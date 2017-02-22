We Break Down Exactly What’s Inside The £209k Oscars Goodie Bag

Last year's Oscar goodie bag included a 15-day walking tour of Japan, a Vampire breast lift, and a vibrator worth £200. And since the 2017 bag of swag is worth a grand total of $260k (£209k), of course, we're all dying to know what the Oscar nominees will be gifted this year.

Marketing company Distinctive Assets has been crafting the renowned gift bag for the past 15 years, and each year they always out-do themselves, making it almost as lusted-after during awards season as the golden Oscar itself.

This year’s cargo boasts the usual mix of jaw-droppingly expensive and 'only in LA' nonsense (non-browning apples, anyone?), that should keep all the nominees, from Meryl Streep to Ryan Gosling, happy.

From armpit sweat pads and a pelvic floor exercise tracker to a six-day Hawaiian holiday, we break down what exactly the Oscars attendees will be tucking into this year.

Oomi Smart Home



Haze Dual V3 Vaporiser



Luminosity Skin Serum from Healing Saint



Naturally non-browning and non-GMO Project verified Opal Apples



A luxury 6-day Hawaiian holiday at Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu



Personal training sessions with celebrity trainer Alexis Seletzky



BANGARANG Positive Cube - a box full of cards with positive actions and inspirational quotes (writer's note: because being an Oscar nominee isn’t quite enough to bolster your confidence?)



Belldini women's apparel



Casper advanced dual-layer pillows



ChapStick Total Hydration Moisture + Tint



Chocolatines' Drunken Fig Cake Bites



Chubby Chipmunk Hand-Dipped Chocolates



Crayola My Way customised box of crayons



Curlee Girlee empowering children's book



Dandi Patch underarm sweat patches - absorbent pads that trap moisture and odour, perfect for those nervous nominee sweats



Elvie limited edition pelvic floor exercise tracker and app



Happiest Tee luxury t-shirts



Hydroxycut Platinum



Jules K unique luxury handbags



Lizora pu-erh tea nourishing skincare



Personal in-house sommelier services from The Loving Somm - yes and yes



Medice Foot Care Kits



MOUS fitness bottle



MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Crunch Protein Bars



Namira Monaco Pole Star Constellation Pendant & Brooch Fine Jewellery



Freshly harvested pecans from the National Pecan Shellers Association - writer's note: is a goody bag even a goody bag if it doesn’t have pecans?



A 10-year supply of Oxygenetix Breathable Foundation and Moisturiser - writer's note: this had better be some insanely good skincare if they’re expecting a decade’s use



Park and Buzz baguette stud earrings



Reian Williams Fine Art



Rest-Rite Sleep Positioner



Rouge Maple pure organic maple syrup



Slimware portion-control plates - writer's note: plates that map out exactly how much of each food group should be on your plate (hint: it’s not very much)



SweetCheeks cellulite massage mats



Watch Ya' Mouth party game



Woosh Beauty innovative makeup application gift sets



YOGAJEWELZ OM Diamond Bracelets



Golden Door Spa Retreat



Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria stay in Sorrento



Grand Hotel Tremezzo stay on Lake Como



A fully-private 3-day mansion stay at the Lost Coast Ranch in Northern California



Personalized Hands-Only CPR Training and a CPR Anytime Kit from the American Heart Association

Get the lowdown on the full Oscars 2017 nominations list.

The 2017 Oscars take place on Sunday 26th of February, and can be watched from midnight onwards on the Sky Cinema Oscars channel and NowTV.

Words by Ava Kitcher.