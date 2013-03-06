Oscars 2011

We’ve been waiting for Natalie Portman to bring out the Rodarte (the fashion house designed the costumes for Black Swan) and we should have known that she would save it for the Oscars. The mum-to-be, who took home the Best Actress gong for her role in the ballet drama, chose an off-the-shoulder number in plum for her big night matched with Jimmy Choo sandals and dazzling chandelier tassel earrings by Tiffany and Co. Her hair was loosely swept to one side and her make-up was flawless as ever.