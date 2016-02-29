Oscars 2016: The Best Pics From The Red Carpet And Ceremony

It's Oscars time! Can you believe it?! Come and gone already! Kicking off with the Golden Globes in early January, awards season has come to a close - finishing with arguably the most important of the lot.

The biggest names in the industry were out at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for the 88th Annual Academy Awards to see who got this year's prestigious gold men statuettes... And - in case you're just checking in - Leo won! See all the winners here.

The other ceremonies, as well as being amazing in their own right, serve to predict who will get those Oscars - and it was pretty much spot on. For 2016, it's was looking likely Brie Larson and Leonardo DiCaprio would get those Best Actress and Actor gongs - and they did!

Pressure was ON for Leo after an unlucky run of things at the Oscars - after across the board wins this award season, people seemed genuinely nervous for the The Revenant actor - and there was a worldwide sigh of relief when he won. His well-rehearsed acceptance speech had a lot of thanking and talk of climate change. Good old Leo.

It's not all about the celebration of film though, the Oscar red carpet is MASSIVE for dress watch - it's pretty much the most important event in the film (and fashion) year so it figures everyone would want to look their best. Especially when we'll remember them nearly as much as the awards winners - Halle Berry's sheer Elie Saab dress when she picked up her Monster's Ball Oscar, Gwyneth Paltrow's puffy pink Ralph Lauren dress when she won for Shakespeare In Love (and did THAT speech)...

The dresses were as amazing as you'd hope - Best Supporting Actress winner Alicia Vikander, who's had an impeccable awards season in varied Louis Vuitton looks, went for an unexpected yellow embellished dress, while has Cate Blanchett wore a beautiful bloomy pastel Armani Prive dress.

Relative newcomer Saoirse Ronan is one we're coming to watch, with an eclectic and fun style, and she's gone for one of the most sassy of the lot in a backless sequined Calvin Klein gown.

Jennifer Lawrence eschewed her usual red gown for a sheer-ish lace frilled Dior dress - and with that icy platinum bob she looked SO hot.

The men looked excellent too. Leo was in dapper Armani, Jared Leto was in a cool Gucci suit, alongside creative director Alessandro Michele, while Eddie Redmayne was looking his adorable posh best in a velvet jacket and slippers.

Leo and Kate were out together on the red carpet - for another reunion (cue: global photo op and the internet freaking out) — see that and all the best moments from the Oscars 2016 here...