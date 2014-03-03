The Oscars has been marked in our calendar since last year's ultra-glamorous event, and last night we weren't disappointed. See all the stars and red carpet style, straight from LA...

The Oscars 2014 closed what's been a seriously lavish awards season as the silver screen's finest turned out to celebrate the 86th annual event in absolute style.

Hollywood's hottest acting talent arrived en-masse to rub shoulders with fellow A-listers as they fought for the industry's esteemed accolades.

And we've got all the must-see snaps from the most glamorous event of 2014...