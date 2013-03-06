SEE all the stars and gowns hit the red carpert for the Academy Awards 2012, including George Clooney, Michelle Williams, Viola Davis, Jessica Chastain, Milla Jovovich and MORE!
Oscars 2012
More Oscars
-
1. Kate Bosworth in Prabal Gurung - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Always the first to debut a runway look, Kate Bosworth unveiled this sheer and sequined LBD from Prabal Gurung's Autumn Winter collection - which only hit the runway two weeks ago!
-
2. Matt Bellamy and Kate Hudson in vintage Versace - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Kate Hudson rocked a poppy-coloured vintage gown by Versace for the Vanity Fair party, which she attended with her man, Matt Bellamy.
-
3. Emma Stone in Chanel Couture - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Emma Stone changed out of her red Giambattista Valli show-stopper and into a black peek-a-boo gown by Chanel Couture to hit the Oscar after-parties.
-
4. Salma Hayek in Yves Saint Laurent - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Salma Hayek also joined the red brigade in this romantic cap-sleeved dress by Yves Saint Laurent.
-
5. Octavia Spencer and Meryl Streep - Oscars 2012 after-party
Osacar winners Octavia Spencer and Meryl Streep share a triumphant cuddle at a post-Oscars bash.
-
6. Ginnifer Goodwin in Peter Som - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Semi-sheer dresses were very popular at the Vanity Fair after-party. Ginnifer Goodwin's gorgeous version is by Peter Som.
-
7. Mia Wasikowska in Antonio Berardi - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Jane Eyre star Mia Wasikowska kept it simple in a tailored and textured column by Antonio Berardi.
-
8. Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus in Roberto Cavalli - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
With boyfriend Liam Hemsworth on her arm, Miley Cyrus hit the after-party circuit in a stunning mint green gown by Roberto Cavalli.
-
9. Kate Beckinsale in Atelier Versace - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Kate Beckinsale stood out from the crowd in her printed floor-sweeper by Atelier Versace.
-
10. Jim Sturgess - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
One Day actor Jim Sturgess and his girlfriend, La Roux musician Mickey O'Brien, rocked the night away at the Vanity Fair bash.
-
11. Georgina Chapman in Marchesa and Harvey Weinstein - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Fashion designer Georgina Chapman (clad in Marchesa, natch) and her hubby Harvey Weinstein cuddled up to The Artist pooch Uggie at the Vanity Fair bash.
-
12. Felicity Jones - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
English rose Felicity Jones vamped it up in a leather floor-length number.
-
13. Chris Martin - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
The Coldplay crooner joined his other half, Gwyneth Paltrow, at the star-studded Vanity Fair Oscar party
-
14. Cameron Diaz in Victoria Beckham - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Cameron Diaz went from pretty in pastel Gucci at the Oscars to sporty and racy in Victoria Beckham at the Vanity Fair after-party.
-
15. Selena Gomez - Vanity Fair Oscars Party - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Selena Gomez opted for a divine lilac embroidered number to hit the Oscar after-parties.
-
16. David and Victoria Beckham in Victoria Beckham Collection - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Victoria Beckham was her usual sleek self at the Vanity Fair bash in an ice-coloured gown by her own hand, accessorised with a black belt and, more importantly, her handsome hubby David. Ahead of the Oscars, the designer tweeted: “Excited to see what Rooney Mara and Michelle Williams will wear x vb”.
-
17. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Antonio Berardi - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Transformers babe Rosie Huntington-Whiteley joined the red ranks in this figure-hugging dress by Antonio Berardi, accessorised with Harry Winston jewels and Jimmy Choo sandals. The Brit star was accompanied to the Vanity Fair after-party by her beau, Jason Statham.
-
18. Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes in Elie Saab - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Katie Holmes joined her hubby Tom Cruise at the Vanity Fair after-party in a navy strapless gown by Elie Saab, complete with jewelled bustier.
-
19. Jennifer Lopez in Zuhair Murad - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
From one figure-flaunting Zuhair Murad number to another… Jennifer Lopez changed out of her silver cut-away gown into a plunging maroon sequined dress and carried Swarovski's Allegro clutch for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.
-
20. January Jones in Wes Gordon - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Mad Men star January Jones chose an earth-toned halter number by Wes Gordon to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.
-
21. Diane Kruger in Calvin Klein Collection- Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Diane Kruger was sexy as could be at the Vanity Fair after-party in a tangerine-coloured plunging gown by Calvin Klein Collection, which she wore with an orange lacy bra.
