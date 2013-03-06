See the best dresses and find out all the winners from the Oscars 2013
Oscars 2013
More Oscars
-
1. Charlize Theron and Channing Tatum perform at the Oscars 2013
Hitting the stage to open the Oscars 2013, Charlize Theron and Channing Tatum performed a sizzling dance act.
-
2. Anne Hathaway in Prada dress at Oscars 2013
Best Supporting Actress nominee Anne Hathaway hit the Oscars 2013 red carpet in a pale pink silk Prada gown and Tiffany & Co. jewels. Speaking about her backless dress, the Les Miserables star told press: "It's the business up front and a party at the back".
-
3. Jennifer Lawrence in Christian Dior Couture dress at Oscars 2013
Silver Linings Playbook star Jennifer Lawrence owned the Oscars 2013 red carpet in this divine Christian Dior Couture gown.
-
4. Naomi Watts in Armani Prive at Oscars 2013
In one of the hottest looks of the night, Best Actress nominee Naomi Watts was stunning in a silver sparkling Armani Prive gown at the Oscars 2013.
-
5. Charlize Theron in Christian Dior Couture dress Oscars 2013
Wowing in white Christian Dior Couture, Charlize Theron hit the Oscars 2013. Speaking on the red carpet, the actress revealed she felt like "a princess" as she has a great team around her making her look fabulous.
-
6. Kristen Stewart in Reem Acra dress at Oscars 2013
Kristen Stewart may have arrived at the Oscars 2013 with crutches in tow, but she proved herself a true red carpet pro as she passed them aside to strike a pose in a tulle Reem Acra gown.
-
7. Jessica Chastain in Armani Prive dress at Oscars 2013
Best Actress nominee Jessica Chastain makes a stunning entrance on the Oscars 2013 red carpet in an exquisite beaded strapless custom-made Armani Prive dress. "It's an honour to wear a dress that evokes old Hollywood," she told press.
-
8. Kim Kardashian at the Oscars 2013
With white a stand-out trend at the Oscars 2013, Kim Kardashian showed off her burgeoning bump in this plunge-neck gown.
-
9. Adele in Jenny Packham dress at Oscars 2013
After wowing in floral Valentino at the Grammys 2013, it was back to black for Adele who worked a beaded bespoke Jenny Packham gown for the Oscars 2013. Speaking on the red carpet she joked that her dress was super heavy and she was worried about hitting the notes in her performance.
-
10. George Clooney and Stacy Keibler at Oscars 2013
Cutting a dashing form, Argo co-producer George Clooney hit the Oscars 2013 with partner Stacy Keibler.
-
11. Samantha Barks in Valentino dress at Oscars 2013
Les Miserables star Samantha Barks hit the stage with her award-winning co-stars to perform a song from the movie-musical. Her first ever Oscars, the actress worked a dramatic black Valentino gown.
-
12. Renee Zellweger in Carolina Herrera dress at Oscars 2013
Renee Zellweger joined her Chicago co-stars for an on-stage reunion at the Oscars 2013 and looked positively stunning in this Carolina Herrera gown.
-
13. Paul Rudd at the Oscars 2013
Paul Rudd looked seriously dapper as he hit the Oscars 2013 in a black suit and dickie bow, alongside wife Julie Yaeger.
-
14. Daniel Radcliffe, Seth McFarlane and Joseph Gordon-Levitt perform at the Oscars 2013
Who knew these two would make such a pairing! Daniel Radcliffe teamed up with Joseph Gordon-Levitt to perform an all-singing, all-dancing show-tune - with a little help from host Seth McFarlane.
-
15. Salma Hayek in Alexander McQueen dress at Oscars 2013
Salma Hayek was seriously smouldering in a velvet Alexander McQueen column gown complete with embroidered halter neck.
-
16. Jon Hamm and Jennifer Westfeldt at the Oscars 2013
Jon Hamm looked every inch the leading man as he hit the red carpet with Jennifer Westfeldt at the Oscars 2013.
-
17. Halle Berry in Versace dress at Oscars 2013
Halle Berry was among the stars rocking sparkling sequined dresses at the Oscars 2013, opting for a two-tone long-sleeve Versace dress.
-
18. Amy Adams in Oscar de la Renta dress at Oscars 2013
Supporting Actress nominee Amy Adams swept onto the red carpet in a dove grey Oscar de la Renta gown.
-
19. Bradley Cooper at the Oscars 2013
Cutie Bradley Cooper hit the Oscars 2013 with his mum as his date.
