5 Mar 2018
Oscars After-Parties
-
1. Vanity Fair Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson
Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson arrived arm-in-arm at the Vanity Fair after-party looking every inch the A-list couple.
-
2. vanity fair zac erfon vanessa
Cute couple alert! Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens could not keep their eyes off each other as they arrived at the Vanity Fair after-party wearing sleek black ensembles.
-
3. vanity fait after-party Kate Bosworth
Can Kate Bosworth do any wrong on the red carpet? No, we think not. This raspberry gown with ruffle detailing was sweet, sassy and super-stylish.
-
4. Vanity Fair Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale was sensational in silver as she arrived at the Vanity Fair after-party.
-
5. vanity fair after party Taylor Lautner
Taylor Lautner was totally dapper as he arrived at the Vanity Fair after-party looking sleek in a tailored suit.
-
6. Vanity Fair Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks was a true prom Queen as she arrived at the Vanity Fair after-party working a puffy LBD with cut-out detailing and strappy sandals.
-
7. Vanity Fair Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts nailed Oscar after-party dressing – with her cute cocktail frock in blue satin accessorised with a super-cute daisy necklace – pretty.
-
8. Amanda Seyfried vanity fair after-party
Amanda Seyfried looked set to party in her cute cocktail frock complete with gold heels and statement cuff.
-
9. Vanity Fair Heidi Klum
Mother-of-three Heidi Klum flashed her killer curves in a bodycon minidress complete with bejewelled detailing.
-
10. Vanity Fair after-party Rosario dawson
Rosario Dawson worked a Grecian vibe with aplomb at the Vanity Fair after-party.
-
11. vanity fair Selma Blair
Selma Blair was seriously stylish as she arrived at the Vanity Fair after-party wearing a sequinned pencil skirt, sharp stilettos, blazer and leather glove combo - WOW!
-
12. VANITY FAIR Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer
Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer were one classy couple as they arrived at the Vanity Fair after-party dressed head-to-toe in black – chic!
-
13. vanity fair Adrien Brody, Vera Farmiga
Adrien Brody and Vera Farmiga puckered up as they arrived at the Oscars’ official after-party. Vera’s Marchesa gown with sculpted, pleated cascade stole the show!
-
14. Vanity Fair Lily Collins
Lily Collins looked lovely in fringed Chanel at the Vanity Fair bash.
-
15. vanity fair peaches Geldof
Peaches Geldof arrived at the Vanity Fair after-party on the arm of Eli Roth looking demure in a black lace shift dress.
-
16. Vanity Fair Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony looked uber-glam as they arrived at the Oscars Vanity Fair after-party.
-
17. VANITY FAIR Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson cut a sophisticated figure as she attended the Vanity Fair after-party dressed in an asymmetric gown accented with an exquisite diamond brooch.
-
18. VANITY FAIR Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart was ready to party as she arrived at the Vanity Fair shindig looking fabulous in her Monique Lhuillier gown.
-
19. vanity fair katy perry, russell brand
Katy Perry and Russell Brand posed lovingly for photographers – super-cute and stylish.
-
20. Vanity Fair Tamara Mellon
Tamara Mellon looked super-svelte as she attended the Vanity Fair after-party wearing a velvet minidress with train detail and signature Jimmy Choo heels!
-
21. Vanity Fair Sandra Bullock and Jesse James
Jesse James congratulated Sandra Bullock on her Oscar win at the Vanity Far after-party.
-
22. Vanity Fair Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick swapped her Elie Saab gown and Sergio Rossi shoes for a party-perfect frock for the Vanity Fair after-party.
-
23. VANITY FAIR Marisa Tomei
Marisa Tomei shimmered in a midnight-blue gown complete with satin peep-toes and diamond-drop earrings.
-
24. vanity fair Robert Downey Jr, Susan Downey
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey were all smiles as they arrived at the Vanity Fair after-party – perhaps they were laughing at Robert Downey Jr.’s rebellious trainer and blue bow-tie combo!
-
25. VANITY FAIR Maria Bello
Maria Bello was picture-perfect at the Vanity Fair after-party dressed in a strappy white dress with feather fringing.
-
26. Vanity Fair Christoph Waltz
Christop Waltz was as pleased as punch with his Oscar award as he headed to the Vanity Fair after-party with his wife.
-
27. VANITY FAIR Diane von Furstenberg
Design legend Diane Von Furstenberg arrived at the Vanity Fair after-party looking positively radiant in a lacy frock and gold heels.
-
28. Vanity Fair Kathryn Bigelow
Kathryn Bigelow arrived at the Vanity Fair after-party proudly flashing her Oscar award.
-
29. VANITY FAIR Amy Adams
Amy Adams complimented her red hair and pale complexion with a deep blue gown and classy cleavage.
-
30. VANITY FAIR Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller
Ben Stiller sported a newly bearded look as he arrived at the Vanity Fair after-party with wife, Christine Taylor.
-
31. VANITY FAIR Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore was dazzling in a figure-hugging gown for the Vanity Fair after-party complete with diamond bracelets and a cocktail ring.
