4 Mar 2018
Oscars 2011 Pre-Parties
1. Drew Barrymore
We adore this breezy 70s look on Drew Barrymore. She topped her printed maxi with a tweed blazer for a laidback finish. Dip-dyed waves and gold jewellery finished the look.
2. Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy
Claire Danes joined husband Hugh Dancy for the night of pre-Oscar celebrations and opted for a simple black shift pepped up with a sequin-edged clutch and gold choker.
3. Ginnifer Goodwin
With Chanel as the host, all things chic and understated were the theme of the night, and navy reigned as the hue of choice. Ginnifer Goodwin made stylish work of styling it in a silk blouse and utility-style skirt. We love her funky new asymmetric crop, too.
4. January Jones
January Jones opted for a distinctly casual look for the pre-Oscars bash sporting a denim jacket over her tiered lace Chanel maxi.
5. Emma Stone
Spiderman star Emma Stone looked divine in Chanel, having chosen a full-length chiffon gown topped with a brocade jacket.
6. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts worked the trend for tailoring at the Chanel Oscars pre-party in a cute monochrome combo of tailored shorts, satin heels and a cami tied with a cute satin bow. Bright red lips added a feminine touch.
7. Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts had opted for an ultra girlie look in a palette of cream and blush hues. She topped a little white dress with a boxy tweed jacket.
8. Camilla Belle
Camilla Belle was among the elegantly dressed guests at Chanel's Oscar pre-party, hosted by Charles Finch. She topped a boxy tweed mini with a sleek up-do and pink lips.
9. Lily Collins
Rising star Lily Collins was the perfect model for one of Chanel's brightly-hued tweed shifts. Simple black accessories and loose waves were all she needed to finish the look.
10. Amy Adams
Oscars host Amy Adams wore a figure-hugging navy shift for the Women In Film pre-Oscar party and it seem she has quite a penchant for the understated hue, as she went on to rock a midnight blue gown for her presenting role at the Oscars ceremony.
11. Hailee Steinfeld
Fourteen-year-old Hailee Steinfeld has proved she has fashion credentials far beyond her years of late, and looked simply elegant in a striped shift and Mary Jane heels at Women In Film pre-Oscar party.