-
22. Elizabeth Olsen in Christian Dior - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Rising star Elizabeth Olsen opted for a black tiered dress by Christian Dior for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.
-
23. Bradley Cooper - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Gorgeous Bradley Cooper hit the Oscars Vanity Fair after-party with his new leading lady, Zoe Saldana.
-
24. Claire Danes in Valentino - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Claire Danes lit up the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in a dramatic coral ruffled gown by Valentino and matching lippy.
-
25. Lily Collins in Monique Lhuillier - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Lily Collins looked every inch the modern-day Snow White in a blue patterned chiffon gown by Monique Lhuillier.
-
26. Zoe Saldana in Marios Schwab - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Zoe Saldana played peek-a-boo in a navy semi-sheer satin frock by Marios Schwab adorned with Swarovski crystal beading at the neck and waist. Picture perfect!
-
27. Tom Ford in Tom Ford - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Designer Tom Ford, responsible for Gwyneth Paltrow’s show-stopper and Colin Firth’s tuxedo, was typically dapper in a navy velvet tuxedo.
-
28. Sofia Coppola - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
We were thrilled to see fashion-forward Sofia Coppola working trousers at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. We heart this chic gold-trimmed halter jumpsuit!
-
29. Paula Patton in Naeem Khan - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Mission Impossible actress Paula Patton was one of the few stars to show off her pins at the Vanity Fair Oscars post-bash in this feathery mini by Naeem Khan, teamed with a Marchesa clutch, Jimmy Choo courts and Chopard jewellery.
-
30. Olivia Wilde in Gucci - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Olivia Wilde kept things simple in a black strapless column by Gucci adorned with PVC birds at the waist.
-
31. Minnie Driver in Escada- Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Brit actress Minnie Driver sparkled in a floor-length Escada gown with shimmery fold-over neckline.
-
32. Jon Hamm - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Handsome Jon Hamm suited up in a classic black single-breasted tux and tie.
-
33. Gwyneth Paltrow in Tom Ford - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
For after-hours fun, Gwyneth Paltrow shed her white cape to reveal the exquisite asymmetrical detailing of her Tom Ford column dress.
-
34. Elizabeth Banks in Chadwick Bell - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Spots were a popular print, with Natalie Portman and Elizabeth Banks both working the motif on Oscar night.
-
35. Carolina Herrera in Carolina Herrera - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Designer Carolina Herrera chose to dress Tina Fey for the Oscars but saved an ultra-glamorous navy feathered gown for herself.
-
36. Amy Adams in Vivienne Westwood - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Amy Adams nailed it at the Vanity Fair after-party in a silver foil cocktail number by Vivienne Westwood complete with twisted detailing at the bust.
-
37. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in Atelier Versace - Oscars 2012
Looking every inch like red carpet royalty, Best Actor nominee Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie caused mayhem when they arrived late to the ceremony. Modelling blonder highlights, movie beauty Angelina struck a pose in a super-sexy velvet black gown by Atelier Versace that was split to the thigh. Va-va-voom!
-
38. Natalie Portman in vintage Dior and Benjamin Millepied - Oscars 2012
Last year’s Oscar winning actress Natalie Portman was a classic silver screen siren in a vintage Dior red strapless number. And get a load of that sparkling Harry Winston diamond necklace!
-
39. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie - Oscars 2012
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie may not have been Oscar winners on the night but they certainly ruled the red carpet in their co-ordinating black ensembles.
-
40. Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton - Oscars 2012
Nominated for her role in My Week with Marilyn, Michelle Williams stole the limelight in a coral bustier carpet-sweeper by Louis Vuitton complete with an on-trend peplum. The actress revealed that Kate Winslet’s recent praise of her acting skills was “The best compliment she’d ever received.”
-
41. Jessica Chastain in Alexander McQueen - Oscars 2012
Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain set off her coppery locks in a gold brocade carpet-sweeper by Alexander McQueen. The Help, who accessorised with $2million-worth of Harry Winston jewels, starlet brought along her grandmother as her date - ah!
-
42. Viola Davis and Octavia Spencer - Oscars 2012
Octavia Spencer burst into tears upon hearing of her Oscar win, and was congratulated by her The Help co-star, Viola Davis.
-
43. Emma Stone and Octavia Spencer - Oscars 2012
Emma Stone couldn’t resist taking a closer look at Oscar upon congratulating her The Help co-star Octavia Spencer for her Best Supporting Actress win.
-
44. Emma Stone in Giambattista Valli - Oscars 2012
Emma Stone was sublime in a red Giambattista Valli number, reminiscent of fellow redhead Nicole Kidman’s Balenciaga gown from 2007. We loved it then and we love it now!
