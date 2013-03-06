Who wins best dressed at the Oscars 2009? See all the gowns, winners and hottest looks...
Oscars 2009 Red Carpet Arrivals
More Oscars
-
1. Pinto Patel Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09Aren't they adorable? Those Slumdog Millionaire lovelies, Freida Pinto and Dev Patel looked happy and surprisingly relaxed on the Oscars red carpet last night. Well, they've had a lot of practice at these awards ceremonies in the last month and came as no surprise to many that Slumdog Millionaire yet again swept the board. Freida was ravishing in her peacock blue John Galliano gown with Dev looking dapper in his tux and bow tie.
-
2. Beyonce 1 Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09Songstress Beyonce walked the red carpet in a fishtailed black gown with fitted bodice and a gold floral detail by House of Dereon, the clothing line designed by her mother. Beyonce was at the ceremony to perform a surprise duet with Australia actor, Hugh Jackman. It was a swift wardrobe change from her tight fitting black gown into an altogether more raunchy red sequinned outfit before she got up on stage to wow the audience with a medley of songs from Moulin Rouge and Chicago.
-
3. Tomei Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09Marisa Tomei swept up the red carpet in this silver grey Atelier Versace gown to take her place in the ceremony alongside Wrestler costar Mickey Rourke. Tomei was up for the award of best supporting actress against Amy Adams, Penelope Cruz, Viola Davis and Taraji P Henson. However it was Cruz who went home with the gong for her turn in Vicky Cristina Barcelona.
-
4. Winslet 1 Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09Kate Winslet had the look of a modern Grace Kelly in her pewter, one shouldered Yves St Laurent gown with her hair in an elegant, vintage style chignon. The actress had a surreal moment on the red carpet as E! reporter, Ryan Seacrest showed her a preview cover of Time magazine with her portrait and a headline saying 'Best Actress', but she kept her calm and carried on with her interviews. Kate's director husband Sam Mendes headed into the ceremony before her to let her take centre stage on the red carpet alone. It was a fantastic night for Kate as she finally finished a thirteen-year stint of Oscar nominations without a win.
-
5. Cruz Winslet Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09Penelope Cruz and Kate Winslet had a chat and posed for paps on the red carpet. The friends were both up for awards but in separate categories; Kate Winslet for best actress in The Reader and Cruz up for best supporting actress in Vicky Cristina Barcelona. Both girls went home winners, beating stiff competition in each of their categories.
-
6. Hathaway Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09Best Actress nominee Anne Hathaway was ethereal in her shimmering nude gown. The Rachel Getting Married Star has seen herself nominated for her role as a recovering drug addict at awards ceremony after awards ceremony but has remained empty handed at all the big hitters, consistently losing out to Kate Winslet. Still, this sparkle-covered Armani Prive gown makes her a winner in our eyes... She nails her red carpet look and wore a dress that was perfect for her slim figure and pale skin tone.
-
7. Pitt Jolie Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09Oscar nominees Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie looked happy and totally in love on the Oscars red carpet. Looking dapper in co-ordinating black, the duo took time out to wave to fans and give press interviews. Unfortunately, both Brad and Ange walked away empty-handed, losing out to Sean Penn and Kate Winslet, respectively.
-
8. Downey Jnr Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09
We're used to seeing Robert Downey Jr as a rugged, handsome man but he scrubbed up well for Oscars night looking perfectly groomed alongside wife Susan Downey. However though he may have been well prepped in the grooming department, he was still suffering from nerves; "I'm so not cool," he told reporters "It's kind of odd to be nominated but I don't know what it's like to win. It's on another level." Robert was nominated for his role in spoof war film Tropic Thunder in the category of Best Supporting Actor but lost out to Heathe Ledger who was awarded the gong posthumously.
-
9. Rourke Oscars 22/02/09Micky Rourke had been having such a good run this awards season, with a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and an Independent Spirit award already in the bag. However he lost out last night to longtime pal Sean Penn who scooped the Academy Award for best actor last night. Speaking to reporters on the red carpet he said "I'm feeling good… I didn't have anything else to do tonight so I thought I might as well come along." His role in The Wrestler has been said to mirror his real life having gone from being a hugely successful actor to being without a role for nearly fifteen years. He said "I feel very blessed to have a second chance I worked really hard to change my ways I learned my lesson the hard way!"
