5 Mar 2018
Oscars: The Governor's Ball
-
1. Hathaway Oscars GB 22/02/09Anne Hathaway showed off her ivory Armani Prive gown, still smiling despite leaving empty handed having lost out to Kate Winslet for the Best Actress gong. The Rachel Getting Married actress donned just the right amount of bling with clear pailletes and silver embellishment on this Oscar-perfect gown. Cartier jewels completed Anne’s million dollar look.
-
2. Hudgens Efron Oscars GB 22/02/09Highschool Musical beauty Vanessa Hudgens looked smitten with her hearthrob boyfriend Zac Efron as they arrived at the Governor's Ball. Wearing a stunning black Marchesa mermaid gown with feminine white tulle flowers and diamond vintage coral earrings by Cathy Waterman, Vanessa struck the balance between dressed up and youthful perfectly. Zac Efron looked perfectly groomed in a Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo matched with a vintage Rolex watch and Bally shoes. The duo who performed to the audience at the Oscars proved they might just be the next-generation super couple... Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt better watch out!
-
3. Brody Pinto Oscars GB 22/02/09American actor Adrien Brody warmed to Slumdog Millionaire actress Freida Pinto at the post awards bash. She sparkled in this deep blue John Galliano gown with its one bejewelled sleeve, matching it with Jimmy Choo platform sandals and a 100-year-old diamond ring from India. Red carpet newcomer Freida Pinto is fast becoming one of our red carpet favourites... We can’t wait to see what’s next for her. Slumdog Millionaire has swept the board of the top awards this season: Freida's smile says it all!
-
4. Weinstein Chapman Oscars GB 22/02/09Film producer and co-founder of Miramax films, Harvey Weinstein, posed at the Governor’s Ball with his wife, fashion designer Georgina Chapman who is co-founder of Marchesa. Georgina redesigned a runway dress for Vanessa Hudgens for the occasion. The Governor’s Ball was catered by master chef Wolfgang Puck who created a menu with an Asian inspired theme.
-
5. Penn Wright Penn Oscars GB 22/02/09Sean Penn, in Giorgio Armani, showed off his award next to his wife, actress Robin Wright Penn who kept it elegant in a black cowel neck dress and diamonds by H Stern at the post Academy Awards party. He scooped up best actor award for the second time, this year beating friend Mickey Rourke to the gong for his role in the biopic Milk.
-
6. Cotillard Oscars GB 22/02/09French actress Marion Cotillard, who won an Oscar last year, looked sensational in her Christian Dior Couture number paired with Chopard jewels. She completed her award night look with perfectly chic hair and chose classic dark lipstick to match her daring gown. Looks like she is enjoying the party!
-
7. Adams Oscars GB 22/02/09Oscar nominated Amy Adams attended the traditional post show party dressed in a Carolina Herrera red strapless gown. The black piping on the fitted bodice was complimented by a dazzling colourful Fred Leighton bib necklace and matching diamond earrings, a red carpet bling favourite last night!
-
8. Hirsch Oscars GB 22/02/09Milk actor Emile Hirsch looked dapper in a black suit and vintage slicked back hair on Oscar night. His film, Milk was nominated for eight awards including Best Picture but lost out to Slumdog Millionaire. He was one of the stars who wore a white ribbon to symbolise his support of same-sex marriage; it’s a hotly disputed topic in America at the moment and one which has been brought to the fore by Milk in which he stars alongside Sean Penn.
-
9. Hawn Russell Oscars GB 22/02/09Goldie Hawn who won the award for Best Supporting Actress in 1970 was accompanied by longtime partner Kurt Russell. Goldie donned a figure-hugging nude frock which was a popular shade on the red carpet last night. Not everybody likes to enter via the red carpet at the Oscars, Goldie Hawn was one of many who chose to arrive through the back door 45 minutes before the show started. It is more glamorous than it sounds – there was a small patch of red carpet where stars can pose for a few photographers!
-
10. Hopkins Sheen Oscars GB 22/02/09Veteran Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins and actor Michael Sheen were both guests at the Governor’s Ball. Michael walked the red carpet with girlfriend, actress Lorraine Stewart and sat next to journalist Sir David Frost at the awards.
-
11. Latifah Henson Oscars GB 22/02/09
Actress and songtress Queen Latifah shared a laugh with Best Supporting Actress nominee Taraji P.Henson at the bash. Queen Latifah sported an outfit change from her navy red carpet gown to this strapless number for the after party and matched her elegant gown with side parted swept back hair, very chic! Taraji P.Henson stars alongside Brad Pitt in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button but lost out to Penelope Cruz last night. She looked stunning in her cream strapless tiered Roberto Cavalli gown and we love her vintage Fred Leighton necklace.
-
12. Boyle Oscars GB 22/02/09Proving they don’t have enough hands to hold all the Oscars awarded to Slumdog Millionaire, director Danny Boyle and one of the child stars, nine year old Rubina Ali Qureshi show off just two of the eight. Their ecstatic smiles say it all. Danny Boyle is hoping that through the film he can give the child stars an education and trust funds have already been set up.
-
13. Seal Klum Oscars GB 22/02/09Heidi Klum opted for just the right soft and natural make-up to compliment her fierce Roland Mouret red dress. She pulled off her modern yet sexy look with statement Loraine Schwartz earrings and stacked bangles. Hedi showed up with musician husband Seal.
-
14. Efron Hudgens Oscars GB 22/02/09Hollywood’s new glamour couple, Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron cosied up to each other for the dinner at the after party. The lovely couple gave an Oscar worthy performance at the ceremony alongside Beyonce and Hugh Jackman. At the Governor’s Ball they dined to an Asian inspired menu including spicy tuna tartare in a seasame miso cone and gold-dusted chocolate Oscars made from pastry, how cute!
-
15. Hathaway Oscars GB 22/02/09She may not have come away with an award, but that certainly didn't stop Anne Hathaway from having a good night. The actress toasted to a wonderful evening with a glass of bubbly, along with the rest of the guests at her table. We're glad to see that she's not a sore loser.
-
16. Tomei Oscars GB 22/02/09Marisa Tomei was another who wasn't going to let losing out on an award spoil her night. The actress celebrated the mere fact that she was even nominated for such a prestigious award with a well deserved glass of champers. After a sit down meal at the Governor's Ball, it was a swift frock change before making a fashionably late entrance to the Vanity Fair event, where she continued to party the night away.
-
17. Patel Pinto Oscars GB 22/02/09You might not have thought it possible, but Dev Patel and Freida Pinto arrived at the Governor's Ball looking even happier than they had done on the red carpet before the ceremony hours earlier. The Slumdog Millionnaire success story only marks the start of what we predict are going to be stellar careers for these two young stars, so watch this space!
1 of 17
Hathaway Oscars GB 22/02/09
Anne Hathaway showed off her ivory Armani Prive gown, still smiling despite leaving empty handed having lost out to Kate Winslet for the Best Actress gong. The Rachel Getting Married actress donned just the right amount of bling with clear pailletes and silver embellishment on this Oscar-perfect gown. Cartier jewels completed Anne’s million dollar look.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018