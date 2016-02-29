The Cutest Couples From The Oscars 2016

Oscars 2016 saw some stellar couples step out on to the red carpet, but who was your favourite? Check out all the perfect pairings below

Oscars 2016 might have been all about the awards, but we were keeping a very close eye on the red carpet, too.

From the gorgeous gowns and dapper tuxedos (did you know Eddie Redmayne didn’t wear Burberry this year?!), to the red carpet love-ins, this year’s line-up of celebrity couples was huge.

First there was Best Actor nominee Eddie and his wife Hannah Bagshawe, who must be pretty heavily pregnant by now. The pair looked gorgeous in Alexander McQueen, which makes a change from their usual Burberry looks.

Then, Best Supporting Actor nominee Tom Hardy and his wife Charlotte Riley rocked up in co-ordinating black, with Charlotte in Gauri & Nainika and Tom in Gucci (and shades).

Lady Gaga put on a stellar performance at the awards show, and although she didn’t win an Oscar for Best Original Song, she paid tribute to fiancé Taylor Kinney in a sweet Instagram post, captioning the pic ‘I never thought anyone would ever love me because I felt like my body was ruined by my abuser. But he loves the survivor in me. He's stood by me all night proud and unashamedly. THATS a real man’.

Best Supporting Actress winner Alicia Vikander might not have been pictured with her beau Michael Fassbender, but they shared a sweet kiss as she ran up to collect her award on stage.

Other A-list couples to turn out on the red carpet included Pharrel Williams and Helen Lasichanh (Pharrell still leaving the socks at home), Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, a very pregnant Chrissy Teigen and doting John Legend and so many more – it was like BAFTA Valentine’s night all over again.