-
20. Kristen Stewart and Daniel Radcliffe at the Oscars 2013
Introduced as the ‘boy wizard’ and ‘girl vampire’, Daniel Radcliffe and Kristen Stewart teamed up to present the Academy Award for achievement in production design.
-
21. Kerry Washington in Miu Miu dress at Oscars 2013
Her first ever appearance at the Oscars, Django Unchained star Kerry Washington pulled out all the style stops in her scarlet Miu Miu gown.
-
22. Naomie Harris in Michael Badger dress at Oscars 2013
Bond girl Naomie Harris made the ultimate entrance on the Oscars 2013 red carpet in a gold hand-embroidered gown designed by fashion student Michael Badger - winner of the Red Carpet Green Dress award
-
23. Sandra Bullock in Elie Saab Couture at the Oscars 2013
Previous Best Actress winner Sandra Bullock opted for a sparkling Elie Saab Couture gown for the Oscars 2013.
-
24. Jennifer Garner in Gucci dress at Oscars 2013
Jennifer Garner opted for a deep purple Gucci gown as she hit the Oscars 2013. Speaking about husband Ben Affleck's movie Argo, the actress wiped away tears as she explained how much it meant to her.
-
25. Alicia Vikander in Elie Saab Couture dress at Oscars 2013
Alicia Vikander looked flawless as she stepped through the crowds in an embroidered Elie Saab Couture gown.
-
26. Daniel Day-Lewis at the Oscars 2013
Lincoln actor, Daniel Day-Lewis was seriously smart at the Oscars 2013, walking hand-in-hand with wife Rebecca Miller.
-
27. Jennifer Hudson in Roberto Cavalli dress at Oscars 2013
Singing sensation Jennifer Hudson showed off her killer pins in a sparkling Roberto Cavalli dress, worn with poker straight locks.
-
28. Jane Fonda in Versace dress at Oscars 2013
A neon-yellow dress from Versace got Jane Fonda noticed on the Oscars 2013 red carpet.
-
29. Helena Bonham Carter in Vivienne Westwood dress at Oscars 2013
Helena Bonham Carter stayed true to tradition opting for a Vivienne Westwood prom dress as she trod the red carpet with hubby, Tim Burton.
-
30. Catherine Zeta Jones in Zuhair Murad dress with Michael Douglas at the Oscars 2013
Catherine Zeta Jones wore a gold Zuhair Murad gown as she hit the red carpet with husband, Michael Douglas at the Oscars 2013. She went on to join her Chicago co-stars for a musical reunion.
-
31. Sally Field in Valentino dress at Oscars 2013
Best Actress nominee, Sally Field, went bright and bold in a scarlet Valentino dress.
-
32. Jennifer Aniston on stage with Channing Tatum at the Oscars 2013
Jennifer Aniston shared a joke with Channing Tatum on the Oscars 2013 stage.
-
33. Nicole Kidman in L'Wren Scott dress at Oscars 2013
Nicole Kidman opted for all-out sparkles in L'Wren Scott for the Oscars 2013.
-
34. Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan at the Oscars 2013
Channing Tatum and partner Jenna Dewan looked super loved-up on the red carpet at the Oscars 2013 before his hot performance with Charlize Theron.
-
35. Kelly Ripa in Carolina Herrera at Oscars 2013
Kelly Ripa opted for florals on the Oscars 2013 red carpet in a Carolina Herrera gown.
-
36. Jennifer Aniston in Valentino dress at Oscars 2013
Moving away from her fail-safe black dress, Jennifer Aniston opted for a major statement-making poppy Valentino gown for the Oscars 2013. Speaking on the red carpet she said she a relaxed time getting ready.
-
37. Helen Hunt in H&M Conscious dress at Oscars 2013
She may not have landed Best Actress, but Helen Hunt made a statement on the Oscars 2013 red carpet opting for this high street - H&M gown from their Conscious line. She loaded up on sparkling jewels to add extra glamour.
-
38. Amanda Seyfried in Alexander McQueen dress at Oscars 2013
Amanda Seyfried was among the best dressed at the Oscars 2013 in a stunning Alexander McQueen gown. Speaking on the red carpet, she revealed she was having problems sitting down in the figure-hugging dress!
-
39. Oscar Winners Daniel Day-Lewis, Jennifer Lawrence, Anne Hathaway and Christoph Waltz
Oscar winners Daniel Day-Lewis, Jennifer Lawrence, Anne Hathaway and Christoph Waltz were all smiles for a team photo.
-
40. Reese Witherspoon in Louis Vuitton dress at Oscars 2013
Reese Witherspoon wowed on the Oscars red carpet in a cobalt blue Louis Vuitton gown.
