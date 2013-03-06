Check out all the best dresses, hottest looks and winners from the Oscars 2011...
Oscars 2011
More Oscars
-
1. OSCARS 2011 270211
Anne Hathaway hit the Oscars arrivals in her first outfit of the evening, a stunning carpet-sweeper by Valentino and a $10 million necklace by Tiffany and co. The Academy Award nominee co-presented the ceremony with fellow actor James Franco but worked the carpet with the designer of her gown, Mr Valentino Garavni.
-
2. OSCARS 2011 270211
Black Swan beauty Mila Kunis was drop-dead gorgeous in a lace-edged lavender gown by red carpet master Elie Saab. Breathtaking.
-
3. OSCARS 2011 270211
Best Actress nominee Jennifer Lawrence was super-sexy at the Oscars in a va-va-voom red dress specially made for her by Calvin Klein Collection designer Francisco Costa and Jimmy Choo's Lancer sandals. She revealed: “I feel overwhelmed by being here but so excited.”
-
4. OSCARS 2011 270211
Fourteen-year-old Hailee Steinfeld, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for True Grit, worked the ballet chic trend at the Oscars in a pale pink confection by Marchesa, which she helped design. The actress, who was the youngest starlet at the Oscars, completed the age-appropriate look with a skinny Alice band.
-
5. OSCARS 2011 270211
Best actress nominee Michelle Williams showed off her typical gamine chic on the Oscars red carpet in a glistening silver gown by Chanel. Her blonde crop was perfectly smoothed and her make-up was au naturel, dominated by strong brows and a pale pout.
-
6. OSCARS 2011 270211
Amy Adams, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for The Fighter, set off her auburn locks with a midnight blue mermaid gown by L’Wren Scott that perfectly skimmed her figure. Cartier jewels complemented the sparkle in that sequinned gown.
-
7. OSCARS 2011 270211
The Fighter star Melissa Leo, who was nominated for a Best Actress Oscar, chose a structured white lace gown by Mark Bouer covered in mirrored sequins.
-
8. OSCARS 2011 270211
Mandy Moore was one of the performers of the night and looked positively radiant in a crystal-studded gown with a delicate chiffon skirt by Monique Lhuillier and Jimmy Choo crystal-studded Zafira sandals.
-
9. OSCARS 2011 270211
Florence Welch was ethereal as could be in a nude-coloured lace Valentino confection. The singer performed the nominated song “If I Rise” from 127 Hours.
-
10. OSCARS 2011 270211
The Social Network hottie Armie Hammer hit the Oscars red carpet early with his new wife Elizabeth Chambers, who looked elegant in a black iridescent gown.
-
11. OSCARS 2011 270211
Ahh, Russell Brand brought along his mum Barbara Elizabeth to the Oscars. His wife Katy Perry is currently on her California Dreams world tour so she couldn’t join him for the fun.
-
12. OSCARS 2011 270211
The Social Network star Justin Timberlake looked dapper in a classic bow tie tux. He quipped: “Tom Ford was nice enough to tailor this suit for me so I can’t eat all night.” The Sexy Back singer brought his mum along for the night’s festivities.
-
13. OSCARS 2011 270211
Pastels and nudes certainly are proving popular at this year’s Oscars! Previous nominee Cate Blanchett was supremely elegant in this lavender Givenchy dress with circular lace detailing and yellow edging at the collar. Avant-garde and so, so chic.
-
14. OSCARS 2011 270211
Presenter Hilary Swank ravished in a silver strapless gown that ended in a flurry of feathers by Gucci. A sleek chignon secured with a jewelled clip was all the adornment she needed with such a show-stopping dress.
-
15. OSCARS 2011 270211
Jesse Eisenberg, who plays The Social Network’s lovable hero, eschewed the formality of a tux and opted instead for a dark suit and skinny tie.
-
16. OSCARS 2011 270211
Sharon Stone was in fine form in this asymmetrical black gown decorated with feathers on the shoulder. Her bouffant up-do added extra power to the ensemble.
-
17. OSCARS 2011 270211
Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson was super-svelte in a popping tangerine halter-neck gown by Versace complete with origami train. The singer and actress was presenting on stage at the Academy Awards.
-
18. OSCARS 2011 270211
Scarlett in scarlet! The actress wowed in a vampy, curve-fitting lace gown by Dolce & Gabbana complete with a sexy circular cut-out on the back and twinkling Anna Hu jewels. We simply LOVE her textured bob – she looks modern and classic at the same time.
-
19. OSCARS 2011 270211
It was lovely to see Halle Berry in a colour other than black for a big red carpet event. The stunning actress chose a sequinned Marchesa dress complete with asymmetrical tulle skirting.
-
20. OSCARS 2011 270211
Penelope Cruz was the ultimate red hot mamma in a red sequinned gown and Jimmy Choo peep-toe heels. The Oscar-winning actress, who recently gave birth to a baby with husband Javier Bardem, left her locks loose and straight for the event. AMAZE!
-
21. OSCARS 2011 270211
Best actor winner Colin Firth was handsome in a Tom Ford suit (that’s a double whammy for Mr Ford, who also dressed Justin Timberlake), with wife Livia Giuggioli by his side.
