A Vampire Breast Lift, Fridge Sweep & More?! Inside The $200k Oscars Goody Bag

Oscars goodie bags for 2016 might just be the most expensive we’ve ever seen…

Oscars know how to pamper their 2016 nominees. From a luxe luncheon to a star-studded afterparty, it’s red-carpet all the way for Hollywood’s finest, and this year’s goodie bag is no exception.

If they’re rich enough to buy million pound properties, a designer wardrobe for their newborn baby jet off on a luxury holiday whenever they’re feeling a bit stressed, we wouldn’t expect the A-list to be hoarding freebies from awards ceremony goody bags…right?

While they’re probably not holding on to those ‘10% off’ vouchers, we can see why they’d want to make the most of these luxe gifts. Two holidays, a lifetime supply of skin scream and a year’s worth of car rentals?! We’ll take it!

Distinctive Assets, who are the team behind the luxury goody bag, have spilled what’s inside this years’ Academy Awards gift bag, and it racks up to $200k (that’s £138k). The bag is apparently “a blend of fabulous, functional and fun items meant to thrill and pamper those who may have everything money can buy but still savour the simple joy of a gift”. So even if they lose the Oscar (Leo, we’re rooting for you!), “everyone wins”.

So what will the red-carpet guests be taking home for Oscars 2016?

A 10-day, first-class trip to Israel ($55,000)

A year’s worth of unlimited Audi car rentals from Silvercar ($45,000)

A 15-day walking tour of Japan ($45,000)

3 private training sessions with “celebrity wellness expert” and star of ABC’s My Diet Is Better Than Yours, Jay Cardiello ($1,400)

Ultherapy—a laser skin-tightening procedure courtesy of 740 Park MD ($5,530)

A Lifetime supply of skin creams from Lizora ($31,200)

A Fit Club TV “Ultimate Fitness Package” in a private villa ($6,250)

A Haze Dual V3 Vaporiser valued at $249.99 (At least Leonardo DiCaprio will be happy)

A Vampire Breast List ($1,900)

Holidays to Italy and Lake Como

A fridge sweep and fitness training

Caolion pore care sets

Dr. Jane 360's proprietary hair follicle stimulant

Personal training sessions with celebrity trainer Alexis Seletzky

Belldini women's apparel

Chocolatines' Drunken Fig Cake bites

Dandi Patch underarm sweat patch

Delovery personalized luxury gift baskets

Farm Wife Style druzy earrings

Gleener on the Go smart fabric care solutions

Greenhill Winery & Vineyards chardonnay

Harriet's Cheesecakes

Hydroxycut Gummies

Joseph's Toiletries "The Welcomer" gift box

Lat & Lo customized sterling silver necklaces

Memobottle slim reusable water bottles

Mezcal el Silencio

Mission1 Clean Protein Bars

Nuelle Fiera Arouser for Her

Phantom Glass iPhone screen protector

Purely Inspired organic protein

Rouge Maple gourmet fine foods

Sedona Lace synthetic Vortex brush set

Ultra premium Signature Vodka

Slimware portion-control plates

Steamist Total Sense Home Spa Collection

SunDial Powder Coating

Tools by Gina pure infrared professional hair styling tools

A Concierge Tribute

Zekkle Edge metal front pocket wallet

…and more

The full bags will only be handed out to the ultimate A-list (not every digital animator will get a walking tour of Japan), but we can still dream, right?!