-
41. Renee Zellweger in Carolina Herrera at Oscars 2013
Carolina Herrera fan Renee Zellweger could count on her designer pal to pull out all the stops with this gold, beaded gown for the Oscars 2013.
-
42. Olivia Munn in Marchesa dress at Oscars 2013
The ever stunning Olivia Munn opted for a regal Marchesa gown with gold beading for the Oscars 2013.
-
43. Zoe Saldana in Alexis Mabille dress at Oscars 2013
Earning some major style-cred, Zoe Saldana opted for gorgeous gown from Alexis Mabille for the Oscars 2013.
-
44. Anne Hathaway at the Oscars 2013
Best Supporting Actress winner Anne Hathaway gave her prize a cheeky kiss backstage at the Oscars 2013.
-
45. Daniel Day-Lewis and Meryl Streep at the Oscars 2013
Becoming the first man to win three Best Actor Academy Awards, Daniel Day-Lewis posed with three times-winning Best Actress Meryl Streep at the Oscars 2013.
-
46. Eddie Redmayne in Alexander McQueen suit - Oscars 2013
Les Miserables star Eddie Redmayne looked super dapper in an Alexander McQueen tux.
-
47. George Clooney with Ben Affleck at the Oscars 2013
Argo boys Ben Affleck and George Clooney celebrated together.
-
48. Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness at the Oscars 2013
Les Miserables star Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness hit the red carpet in matching tailoring at the Oscars 2013.
-
49. Jennifer Lawrence with her Best Actress Award at the Oscars 2013
Best Actress winner Jennifer Lawrence was all smiles in the pressroom post-Oscars 2013.
-
50. George Clooney with Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber at the Oscars 2013
George Clooney and Liev Schreiber played copycat on the front row at the Oscars 2013.
-
51. Adele and Paul Epworth wearing Burberry backstage at the Oscars 2013
Skyfall duo Adele and Paul Epworth celebrated their Oscar win together.
-
52. Octavia Spencer at the Oscars 2013
An Oscar winner last year, The Help star Octavia Spencer hit the Academy Awards 2013 stage to present at this year’s ceremony.
-
53. Anne Hathaway with her Best Supporting Actress Award at the Oscars 2013
Best Supporting Actress winner Anne Hathaway was keen to keep hold of her Oscar.
-
54. Jennifer Hudson performing at the Oscars 2013
Dreamgirls star Jennifer Hudson hit the Oscars 2013 stage to sing a rendition of And I Am Telling You.
-
55. Jamie Foxx and Kerry Washington at the Oscars 2013
Kerry Washington clung onto Jamie Foxx to present an award at the Oscars 2013.
-
56. Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner and Samuel L Jackson backstage at the Oscars 2013
Standing to attention, Robert Downey Jr. Jeremy Renner and Samuel L Jackson got lined up backstage at the Oscars 2013.
-
57. Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Cute couple Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom paired up on the Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet.
-
58. Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson at the Oscars 2013
Working monochrome together, Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson looked uber cute at the Vanity Fair Oscars 2013 party.
-
59. Naomi Watts in Emilio Pucci - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Naomi Watts switched out of her Armani Prive gown into a sequin-covered Emilio Pucci for the Vanity Fair Oscars 2013 party.
-
60. Rosie Huntington Whiteley and Jason Statham - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Action man Jason Statham and Brit beauty Rosie Huntington-Whiteley made the ultimate couple on the Vanity Fair Oscars 2013 party.
-
61. Amanda Seyfried in Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Swapping from slinky silver to vixen-like scarlet, Amanda Seyfried was ready to celebrate the Les Miserables successes at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
-
62. Zooey Deschanel in Valentino - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Zooey Deschanel debuted a gorgeous new bob at the Vanity Fair Oscars party
-
63. Isla Fisher - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Beautiful in blue, Isla Fisher was glimmering in one million dollars worth of David Webb jewels.
-
64. Solange Knowles in Emilio Pucci - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Hitting up the Vanity Fair Oscars party in canary yellow Emilio Pucci, Solange Knowles went even bolder with a bright red pout, too.
-
65. Naomi Campbell - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Supermodel Naomi Campbell worked navy velvet like no other at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
-
66. Rose Byrne in Lanvin dress - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Working the white trend, Rose Byrne opted for a Lanvin gown at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
-
67. Hilary Swank in Valentino - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Hilary Swank was a lady in red wearing Valentino to the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
-
68. Lily Collins in Zuhair Murad - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Lily Collins took to the Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet in a stunning Zuhair Murad gown.
