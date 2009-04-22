Goldie Hawn who won the award for Best Supporting Actress in 1970 was accompanied by longtime partner Kurt Russell. Goldie donned a figure-hugging nude frock which was a popular shade on the red carpet last night. Not everybody likes to enter via the red carpet at the Oscars, Goldie Hawn was one of many who chose to arrive through the back door 45 minutes before the show started. It is more glamorous than it sounds – there was a small patch of red carpet where stars can pose for a few photographers!