-
22. OSCARS 2011 270211
Like Scarlett Johansson, Marisa Tomei unveiled a tousled bob that was ultra-chic. The Wrestler actress matched it with a drop-dead black gown that started in black satin and ended in a cloud of tulle. Can we just say WOW?!
-
23. OSCARS 2011 270211
The Social Network cast was out in full force at The Oscars, with Andrew Garfield joining Jesse Eisenberg and Justin Timberlake at the ceremony, where their hit film was nominated for Best Picture. Andrew, who has just scored the role of the new Spider-Man, chose a timeless tuxedo for the event.
-
24. OSCARS 2011 270211
Dame Helen Mirren showed off a new cropped hairstyle at the Oscars, where she wowed in a gunmetal grey satin gown with puffed sleeves. She attended the ceremony with her husband Taylor Hackford.
-
25. OSCARS 2011 270211
Best Actress nominee Nicole Kidman chose a peaked ivory gown decorated with a smattering of sequins by John Galliano for Christian Dior. The Rabbit Hole actress was escorted on the night by her husband, Keith Urban.
-
26. OSCARS 2011 270211
Christian Bale, nominated for Best Actor for his tremendous performance in The Fighter, was all smiles in his black-on-black suit alongside his wife, Sibi Blazic, who was gorgeous in a black sequinned bandeau dress.
-
27. OSCARS 2011 270211
We’ve been waiting for Natalie Portman to bring out the Rodarte (the fashion house designed the costumes for Black Swan) and we should have known that she would save it for the Oscars. The mum-to-be, who took home the Best Actress gong for her role in the ballet drama, chose an off-the-shoulder number in plum for her big night matched with Jimmy Choo sandals and dazzling chandelier tassel earrings by Tiffany and Co. Her hair was loosely swept to one side and her make-up was flawless as ever.
-
28. OSCARS 2011 270211
Gwyneth Paltrow was totally modern in a futuristic plunging metallic gown by Calvin Klein Collection and on-shade Brian Atwood heels. The actress-cum-singer, who performed “Coming Home” from her film Country Strong, finished off the sleek look with poker-straight locks.
-
29. OSCARS 2011 270211
Last year’s Best Actress Oscar winner Sandra Bullock lit up the red carpet in a crimson gown by Vera Wang and Jimmy Choo's Vita gold sandals. She matched up the gown with a bold red lippy.
-
30. OSCARS 2011 270211
Previous Academy Award winner Reese Witherspoon was monochromatic chic on the red carpet in this strapless column with a white fold-over by Giorgio Armani. The Walk The Line actress had her hair styled in a voluminous pony for a look that was reminiscent of Julia Roberts’ at the 2001 Academy Awards where she won the Best Actress gong for her role in Erin Brokovich.
-
31. OSCARS 2011 270211
The Kids Are Alright lead and Best Actress nominee Annette Bening shimmered on the red carpet in a cap-sleeved V-neck gown complete with twinkling piping.
-
32. OSCARS 2011 270211
Darren Aronofsky, who directed Black Swan and was nominated for Best Director, put in an appearance on the Oscars red carpet in a satin-lapelled jacket and the perfect bow-tie.
-
33. Tim Burton, Helena Bonham Carter
The King's Speech scored the Oscar for Best Picture and leading lady Helena Bonham Carter had chosen a gothic-inspired ensemble for the occasion. After being asked about her mismatching shoes at the Golden Globes, she lifted her skirt to show she'd chosen co-ordinating footwear this time round, but also flashed a union jack garter, worn in honour of the Brit flick's win.
-
34. Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal joined Amy Adams to present the award for Best Documentary Short, and looked as handsome as ever in a simple tux.
-
35. Rhea Durham, Mark Wahlberg
The Fighter star Mark Wahlberg walked the red carpet with his stunning wife Rhea Durham who wore a colourful chiffon gown with coral skirt and flower-embellished bodice. Proof that it's not just the ladies with fancy footwear - Mark sported a pair of patent Jimmy Choo lace-ups.
-
36. Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, Melissa Leo, Colin Firth
The night's best actor and supporting actor winners Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, Melissa Leo and Colin Firth compared Oscars in the press room after the ceremony.
-
37. Natalie Portman
It came as no surprise that Natalie Portman scored the Best Actress accolade for her chilling performance as ballerina Nina Sayers in Black Swan. She dedicating the award to the father of her child, who she called her "beautiful love Benjamin Millepied who choreographed the film and has now given me the most important role of my life."
-
38. Colin Firth
Colin Firth has swept the board with Best Actor wins this year for his role in The King's Speech, and the Oscar was the crowning glory. He dedicated the award to his mother and his thanked his wife Livia for "putting up with my fleeting elusions of royalty".
OSCARS 2011 270211
Anne Hathaway hit the Oscars arrivals in her first outfit of the evening, a stunning carpet-sweeper by Valentino and a $10 million necklace by Tiffany and co. The Academy Award nominee co-presented the ceremony with fellow actor James Franco but worked the carpet with the designer of her gown, Mr Valentino Garavni.
Must Reads
3 Mar 2014
Oscars 2014: The Best Instagram Snaps
3 Mar 2014
Oscars 2014
6 Mar 2013
Oscars 2009 Red Carpet Arrivals
6 Mar 2013
The Oscars 2010
6 Mar 2013