-
69. Jennifer Hudson in Roberto Cavalli - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Rocking Roberto Cavalli, Jennifer Hudson was all smile on the Vanity Fair Oscars red carpet.
-
70. Elizabeth Banks in Alexander McQueen - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Elizabeth Banks cinched in her Alexander McQueen gown with a gold belt for the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
-
71. Leslie Mann in Andrew Gn - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Opting for something a bit different, Leslie Mann wowed the Vanity Fair red carpet paps in a blouson-sleeved Andrew Gn gown.
-
72. Gerard Butler and Madalina Ghenea - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Gerard Butler held his girlfriend, Madalina Ghenea, close on the Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet.
-
73. Zoe Saldana in Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Zoe Saldana punctuated her all black Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci look with a scarlet pout.
-
74. Rashida Jones in Vivienne Westwood - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Rashida Jones hit the Vanity Fair Oscars party in all that glitters wearing a Vivenne Westwood gown.
-
75. Alessandra Ambrosio in Zuhair Murad - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio went for sheer glamour in a Zuhair Murad gown. Wow!
-
76. Emma Roberts in Oscar de la Renta gown - Elton John's Oscars Party 2013
Oscar de la Renta fan Emma Roberts stuck to the designer she knows and loves for her appearance on the Elton John Oscars party red carpet.
-
77. Kourtney and Kim Kardashian - Elton John's Oscars Party 2013
While Kim Kardashian showed off her baby bump in a white Donna Karan gown, sister Kourtney went for something with a bit more colour courtesy of Brian Rennie for Basler.
-
78. Heidi Klum in Julien Macdonald dress - Elton John's Oscars Party 2013
Heidi Klum championed Project Runway co-star Julien MacDonald by wearing a golden gown with a plunging neckline by the Brit designer to Elton John’s Oscars party.
-
79. Emmy Rossum in Catherine Deane - Elton John's Oscars Party 2013
Emmy Rossum gave her Catherine Deane dress an angelic twist with a beaded tiara at the Elton John Oscars party.
-
80. Jaime King - Elton John's Oscars Party 2013
Pretty in peach, Jaime King styled up her girly gown with Wilfredo Rosado rings with Jamie Wolf earrings for the Elton John Oscars party.
-
81. Kourtney Kardashian in Brian Rennie for Basler - Elton John's Oscars Party 2013
Kourtney Kardashian opted for a sleek ponytail to really show off the back of her Brian Rennie for Basler gown.
-
82. Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer - Elton John's Oscars Party 2013
True Blood couple Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer were all smiles at the Elton John Oscars party.
-
83. Miley Cyrus in Pamella Roland - Elton John's Oscars Party 2013
Working the white trend in her hair as well as her Pamella Roland dress, Miley Cyrus bleached the tips of her chopped crop for Elton John’s Oscars party.
-
84. Molly Sims - Elton John's Oscars Party 2013
Another A-lister to try the white trend was Molly Sims, who opted for a long-sleeved number and a matching clutch.
-
85. Britney Spears in Michael Cinco Couture - Elton John's Oscars Party 2013
Britney Spears teamed her newly dyed brunette hairstyle with bronzed skin and a Michael Cinco Couture beaded gown for Elton John’s Oscars party.
-
86. Miley Cyrus and mum Tish - Elton John's Oscars Party 2013
Miley Cyrus teamed up with her mum on the white carpet at Elton John’s Oscars party.
-
87. Anna Paquin - Elton John's Oscars Party 2013
Anna Paquin teamed her figure-flattering gown with a flirty feline flick on the eyes for a fabulous party look on the Elton John Oscars party red carpet.
-
88. Rose McGowan in Jean Paul Gaultier - Elton John's Oscars Party 2013
Rose McGowan teamed her newly bleached ‘do with a Jean Paul Gaultier gown for a show-stopping look on the Elton John Oscars party red carpet.
-
89. Emeli Sande in Antonio Berardi - Elton John's Oscars Party 2013
Brit songstress Emeli Sande went for a shorter look than most at the Elton John Oscars party wearing Antonio Berardi.
Charlize Theron and Channing Tatum perform at the Oscars 2013
Hitting the stage to open the Oscars 2013, Charlize Theron and Channing Tatum performed a sizzling dance act.
Must Reads
3 Mar 2014
Oscars 2014: The Best Instagram Snaps
3 Mar 2014
Oscars 2014
6 Mar 2013
Oscars 2009 Red Carpet Arrivals
6 Mar 2013
The Oscars 2010
6 Mar 2013