-
10. Patel Mittal Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09If Dev Patel was this excited on the red carpet before the ceremony, can you imagine how overjoyed he must have been afterwards? Slumdog Millionaire swept the board at the 2009 Oscars, winning an incredible 8 golden statues, including the most coveted Best Picture award. The adorable actor was having the time of his life on the red carpet with co-star Madhur Mittal — and rightly so!
-
11. Jessica Parker Broderick Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09Sarah Jessica Parker and hubby Matthew Broderick shared an intimate moment together amidst all the red carpet madness. The Sex and the City style icon was the belle of the ball in this belted ballerina-esque Christian Dior couture gown, which we are totally in love with. And by the look on Matthew's face we're not the only ones.
-
12. Winslet 2 Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09Kate Winslet headed backstage to talk to press in the media room proudly toting her gold statuette. Looking absolutely thrilled she was typically candid and humourous as she chatted to reporters about who she should pass the 'nude scene torch' onto next (Susan Sarandon apparently) and how she hoped Britain would be happy for her in her success for a change. "Having been here before and lost, to be here and win, I've got to tell you, winning is really a lot better than losing. Really a lot better." She's not forgotten her roots, however and spoke about her parents in Reading; "My mum won a pickled onion competition in the local pub just before Christmas, and you know, that was a big deal." You gotta love her!
-
13. Seyfried Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09There was a smattering of poppy red frocks on the carpet at this year's Oscars, including Amanda Seyfried in her Valentino couture number with its over-sized bow on the hip. The Mamma Mia actress teamed her frock with an heirloom-look statement necklace and old-school Hollywood luxe waves.
-
14. Jackman Beyonce Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09Beyonce and Hugh Jackman kept the star-studded crowd well and truly entertained with they launched into a medley of cabaret classics and the whole showpiece was put together under the artistic guidance of Australia director Baz Luhrmaan. Professional showman Jackman donned a tophat and tails, and went above and beyond the call of hosting duties to join the mighty songstress in performing numbers from musicals such as Chicago and Moulin Rouge.
-
15. Hudgens Beyonce Seyfried Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09Wow, what a show! Beyonce was joined on stage by the all-singing, all-dancing Vanessa Hudgens and Amanda Seyfried half way through her amazingly energetic performance. They were then also joined on-stage by their equally talented (and equally pretty) other halves Zan Efron and Dominic Cooper, who also took part in the cabaret extravaganza. The medley was as glitzy and as glamorous as you'd expect from the biggest event on the A-list calendar.
-
16. Winslet 3 Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09Kate Winslet successfully managed to hold back the tears during her emotional acceptance speech, in which she started off by thanking her parents. The overwhelmed actress asked her dad to shout so that she knew where they were sat, and a loud whistle suddenly came out of the audience enabling her to locate them amongst the sea of celebrity faces. A delighted Kate then paused to wave at her proud parents before continuing her speech.
-
17. Pinto Oscars Red carpet 22/02/09There were screams of joy from Freida Pinto and the rest of the Slumdog Millionaire crew as a smiling Will Smith announced them as the winner of Best Picture. The gang's incredible success at the Oscars rounded off what has been an amazing awards season for the Mumbai-based film, and the overjoyed cast and crew celebrated long into the night.
-
18. Winslet Mendes Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09As the Best Actress recipient for her role in La Vie en Rose last year, Marion Cotillard was given the honour of announcing her successor. When she read out Kate Winslet's name as the winner, the shocked actress instantly jumped up and hugged her proud husband Sam Mendes — and showed off some serious bling in the process.
-
19. Penn Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09Mickey Rourke was widely expected to pick up the prize for Best Actor following his success at the other awards ceremonies over the past few weeks, but Sean Penn crept up and swiped it from underneath his nose. The actor, who received the gong for playing California's first openly gay politician in Milk, began his acceptance speech with "You commie, homo-loving sons of guns," before adding modestly; "I did not expect this.”
-
20. Aniston Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09Jennifer Aniston gave the red carpet a miss — we're guessing the Oscars red carpet was probably slightly too public an arena for her first ever run in with Brad and Angelina. However Jen did head backstage after presenting the award for Best Animated Feature along with Jack Black. The pair joked as the cameras panned to Angelina Jolie who starred alongside Black in Kung Fu Panda and showed her laughing and smiling at the pair's on-stage banter. Aniston ditched her signature black for the evening and boy are we glad she did. This oyster-coloured strapless creation by Valentino made her skin glow and was the perfect 'Hey Brad, look just what your missing' dress.
