after midnight, the rapper tweeted "the party has begun!!! Let's go people!!!"

Mariah Carey and hubby Nick Cannon, Ashton's wife Demi Moore, Lindsay Lohan, Russell Brand, Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger, Spice Girl Mel B, Estelle, Kanye West's girlfriend Amber Rose and Diddy's mum Janice Combs were just some of the famous faces on the guest list. To see just how white the stars looked on the night, check out the glamorous party pics here!