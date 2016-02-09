A Vampire Breast Lift, Fridge Sweep & More?! Inside The $200k Oscars Goody Bag

Oscars know how to pamper their 2016 nominees. From a luxe luncheon to a star-studded afterparty, it’s red-carpet all the way for Hollywood’s finest, and this year’s goodie bag is no exception.
If they’re rich enough to buy million pound properties, a designer wardrobe for their newborn baby jet off on a luxury holiday whenever they’re feeling a bit stressed, we wouldn’t expect the A-list to be hoarding freebies from awards ceremony goody bags…right?
While they’re probably not holding on to those ‘10% off’ vouchers, we can see why they’d want to make the most of these luxe gifts. Two holidays, a lifetime supply of skin scream and a year’s worth of car rentals?! We’ll take it!
Distinctive Assets, who are the team behind the luxury goody bag, have spilled what’s inside this years’ Academy Awards gift bag, and it racks up to $200k (that’s £138k). The bag is apparently “a blend of fabulous, functional and fun items meant to thrill and pamper those who may have everything money can buy but still savour the simple joy of a gift”. So even if they lose the Oscar (Leo, we’re rooting for you!), “everyone wins”.
So what will the red-carpet guests be taking home for Oscars 2016?
- A 10-day, first-class trip to Israel ($55,000)
- A year’s worth of unlimited Audi car rentals from Silvercar ($45,000)
- A 15-day walking tour of Japan ($45,000)
- 3 private training sessions with “celebrity wellness expert” and star of ABC’s My Diet Is Better Than Yours, Jay Cardiello ($1,400)
- Ultherapy—a laser skin-tightening procedure courtesy of 740 Park MD ($5,530)
- A Lifetime supply of skin creams from Lizora ($31,200)
- A Fit Club TV “Ultimate Fitness Package” in a private villa ($6,250)
- A Haze Dual V3 Vaporiser valued at $249.99 (At least Leonardo DiCaprio will be happy)
- A Vampire Breast List ($1,900)
- Holidays to Italy and Lake Como
- A fridge sweep and fitness training
- Caolion pore care sets
- Dr. Jane 360's proprietary hair follicle stimulant
- Personal training sessions with celebrity trainer Alexis Seletzky
- Belldini women's apparel
- Chocolatines' Drunken Fig Cake bites
- Dandi Patch underarm sweat patch
- Delovery personalized luxury gift baskets
- Farm Wife Style druzy earrings
- Gleener on the Go smart fabric care solutions
- Greenhill Winery & Vineyards chardonnay
- Harriet's Cheesecakes
- Hydroxycut Gummies
- Joseph's Toiletries "The Welcomer" gift box
- Lat & Lo customized sterling silver necklaces
- Memobottle slim reusable water bottles
- Mezcal el Silencio
- Mission1 Clean Protein Bars
- Nuelle Fiera Arouser for Her
- Phantom Glass iPhone screen protector
- Purely Inspired organic protein
- Rouge Maple gourmet fine foods
- Sedona Lace synthetic Vortex brush set
- Ultra premium Signature Vodka
- Slimware portion-control plates
- Steamist Total Sense Home Spa Collection
- SunDial Powder Coating
- Tools by Gina pure infrared professional hair styling tools
- A Concierge Tribute
- Zekkle Edge metal front pocket wallet
- …and more
The full bags will only be handed out to the ultimate A-list (not every digital animator will get a walking tour of Japan), but we can still dream, right?!