-
21. Jackman Hathaway Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09Showing that he clearly has a way with the ladies was the host of the evening Hugh Jackman. The show opened with a few token jokes and a musical tribute to some of the biggest films of 2008, which Anne Hathaway gamely joined in. Wouldn't they make a cute couple?
-
22. Cotillard Winslet Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09Last year's best actress winner, Marion Cotillard, was the lady who presented Kate Winslet with her gong this year. Interestingly, Cotillard had originally been earmarked for the role of Hanna Schmitz that won Winslet the Oscar — she'd even got as far as going to Germany and doing a screen test for the film. However it was director Stephen Daldry who insisted they pursue Winslet for the part.
-
23. Winslet 4 Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09Five former recipients of the Best Actress Oscar took to the stage to introduce the 2009 nominees — Marion Cotillard, Nicole Kidman, Halle Berry, Sophia Loren and Shirley MacLaine. Marion then had the honour of announcing Kate Winslet as the leading lady who would follow in their footsteps as the 2009 winner.
-
24. Efron Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09A very suave looking Zac Efron put in an appearance on the red carpet alongside his on-screen and off-screen girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens. There was a swift change for the actor later on in the evening as he hit the stage to perform in the fun musical cabaret medley.
-
25. Henson Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09
Best Supporting Actress nominee Taraji P. Henson was elegant in an ivory ruffled Roberto Cavalli gown on the red carpet, which she paired with a fab statement necklace and deep red satin clutch. The actress was nominated for her supporting role in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, but lost out to Penelope Cruz.
-
26. Biel Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09The red carpet was awash with nudes, creams and ivory gowns at this year's Oscars. Jessica Biel stood out from the crowd in her satin Prada frock, which had draping detail across the front. But one dress wasn’t enough for this actress, who was one of the few to change into a second dress for the lavish Vanity Fair After-Party.
-
27. Seal Klum Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09The forever flawless Heidi Klum arrived at the Oscars in this show-stopping Roland Mouret dress, which she accessorised with some simply stunning jewels, and husband Seal on her arm. The couple walked the vast red carpet together, chatting and mingling with all the other stars.
-
28. Pitt Jolie 2 Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09It's no surprise that wherever Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie go, they are surrounded by awe-struck onlookers. All eyes were on Hollywood's golden couple as they majestically walked down the red carpet. Ange showed off her tattoos in her strapless Elie Saab dress, which she teamed with emerald green Lorraine Schwartz earrings and a chic half-up, half-down do.
-
29. Streep Loren Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09Meryl Streep and Sophia Loren were delighted to see each other on the red carpet prior to the ceremony. Meryl, in a silvery grey Alberta Ferretti gown, was one of the nominees up for Best Actress for her role in Doubt, but lost out to Kate Winslet. Later on in the evening, previous Oscar winner Sophia took to the stage to introduce Meryl as one of the Best Actress nominees.
-
30. Adams Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09Whoever said that redheads should never wear red? Amy Adams clearly proved them wrong in this poppy-hued Carolina Herrera gown, which she spiced up with an exotic Fred Leighton statement necklace. The actress was up for Best Supporting Actress for her turn in Doubt, but lost out to Penelope Cruz.
-
31. Cyrus Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09Teen singing sensation Miley Cyrus was all grown up in her Zuhair Murad couture gown with a sparkling embellished bodice and voluminous tiered skirt, which she cinched in at the waist with a wide belt. The young popstrel walked the red carpet at the Kodak Theatre in LA alongside the other A-list actors and actresses.
-
32. Streep Latifah Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09Stopping to congratulate Meryl Streep on her Best Actress nomination was Queen Latifah, who flaunted her womanly curves in a midnight blue Georges Chakra couture gown with Swarovski embroidered neckline. The actress-come-singer wowed the audience during the ceremony when she got on stage to perform “I’ll be Seeing You.”
-
33. Tomei Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09Marisa Tomei was laughing and joking with the patiently waiting crowds on the red carpet — and was highly excited to be up for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Wrestler. Sadly the actress failed to scoop the prize, but she was a winner in our eyes in her gorgeous silver Atelier Versace gown.
-
34. Franco O'Reilly Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09
Fresh from his success at the Independent Spirit Awards the night before was James Franco, who hit the red carpet with his long-term girlfriend, actress Ahna O'Reilly. James had picked up the Spirit award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Milk. Nominated in the same category for the Oscars, we'll bet that the actor was just pleased to be acknowledged — as it was always widely assumed that Heath Ledger would win.
