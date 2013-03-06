4 Mar 2018
Oscars 2011 After-Parties
Oscars After-Parties Gallery
Vanity Fair After-Party
Gwyneth Paltrow changed out of the silver Calvin Klein gown she started the evening in to this stunning nude-hued one-shouldered embellished dress by Michael Kors - the same dress she wore to perform the the Oscar-nominated song during the ceremony. She teamed the look with a metallic clutch by Jimmy Choo.
Oscars After-Parties Gallery
Vanity Fair After-Party
Singer Taylor Swift oozed old school Hollywood glamour in a gorgeous Zuhair Murad gold and silver beaded strapless dress, Jimmy Choo Crown platforms and a Jimmy Choo Candy clutch.
Oscars After-Parties Gallery
Vanity Fair After-Party
Sandra Bullock hit the Vanity Fair red carpet in the very reddest of Vera Wang gowns. She teamed the beautiful bandeau dress with a red croc clutch, Jimmy Choo heels and a lick of poppy-hued lipstick but kept jewellery glitteringly minimal. The 2010 Best Actress winner had presented Colin Firth with this year’s Oscar for Best Actor during the ceremony.
Oscars After-Parties Gallery
Vanity Fair After-Party
Home Alone mum Catherine O’Hara did wrapped-up elegance in floor-length midnight blue sequins on the Vanity Fair red carpet. Catherine kept her clutch simple but upped the sparkle with a beautiful bracelet and matching drop earrings.
Oscars After-Parties Gallery
Vanity Fair After-Party
Easy A starlet Emma Stone wore a stunning Chanel Haute Couture dress and Chanel clutch accessorised with a green Van Cleef and Arpels ring and Salvatore Ferragamo heels - beautiful!
Oscars After-Parties Gallery
Vanity Fair After-Party
Fashion designer Donna Karan was slinky in a one-shouldered frock of her own design.
Oscars After-Parties Gallery
Vanity Fair After-Party
Jessica Biel went for opulent glamour in a floor-length gold and silver Versace gown. With her hair pulled back and make-up kept stunningly simple, Jessica looked truly radiant.
Oscars After-Parties Gallery
Vanity Fair After-Party
Red really was the colour of choice at this year’s Oscars and Disney darling Selena Gomez demonstrated how to wear it perfectly in a Dolce & Gabbana dress. Her scarlet smile beaming, Selena accessorised with a little Judith Leiber clutch, gold Lorraine Schwatz jewellery and Justin Bieber!
Oscars After-Parties Gallery
Vanity Fair After-Party
Teen singing star Justin Bieber walked the Vanity Fair red carpet hand-in-hand with actress Selena Gomez. Justin suited up in Dolce & Gabbana while Selena wore a striking gown by the same fashion house.
Oscars After-Parties Gallery
Vanity Fair After-Party
Knocked Up actress Leslie Mann wowed in a deep burgundy strapless gown. We're loving the bodice and floaty thigh-slit skirt, particularly teamed with the Jimmy Choo clutch and sky-high heels.
Oscars After-Parties Gallery
Vanity Fair After-Party
Designer Tory Burch livened up a chic LBD with some bold-hued jewels.
Oscars After-Parties Gallery
Vanity Fair After-Party
Red carpet designer of choice Carolina Herrera made the perfect model for the family business in an asymmetrical ivory gown. The dramatic sleeve was balanced with a bold bracelet and a mini clutch and held with great poise.
Oscars After-Parties Gallery
Vanity Fair After-Party
Designer diva Diane von Furstenberg proved she’s still got it, and in bucket loads, opting for an embellished column dress from her own label. With her hair swept back in 70s-style curls she accessorised with bold drop earrings and a turquoise cuff.
Oscars After-Parties Gallery
Vanity Fair After-Party
Valerie star Jason Bateman hit the Vanity Fair bash with wife Amanda Anka.
Oscars After-Parties Gallery
Vanity Fair After-Party
Angelica Huston, one member of the first family with three generations of Oscar winners, did old-school glam for this year’s ceremony in a burnt red embellished gown and teamed it with her trademark blunt-cut fringe and rouge lips.
Oscars After-Parties Gallery
Vanity Fair After-Party
Rock-meets-glamour couple Mick Jagger and L’Wren Scott were certainly in the party mood playing up to the Vanity Fair red carpet photographers. In a black satin suit and salmon shirt, Mick kept a firm grasp of glittering girlfriend L’Wren.
Oscars After-Parties Gallery
Vanity Fair After-Party
Wearing one of her designs, L’Wren Scott scored a hat-trick on the red carpet with both Oscar-nominated Amy Adams and Spanish siren Penelope Cruz also choosing her gorgeous glittering gowns.
Oscars After-Parties Gallery
Vanity Fair After-Party
True Blood husband and wife Stephen Moyer and Anna Paquin were all smiles on the Vanity Fair red carpet.
Oscars After-Parties Gallery
Another lovely lady in red, Anna Paquin wore Monique Lhuillier to the Vanity Fair bash. The True Blood star teamed the frou-frou frilled dress with black Brian Atwood pumps and a simple black Judith Leiber clutch. Pinning her hair up, she revealed some serious sparkle in the shape of Chopard diamond earrings.
-
Vanity Fair After-Party
No newcomer to the red carpet, Tom Ford knows how to work a velvet tux! How dapper.
-
Vanity Fair After-Party
The ever-glamorous Joan Collins never fails to shimmer and shine on the red carpet. This lilac flower embellished gown kept her looking Hollywood hot!
