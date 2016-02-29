Oscars Instagrams 2016: What Really Went On - From Prep To Parties

The Oscars is a big day for everyone - for the nominees waiting to see if they've won, for the stars in Hollywood celebrating the industry's biggest names and the work from that year, for the general public rooting for their favs to win (we're looking at you Leo) so it's not surprising that the stars document every step of the day.

There's the obligatory prep and getting ready shots on Instagram (which gives an insight into the routine... sheet masks, eye bag de-puffers and the effort that goes into getting those red carpet looks JUST right), the en route Snapchats, the excited Tweets and then the party pics - and it's fun to see what really goes on, when the paps aren't around.

Lady Gaga was particularly vocal on her social media - including publically backing Leo to win Best Actor, and we loved little Jacob Tremblay's en route snap with his parents driving him in the back of the car.

See the best pics...