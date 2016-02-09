17 Things We're Talking About From The Oscar Nominees Lunch

The Oscar nominees 2016 have got a lot of column inches – and not all good (in fact, mostly bad – due to the lack of diversity). But, the annual luncheon went on – now under three weeks until the Academy Awards on 28 February.
You’d imagine it might be a bit awks – the potential best actors and actresses rubbing shoulders, as they have to pretty much day during awards season – but it always looks FAR from it.
Some great looks, some unmissable moments, some cute pics – here’s what we’re talking about from the lunch…
1. Alicia Vikander’s Look
Her hair (though maybe a little over tonged), her Louis Vuitton dress (showing off her toned and tanned limbs), her beautiful beautiful face… #GirlCrush, you reckon?
2. The Fabulous Jacob Tremblay
Gracing awards season with his sassy little face and small-version-of-adult-clothing suits, the Room star is pretty much our favourite person right now.
3. Eddie Redmayne And Hannah Bagshawe Being Cute (Again)
The best actor nominee and his non-famous (but very likeable) wife always look adorably laidback and loved-up as they’re paraded in front of the cameras.
4. Charlotte Rampling Just Being Great
The actress is a picture of dignity and elegance – we want to be like her when we grow up.
5. Mark Ruffalo’s Signature Peace Sign
Peace, man – he’s such a chiller.
6. Rachel McAdams’s Awards Season Wardrobe
Nominated for best actress in a supporting role, for Spotlight, Rachel just looks so bloody great right now – her hair (which is making us consider a bob), her glowing skin and her on point looks (including this just-the-right-amount-of-cute Prada dress).
7. Leonardo DiCarprio And Alejandro G.Inarritu’s Bromance
The director and lead actor of The Revenant have spent a lot of time together in the last year or so (obvs), and how cute they have become…
8. Sam Smith’s Svelte Physique
How good is the singer – nominated for best original song – looking?
9. Brie Larson’s Skirt
Emilia Wickstead and PERFECT.
10. J-Law’s Power Suit
A sassy Stella McCartney piece which showed off her teeny weeny waist.
11. Eddie Redmayne’s Haircut
Nothing new, just cute when a boy’s newly shorn.
12. Saoirse Ronan’s Short Suit
It just works.
13. Lady Gaga’s Ever-Changing Face
Is it just us or is she looking a bit different?!
14. Sandy Powell
The Oscar-winning costume designer pops up at every awards season (and Port Eliot Festival) – and her looks are always excellent.
15. The Weeknd’s Hair
Top marks for originality.
16. Rooney Mara’s Dress
Her hair rarely changes – ever – but her wardrobe (including this Giambattista Valli dress) is chic as.
17. Leo's Shifty Red Carpet Pose
How can you STILL look awkward at an Oscars event!?