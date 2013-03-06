Oscars 2009 Red Carpet Arrivals

Kate Winslet headed backstage to talk to press in the media room proudly toting her gold statuette. Looking absolutely thrilled she was typically candid and humourous as she chatted to reporters about who she should pass the 'nude scene torch' onto next (Susan Sarandon apparently) and how she hoped Britain would be happy for her in her success for a change. "Having been here before and lost, to be here and win, I've got to tell you, winning is really a lot better than losing. Really a lot better." She's not forgotten her roots, however and spoke about her parents in Reading; "My mum won a pickled onion competition in the local pub just before Christmas, and you know, that was a big deal." You gotta love her!