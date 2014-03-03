Oscars 2014: The Best Instagram Snaps

The Oscars may be the most glamorous event in the awards calendar but that doesn't stop our favourite celebs from larking about backstage. See last night's funniest selfies and prepare to laugh. Hard.

The Oscars 2014 treated us to some of the funniest celebrity pictures we think we've ever seen.

Host Ellen DeGeneres got Bradley Cooper to take the best A-list photo of all time - think Brangelina, Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Roberts and even Meryl Streep - amongst an album of selfies and photobombs leaving us in absolute stitches.

See our round-up of the best Academy Awards snaps from last night and let us just quickly say, Benedict Cumberbatch, we salute your skills...