Inside The Oscars 2016 After Parties...

See the best pics from the after-ceremony celebrations...

The Oscars are over for another year! Can you believe it? But we can ALL breathe a sigh of relief as all is well in the world - Leo won Best Actor! (Finally.)

The past awards proved to be an accurate predictor of the coveted statuettes - Brie Larson got Best Actress, Alicia Vikander got Best Supporting Actress... And the reactions were as priceless as ever.

Now it's all wrapped up at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, the celebs - winners, nominees and guests - have gone on to the after party to celebrate.

There's the usual plans - Vanity Fair, Elton John's Academy Awards Viewing Party and the Weinstein bash - all with the starriest guest lists you'll EVER see.

Jennifer Lawrence changed from her lace Dior dress into an equally sassy black two piece, while Diane Kruger went uncharacteristically for a very naked sheer lace dress! And looked hot - obvs.

We can't wait to see how Leo kicks back and Brie parties after their wins. Check back for party updates - as they happen...