-
45. Gwyneth Paltrow in Tom Ford - Oscars 2012
Hot off the Autumn Winter 12 catwalk, Gwyneth Paltrow gave us the first glimpse of Tom Ford’s latest line-up in this sleek show-stopping gown and cape combo. She killed it!
-
46. Cameron Diaz Gucci - Oscars 2012
Cameron Diaz was fresh in this pastel peach strapless gown by Gucci. Breathtaking!
-
47. Meryl Streep in Lanvin - Oscars 2012
Best Actress winner Meryl Streep was the ultimate golden girl in a metallic wrap number by Lanvin.
-
48. Rooney Mara in Givenchy Couture - Oscars 2012
Rooney Mara broke her black streak with a plunging ivory couture gown by Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci that she only picked out on the morning of the Oscars. What a perfect match for her alabaster skin!
-
49. Jean Dujardin and Natalie Portman - Oscars 2012
Having won the Best Actress statuette in 2011, Natalie Portman had the honour of presenting Jean Dujardin his Best Lead Actor award for his role in silent film, The Artist.
-
50. George Clooney and Stacy Keibler - Oscars 2012
George Clooney and partner Stacy Keibler made a glamorous pair on the Oscars front row.
-
51. Penelope Cruz in Armani Prive - Oscars 2012
Penelope Cruz went classic in a smokey grey off-the-shoulder floor-sweeper by Armani Prive.
-
52. Viola Davis in Vera Wang - Oscar 2012
Nominee Viola Davis brightened up the red carpet in an emerald Vera Wang gown with beaded detailing at the bust.
-
53. Jennifer Lopez and Cameron Diaz - Oscars 2012
Wow! Cameron Diaz and Jennifer Lopez flaunted their famous curves in co-ordinating nude gowns on the Oscars, no doubt setting more than a few pulses racing.
-
54. Jennifer Lopez and Cameron Diaz - Oscars 2012
The duo later repeated their now-famous move for the cameras backstage.
-
55. Colin Firth and Meryl Streep - Oscars 2012
Best Actress winner Meryl Streep picked up her third Oscar win for The Iron Lady from last year’s Best Actor, Colin Firth, after which she triumphantly waved her statuette around. The actress, who was aptly clad in gold Lanvin, hols the record for most Oscar nominations with 17 nods.
-
56. George Clooney and Stacy Keibler - Oscars 2012
George Clooney, who was nominated for Best Actor for his role in The Descendants, wore a crisp Giorgio Armani tuxedo, while his girlfriend Stacy Keibler went for gold in a Marchesa gown - talk about a good luck charm!
-
57. Jennifer Lopez in Zuhair Murad - Oscars 2012
Leave it to J-Lo to sex up the red carpet. The pop diva wowed in a silver cut-away gown by Zuhair Murad.
-
58. Octavia Spencer in Tadashi Shoji - Oscars 2012
Oscar nominee Octavia Spencer was all shimmery in a Tadashi Shoji gown finished off with a pair of Jimmy Choos.
-
59. Sandra Bullock in Marchesa - Oscars 2012
Sandra Bullock's monochrome cowl-backed Marchesa number was brightened up with a spray of gold embroidery along the waist. We love the play on proportions of the loose top and fluted skirt.
-
60. Christian Bale and Octavia Spencer - Oscars 2012
Last year’s Best Supporting Actor Christian Bale (clad in Gucci) presented Octavia Spencer for the same award in the female category at this year’s Academy Awards. The actress scooped the gong for her role in The Help.
-
61. George Clooney and Meryl Streep - Oscars 2012
Handsome George Clooney looked humbled to be congratulating acting legent Meryl Streep on her third career Oscar win.
-
62. Sacha Baron Cohen - Oscars 2012
Funnyman Sacha Baron Cohen came dressed as his latest alter-ego, The Dictator, even going so far as spraying E! presenter Ryan Seacrest with flour for his latest practical joke.
-
63. Ben Stiller and Emma Stone - Oscars 2012
Emma Stone shared presenting duties with funnyman Ben Stiller, contrasting his navy suit perfectly with her scarlet Giambattista Valli gown.
-
64. Jean Dujardin - Oscars 2012
Jean Dujardin was clearly enamoured with his well-deserved Best Actor award!
-
65. Jean Dujardin - Oscars 2012
The Artist leading star Jean Dujardin was the ultimate dapper gent in a classic penguin suit.