-
35. George Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09The beautiful Melissa George was show-stopping in a cream strapless Dolce and Gabbana mermaid gown, which she paired with sparkling earrings and cuff, and a cute white clutch. The Aussie actress was one of many who followed the trend for pale hued gowns on the red carpet.
-
36. Mitchell Craig Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09Looking very much the image of his on-screen counterpart was the dashing Daniel Craig, who was very 007 in his tux, arriving with his always stylish wife Satsuki Mitchell. Satsuki is one who nearly always gets it right on the red carpet, and the Oscars was no exception. The film producer was radiant in her red ruffled Christian Lacroix gown
-
37. Kidman Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09Oozing elegance was Nicole Kidman as she stepped onto the stage during the ceremony in a beautifully delicate dress by her red carpet go-to-gal L’Wren Scott. As one of the five former Oscar winning actresses asked to return to present the Best Actress prize, Nicole had the honour of introducing the equally mesmerising Angelina Jolie — who had been nominated for her dramatic turn in Changeling.
-
38. Penn Wright Penn Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09Sean Penn arrived at the Academy Awards with his proud wife Robin Wright Penn. The actor was all smiles on the red carpet, but little did he know that he would have an even bigger smile on his face later on in the evening as he got up on-stage to accept the award for Best Actor.
-
39. Wood Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09Evan Rachel Wood was exquisite in nude Ellie Saab couture. With her red hair swept into an up-do and her ears dripping with diamonds Wood looked like a true Hollywood pro. She was at the ceremony to support her fellow The Wrestler actors, Mickey Rourke and Marisa Tomei who were each up for an award. The actress has just announced that she will be playing a lead role in a Broadway version of Spiderman which boasts U2 as music writers for the musical.
-
40. Slumdog Cast Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09It really was the night for the Slumdog Millionaire gang, who celebrated winning an incredible 8 Oscars. The entire cast and crew were present at the prestigious awards ceremonies, including the adorable wide-eyed child stars who flew in all the way from Mumbai to attend.
-
41. Stiller Portman Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09Laughs aplenty came courtesy of Ben Stiller, who took to the stage to present an award and was almost unrecognizable in his guise as the now heavily bearded Joaquin Phoenix. As Ben performed a parody of the actor's now infamous appearance on the David Letterman show, his co-presenter Natalie Portman struggled to keep a straight face whilst discussing nominees.
-
42. Ledger Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09The ceremony took an emotional turn when the late Heath Ledger was announced as the winner of the Best Supporting Actor award. Having flown in from Australia especially, Heath’s family took to the stage to accept the trophy on his behalf. The actor has won a prize at every awards ceremony going this season for his twisted portrayal of the joker in The Dark Knight — and this final golden statue makes him the second ever recipient of a posthumous Oscar the history of the Academy Awards.
-
43. Cruz 1 Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09We were so very relieved to see that Penelope Cruz had opted out of wearing black in favour of this beautiful vintage-look Balmain coutute gown. Not only did the cream colour beautifully compliment the Spanish senorita’s dark complexion, but it gave her the appearance of being a very glam bride walking down a very long (and red) aisle.
-
44. Kidman Winslet Loren Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09After years of perfecting that gracious loser face, we wouldn’t have been surprised if Kate Winslet had turned on the waterworks and had to be forcefully removed from the stage. Fortunately, the actress gave a sweet, moving speech upon accepting her trophy, before leaving the stage hand-in-hand with former Best Actress recipients Nicole Kidman and Sophia Loren.
-
45. Winslet Penn Cruz Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09The three big winners of the night gathered together backstage for a celebratory photo with their shiny Oscars. This was a momentous evening for Kate Winslet, Sean Penn and Penelope Cruz and the three recipients seemed unwilling to let go of their trophies for the rest of the night! Of course the trio had a moment to reflect upon the fourth winner who should have been celebrating success with them, having won in the Best Supporting Actor category — the late Heath Ledger.
Pinto Patel Oscars Red Carpet 22/02/09
Must Reads
3 Mar 2014
Oscars 2014: The Best Instagram Snaps
3 Mar 2014
Oscars 2014
6 Mar 2013
The Oscars 2010
6 Mar 2013
Oscars 2011
6 Mar 2013