17 Things We're Talking About From The Oscar Nominees Lunch

What happens when you get the awards season's biggest names together? This...

The Oscar nominees 2016 have got a lot of column inches – and not all good (in fact, mostly bad – due to the lack of diversity). But, the annual luncheon went on – now under three weeks until the Academy Awards on 28 February.

You’d imagine it might be a bit awks – the potential best actors and actresses rubbing shoulders, as they have to pretty much day during awards season – but it always looks FAR from it.

Some great looks, some unmissable moments, some cute pics – here’s what we’re talking about from the lunch…

1. Alicia Vikander’s Look

Her hair (though maybe a little over tonged), her Louis Vuitton dress (showing off her toned and tanned limbs), her beautiful beautiful face… #GirlCrush, you reckon?



2. The Fabulous Jacob Tremblay

Gracing awards season with his sassy little face and small-version-of-adult-clothing suits, the Room star is pretty much our favourite person right now.

3. Eddie Redmayne And Hannah Bagshawe Being Cute (Again)

The best actor nominee and his non-famous (but very likeable) wife always look adorably laidback and loved-up as they’re paraded in front of the cameras.

4. Charlotte Rampling Just Being Great

The actress is a picture of dignity and elegance – we want to be like her when we grow up.

5. Mark Ruffalo’s Signature Peace Sign

Peace, man – he’s such a chiller.

6. Rachel McAdams’s Awards Season Wardrobe

Nominated for best actress in a supporting role, for Spotlight, Rachel just looks so bloody great right now – her hair (which is making us consider a bob), her glowing skin and her on point looks (including this just-the-right-amount-of-cute Prada dress).

7. Leonardo DiCarprio And Alejandro G.Inarritu’s Bromance

The director and lead actor of The Revenant have spent a lot of time together in the last year or so (obvs), and how cute they have become…

8. Sam Smith’s Svelte Physique

How good is the singer – nominated for best original song – looking?

9. Brie Larson’s Skirt

Emilia Wickstead and PERFECT.

10. J-Law’s Power Suit

A sassy Stella McCartney piece which showed off her teeny weeny waist.

11. Eddie Redmayne’s Haircut

Nothing new, just cute when a boy’s newly shorn.

12. Saoirse Ronan’s Short Suit

It just works.

13. Lady Gaga’s Ever-Changing Face

Is it just us or is she looking a bit different?!

14. Sandy Powell

The Oscar-winning costume designer pops up at every awards season (and Port Eliot Festival) – and her looks are always excellent.

15. The Weeknd’s Hair

Top marks for originality.

16. Rooney Mara’s Dress

Her hair rarely changes – ever – but her wardrobe (including this Giambattista Valli dress) is chic as.

17. Leo's Shifty Red Carpet Pose

How can you STILL look awkward at an Oscars event!?