-
66. Maya Rudolph - Oscars 2012
Bridesmaids star Maya Rudolph swathed her fab curves in a maroon gown with embellished belt and capped sleeves.
-
67. Shailene Woodley in Valentino Couture - Oscars 2012
The Descendants star Shailene Woodley opted for a futuristic white number by Valentino Couture, saying she chose it for the sleek long sleeves.
-
68. Rose Byrne in Vivienne Westwood - Oscars 2012
Bridesmaids’ Rose Byrne, who was a presenter on the night, was resplendent in a one shoulder gown by Vivienne Westwood accessorised with Chanel fine jewellery and Jimmy Choo heels.
-
69. Gary Oldman - Oscars 2012
Nominated for his role in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Gary Oldman was old school chic in a velvet tux.
-
70. Berenice Bejo in Elie Saab - Oscars 2012
Berenice Bejo of The Artist worked a spangly pale mint beaded gown by Elie Saab with a custom-made Swarovski clutch to match. We love her plaited up-do!
-
71. Kristen Wiig in J Mendel - Oscars 2012
Bridesmaids leading lady Kristen Wiig went au naturel in a nude-hued J Mendel gown and beach babe waves.
-
72. Kate Mara in Jackie Guisso Couture- Oscars 2012
Kate Mara was the opposite of her sister Rooney's sleek chic in this sparkly chiffon dress, complete with sweeping train and stunning embroidery.
-
73. Milla Jovovich in Elie Saab - Oscars 2012
Presenter Milla Jovovich celebrated her first ever spin on the Oscars red carpet in a stunning one-shoulder Elie Saab couture gown.
-
74. Tina Fey in Carolina Herrera - Oscars 2012
Comedienne Tina Fey was sleek and chic in a structured peplum column by Carolina Herrera.
-
75. Jonah Hill - Oscars 2012
Best Actor nominee Jonah Hill worked black on black, with his mum as the perfect co-ordinating date.
-
76. Melissa McCarthy in Marina Rinald - Oscars 2012
Oscar nominee Melissa McCarthy hit the red carpet in a copper-hued Marina Rinaldi dress and custom-made shoes by her high school friend Brian Atwood, who personally inscribed her shoes for the big night with “To my best friend...”
-
77. Colin Firth and Livia Firth in Valentino - Oscars 2012
With wife Livia by his side, Colin Firth hit the Oscars in the same Tom Ford tux he wore last year to pick up his Best Actor gong.
-
78. Kelly Osbourne in Badgley Mischka - Oscars 2012
E! presenter Kelly Osbourne chose a black and emerald sequined Badgley Mischka gown just hours before the ceremony. The starlet finished off her look with Aldo platform pumps.
-
79. Penelope Cruz in Armani Prive - Oscars 2012
With her hair pinned into a wavy bob, Penelope Cruz channelled Jackie O at the Oscars.
-
80. Kermit and Miss Piggy - Oscars 2012
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were in danger of being upstaged by the Oscars’ cutest couple, Kermit the Frog and Miss Pigg, who showcased her curves in a bespoke Zac Posen dress.
-
81. Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas - Oscars 2012
Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas made for a classic couple on the red couple, with Mel in an Yves Saint Laurent one-shoulder dress and Antonio in an on-tone Armani suit.
-
82. Zach Galifianakis, Bret McKenzie and Will Ferrell - Oscars 2012
Bret McKenzie won the Oscar for his original tune, "Man or Muppet" in The Muppets Film. The composer was flanked by poker-faced comedians Zach Galifianakis and Will Ferrell backstage.
-
83. Glenn Close in Zac Posen - Oscars 2012
Glenn Close was all about the drama in a forest green carpet-sweeper topped by a tailored blazer by Zac Posen.
-
84. Tom Cruise and Thomas Langmann - Oscars 2012
Tom Cruise hit the stage with The Artist producer Thomas Langmann, who scooped an Oscar for his multi-award winning film.
-
85. Uggie the dog from The Artist - Oscars 2012
Uggie, star of The Artist, hit the Oscars in a cute bowtie. The 10-year-old pooch is retiring from showbiz this year.
Kate Bosworth in Prabal Gurung - Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Always the first to debut a runway look, Kate Bosworth unveiled this sheer and sequined LBD from Prabal Gurung's Autumn Winter collection - which only hit the runway two weeks ago!
Must Reads
3 Mar 2014
Oscars 2014: The Best Instagram Snaps
3 Mar 2014
Oscars 2014
6 Mar 2013
Oscars 2009 Red Carpet Arrivals
6 Mar 2013
The Oscars 2010
6 Mar 2013