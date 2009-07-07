5 Mar 2018
P Diddy's White Party
1. party 060709 Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore, Sean Combs
Rapper Sean 'P Diddy' Combs once again held one of his infamous annual White parties and the bash was all in the name of a very good cause.
Diddy and actor Ashton Kutcher co-hosted the LA Beverly Hills event at a luxury private residence to raise awareness for Malaria No More on Saturday. The party was clearly a hit and judging by his Twitter page, Diddy really got in to the swing of things and kept up an impressive party pace all night. Just after midnight, the rapper tweeted "the party has begun!!! Let's go people!!!"
Mariah Carey and hubby Nick Cannon, Ashton's wife Demi Moore, Lindsay Lohan, Russell Brand, Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger, Spice Girl Mel B, Estelle, Kanye West's girlfriend Amber Rose and Diddy's mum Janice Combs were just some of the famous faces on the guest list. To see just how white the stars looked on the night, check out the glamorous party pics here!
2. party 060709 white party estelle
Another Brit currently wowing the US scene is Estelle. The London based singer is touring the States and looked fresh as a daisy in this strapless minidress.
3. party 060709 russell brand
Russell Brand swapped his usual top to toe gothic black for a bright white version of his signature dandy look. He even managed to find a pair of white framed sunnies to match the theme! Russell sported a very cheeky smile for the cameras... Let's hope he behaved himself for once!
4. party 060709 white party, Nicole Scherzinger
Singer/songwriter Nicole Scherzinger, donned a long white goddess gown for the White Party. With her long locks flowing over her shoulders and a golden head band, the Pussycat Doll shone like a Grecian goddess at P Diddy's celeb-studded bash.
5. party 060709 white party Mel b
Mel B has by all accounts become fitness obsessed since she's been living in LA. So much so that she has a six pack rivalling a body builder's! The Spice Girl was keen to show off her super toned bod as she posed in this figure-hugging LWD at the White Party.
6. party 060709 white party sean combs
Rapper and host Sean 'P Diddy' Combs looked LA cool as he posed for cameras outside the private Beverly Hills mansion for the annual White Party. Raising awareness for the charity 'No More Malaria' was this year's aim, and thanking everyone for their involvement, Diddy later tweeted "hope you're all having as much fun as we are. Happy 4th. Thank you for helping end Malaria in the world."
7. party 060709 white party, amber rose
Looking fierce as ever, Kanye West's on-off girlfriend Amber Rose glowed as she posed in an cropped top with drape detailing outside this year's LA White Party.
8. party 060709 white party, demi moore ashton kutcher
Ashton Kutcher played co-host of the evening with wife Demi Moore. The pair who got married in their Beverly Hills home in September 2005 looked utterly content as they posed holding hands and in matching 'his 'n' hers' sunglasses for the cameras.
9. party 060709 white party, Janice Combs, Sean Combs
What a lovely son! P Diddy brought his mum Janice Combs to the party adn gave her a big smacker for the cameras.