-
32. VANITY FAIR Angie Harmon
Angie Harmon arrived at the Vanity Fair after-party wearing a fairytale frock complete with bustier and sequin detail – pretty!
-
33. afterparty Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham sure does know how to wow, and even if she didn't get the chance to walk the red carpet at the main awards ceremony she seized the opportunity to get dolled up for the Elton John after-party. Wearing an ombre one-shouldered dress of her own design, La Posh was uber-fabulous.
-
34. after-party Hayden Panettiere
Heroes starlet Hayden Panettiere chose this coffee-brown dress which matched her newly dyed dark brown hair. The young actress gave the cameras a huge grin as she made her way in to the Oscars after-party.
-
35. afterparty Chace Crawford
Gossip Girl hottie Chace Crawford was dapper in his sleek black suit and slicked back hair.
-
36. jennifer hudson afterparty 080310
Jennifer Hudson worked blunt-cut bangs and a royal-blue gown at Elton's famous post-Oscars bash - gorgeous.
-
37. Olivia Munn, Eva Amurri
Iron Man actress Olivia Munn joined Susan Sarandon's daughter Eva Amurri at the Oscars after-party. The pair went for feminine hues with Olivia opting for this ruffled baby blue gown while Californication star Eva chose this goddess gown with bright pink column detail.
-
38. after-party Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne worked a palest pink dress with her punky hairstyle at last night's Oscars after-party. The feathery embellished gown with plunging neckline was in contrast to her dramatic hair colour.
-
39. afterparty williamiam
It was a funky combo of silver suit jacket and full-on harem pants for the Will.i.am at Elton's post-Oscars bash.
-
40. afterparty kelly & sharon osbourne
Sharon and Kelly Osbourne joined the throng at the Elton John after-party for this year's Academy Awards. With Sharon opting for a taupe gown and glittering bolero jacket, Kelly Osbourne showed off her new head of purple hair teamed with a feathery blush-pink gown.
-
41. Simon Cowell, Mezhgan Hussainy
Simon Cowell and his girlfriend Mezhgan Hussainy hit Elton's Oscar party in stylish black ensembles.
-
42. after-party Michelle Rodriguez
Michelle Rodriguez went for a flattering pink-red shade for her party frock at last night's Oscars after-party. The column dress featured a ruched bodice and Avatar actress topped the look with a glittering statement necklace for total red carpet glamour.
-
43. afterparty Nicole Richie full
Ever the individual fashionista, Nicole Richie donned this batwing black/silver gown by Reem Acra for the Elton John Oscars after-party. Teamed with scraped-back updo, the look was very much Nicole's own take on red carpet dressing.
-
44. Elton John and David Furnish, party
Hosts with the most last night were Elton John and David Furnish who put their names to the Oscars after-party, otherwise known as THE hot ticket in Hollywood for post Oscars celebration. The bash is sponsored by The Elton John Aids Foundation and welcomed a host of A-listers for late night partying.
-
45. after-party Milla Jovovich
Model and actress Milla Jovovich worked statement jewels and a printed dress at Elton John's starry Oscars party.
-
46. after-party Milla Jovovich and Paul W.S. Anderson
Milla Jovovich and her beau, Paul W.S. Anderson, partied on at Elton's post-Oscars bash.
-
47. after-party Olivier Martinez
Kylie's ex squeeze Olivier Martinez donned the suit colour of the season - dove grey - for Elton John's AIDS Foundation Oscar Party.
-
48. afterparty niceol richie wave
Nicole Richie's backless gown, smokey eyes and brunette updo were stunningly seductive.
-
49. after-party Salma Hayek
So cute! Salma Hayek was totally fashion-forward in a structured printed minidress with flirty, fabulous curls.
-
50. after-party Tinsley Mortimer
Socialite Tinsley Mortimer was pretty in pink in this sugar-candy coloured gown with silver bustier embellishment and matching clutch bag.
-
51. AFTERPARTY cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz flashed her enviable figure at the Vanity Fair After-Party - loving the side-swept hair and red lips Cameron!
-
52. afterpaprty hilary swank
Hilary Swank dressed to impress at the Vanity Fair After-Party wearing a revealing cut-out detail black dress which she accessorised with a diamond pendant - swoon!
-
53. afterparty natalie portman
Natalie Portman was petite and perfect as she attended the Vanity Fair after-party wearing a cute cocktail frock complete with a retro wave fringe.
-
54. afterparty Bar Refaeli
Miss Leonardo DiCaprio, Bar Refaeli was simply stunning at the Vanity Fair after-party dressed in a figure-hugging white gown complete with golden tresses.
-
55. afterparty Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan looked simply adorable at the Vanity Fair after-party wearing her favourite label, Prada complete with signature gamine crop.
-
56. afterparty Zoe & lenny kravitz
Lenny Kravitz attended the Vanity Fair after-party with his beautiful daughter, Zoe Kravitz in tow.
-
57. after party Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde was sultry in her RM by Roland Mouret dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party last night. We love how Olivia matched her scarlet lipstick to her deep-red clutch and shoes.
Vanity Fair Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson
Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson arrived arm-in-arm at the Vanity Fair after-party looking every inch the A-list couple.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018