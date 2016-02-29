Behind The Scenes At The Oscars 2016...

The Oscars is always mega glitzy - with the biggest names in the industry at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for pretty much the biggest event of the year.

There's always loads of photo ops - from the red carpet looks, PDAs and reunions (Kate and Leo, again) to the parties, but our favourites are the candid behind the scenes and backstage shots when the winners and presenters are waiting to go on stage.

SO much emotion (especially when they're celebrating with their families - try not to well up at the Larson hug after Brie's win) and happiness from the stage and the audience - massive smiles all round!

We love seeing which stars are pals too - Brie and Alicia, both first-time Oscar winners, Reece Witherspoon and Kate Winslet... All making for excellent pictures.

See the best backstage pics from the night...