-
Vanity Fair After-Party
Man Men actor Jon Hamm partied it up with long-term girlfriend and Kissing Jessica Stein star, Jessica Westfeldt.
-
Elton John AIDS Foundation Party
Claire Danes did plunging glamour in a white waist-tie Calvin Klein Collection gown. Sticking to the minimal aesthetic, Claire teamed the dress with a gold box clutch and side-swept hair.
-
Elton John AIDS Foundation Party
Proud parents and co-hosts of the Elton John AIDS Foundation Party, Elton John and David Furnish were fitted in fine suits for the bash. The pair accessorised with great panache with Elton opting for neon pink glasses and David teaming his metallic jacket with a bow tie.
-
Elton John AIDS Foundation Party
Silver was the shade de jour at both the Oscars and Elton's post-ceremony charity bash, and Emma Roberts had one of the stand-out looks of the evening in a heavily sequined Jenny Packham gown.
-
Elton John AIDS Foundation Party
Elton John and Florence Welch posed for photos before performing together at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Party. Elton admitted that he was a big fan of Florence saying: ‘She’s a great singer and I’m mesmerised by her.’
-
Elton John AIDS Foundation Party
The ever-ethereal Florence Welch graced the Elton John AIDS Foundation red carpet in a nude gown covered in dusty pink petals, having worn a Valentino Couture dress to the ceremony itself.
-
Elton John AIDS Foundation Party
Hayden Panettiere went for the luxe look in a white dress with embellished panels by Luca Luca. Hayden teamed the front-split gown with Jimmy Choo sky-high heels, a sleek ponytail and hot red lips.
-
Elton John AIDS Foundation Party
Heidi Klum was dazzle-tastic in a heavily embellished Julien Macdonald gown. Sweeping her hair to the side in a low bun, she went for a silver shimmer on the eyes and nude lips to complete the look.
-
Elton John AIDS Foundation Party
A svelte Kelly Osbourne opted for vintage glamour at the post-Oscar party, wearing a corsage column gown with tie waist by Tony Ward. She finished it with a 60s-style bouffant hairdo and bold pink lips.
-
Elton John AIDS Foundation Party
It's been great to see Nicole Richie embracing her glamorous side of late. The petite starlet rocked a cut-away gown with snake skin Louboutins, while husband Joel Madden gave his suit a pared-down twist with a simple tee and blacked-out shades.
-
Elton John AIDS Foundation Party
Sporting a new grown-up, shoulder-length 'do Vanessa Hudgens joined fellow stars at Elton John's charity after-party wearing a silver mini dress by Marchesa and matching strappy heels.
-
Lea Michele
Lea Michele was a total glamazon in this Roberto Cavalli sequin gown. It's great to see the Glee star break away from her normally girlie style in favour of something so sleek and sexy.
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman dedicated her Best Actress Oscar to her "beautiful love" Benjamin Millepied, and he made a handsome escort for his pregnant wife as they hit the Vanity Fair after-party.
-
Ginnifer Goodwin
Erdem's lace creations continue to reign on the red carpet, already worn by the likes of Michelle Williams and Kate Bosworth, and with her funky crop, Ginnifer Goodwin gave an original twist on the trend.
Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes was the latest celeb to embrace the ballet trend in this full-skirted chiffon gown by Donna Karan.
-
Glee favourite Dianna Agron opted for a sophisticated look at Vanity Fair's Oscars after-do in a plunging navy gown by J Mendal. Coral lips and chandelier earrings gave an added touch of glamour.
-
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana is never one to shy away from colour on the red carpet, and made winning work of matching shades of red and pink in this Prabal Gurung midi-length dress, finished with satin heels and matte lips.
-
Cameron Diaz was one of the few stars to grace Vanity Fair's star-studded after-party in a mini, and with legs like that who could blame her! She styled the animal-print dress by Carolina Herrera with peep-toe shoe boots and simple fold-over clutch.
-
Anna Kendrick
Twi-star Anna Kendrick embraced the Oscars trend for red dresses, slipping into this origami shift by Marchesa. We love her soft, side-swept up-do, too.
-
Valentino's signature SS11 ruffles gave a romantic feel to Amanda Seyfried's Vanity Fair red carpet look.
-
Charlize Theron
Former Best Actress winner Charlize Theron looked utterly ethereal in this full-length white Versace gown, topped simply with soft waves and glowing skin.
-
Colin Firth, Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway did a staggering dress-athon at the Oscars, sporting nine different outfits through from the ceremony to the after-party. She started in a red Valentino vintage gown and finished the night in this Versace sequin number, as she partied with man of the night Colin Firth.
Chace Crawford
No one rocks a tux quite like Chace Crawford. The Gossip Girl star completed a slick navy suit with groomed side-swept locks.
-
Kate Beckinsale was among the stars to rev up the glamour in a Julien Macdonald archive sequin wiggle dress. Her look was totally Hollywood, as she accessorised with chandelier earrings, an oversized cocktail ring and bronzed glow.
-
Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake brought his mum along for moral support at the Oscars, but it seems he'd chosen to party solo at the Vanity Fair after -party, no doubt throwing dance moves well into the night.
-
Mother-daughter design duo Lourdes and Madonna rocked the red carpet in the minniest of minis and a leg-flaunting lace design respectively.
-
Marisa Tomei
Marisa Tomei made a quick outfit change for the Vanity Fair after-party, choosing this cold fuchsia column gown for the evening celebrations.
