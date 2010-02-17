5 Mar 2018
Oscars 2010 Nominees Luncheon
1. Oscar lunch 160210 Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock was sexy, sophisticated and super-stylish at the Oscars 2010 Nominees Lunch at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in a light grey fold-detail pencil dress and sky-high courts.
2. Oscar lunch 160210 Carey Mulligan
Sporting a new blonde hairdo, Carey Mulligan stepped out at the Oscars 2010 Nominees Luncheon looking stunning in an LBD with a keyhole neckline.
3. Oscar lunch 160210 Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick was rather heavenly in her cream dream of a dress and Jimmy Choo heels at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon. The star is up against her Up in the Air co-star Vera Farmiga in the Best Supporting Actress category.
4. Oscar lunch 160210 Maggie Gyllenhaal
Nominated for her turn in Crazy Heart in the Best Supporting Actress role, Maggie Gyllenhaal was super-pretty in her tiered green maxidress at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon in LA.
5. Oscar lunch 160210 Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep was pretty in a marine-blue printed dress at the Oscars 2010 Nominees Lunch. The star is in the running for the Best Actress Oscar for Julie & Julia.
6. Oscar lunch 160210 Vera Farmiga
Up in the Air's Vera Farmiga was divine in a cobalt-blue pencil dress where the detail was all in the back. The actress is up against her co-star Anna Kendrick in the Best Supporting Actress category.
7. Oscar lunch 160210 Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard
Maggie Gyllenhaal proved that maxidresses are set to be the big thing again for spring/summer 2010, and arrived with hubby Peter Saarsgard.
8. Oscar lunch 160210 Gabourey Sidibe
She's a newcomer to the Hollywood scene, but Gabourey Sidibe is up for the Best Actress gong for her dazzling turn in Precious.
9. Oscar lunch 160210 Colin Firth
Brit actor Colin Firth may have finally shaken off his Mr Darcy moniker for good with his brilliant turn in A Single Man. Nominated for Best Actor, he certainly looked the part at the Oscars 2010 Nominees Luncheon.
10. Oscar lunch 160210 Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman arrived at the Oscar Nominees Luncheon at the Beverley Hilton Hotel looking sharp in charcoal suit. The veteran star is up for Best Actor for his turn in Invictus.
11. Oscar lunch 160210 James Cameron
Avatar director James Cameron arrived looking smart-casual in a back polo neck, jeans and a grey suit jacket.
12. Oscar lunch 160210 Woody Harrelson
Up for Best Supporting Actor for The Messengers, Woody Harrelson looked dapper in a grey suit and baby-blue tie at the Oscar Nominee Luncheon.
13. Oscar lunch 160210 Quentin Tarantino
Inglourious Basterds director Quentin Tarantino was cowboy-cool in a printed black shirt and trousers.
