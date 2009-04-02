5 Mar 2018
Oscar Nominees Luncheon, LA
1. Hathaway Oscar Lunch 02/02/09Anne Hathaway was just one of the hot Hollywood A-listers present at the annual luncheon in LA thrown to celebrate all the Oscar nominees. The Bride Wars star opted for a sweet ivory embroidered dress, teamed with metallic Christian Louboutin heels. Anne has been nominated for Best Actress for her dramatic turn as a recovering drug addict in Rachel Getting Married.
2. Winslet Oscar Lunch 02/02/09Representing the Brits in true elegant fashion was Kate Winslet, who arrived in a chic Helmut Lang LBD accessorised with a simple gold chain. The actress is one of the hot contenders to scoop the gong for Best Actress for her role in The Reader, having won the Golden Globe for Best Actress last month — where she delivered a rather teary acceptance speech. 'I get very emotional about these things, I discover,” she laughed at the Oscars luncheon. “I think I'm not cut out for this. I'm too emotional to lose, and I'm too emotional to win.'
3. Downey Jr Levin Oscar Lunch 02/02/09Robert Downey Jr. brought his producer wife Susan Levin along to the annual luncheon in Los Angeles. The actor has been nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in Tropic Thunder, a whole 16 years after his last Oscar nomination. Robert laughed about his nomination at the luncheon, saying that he found it ironic. “The funny thing is, I was playing an Oscar-crazed weirdo whose every motivation was somehow geared toward accolades,” he explained of his role in the film.
4. Rourke Oscar Lunch 02/02/09Mickey Rourke made a triumphant return to the big screen this year, playing the lead role in The Wrestler, for which he is up for Best Actor. Having scooped the same award at the Golden Globes last month, Mickey commented that he feels privileged to be honoured with such recognition. “I was out of work for about 14 years” he said at the luncheon, before adding that he was so grateful that “so many years went by and I got a second chance.”
5. Cruz Oscar Lunch 02/02/09Penelope Cruz opted out of wearing a frock, instead donning this elegant cream wide-legged trouser suit, teamed with taupe coloured top and towering tan platform shoes. Pen is up for Best Supporting Actress for her role as the unhinged artist in Vicky Cristina Barcelona, but says that she's over the moon just to be nominated. 'I am so happy to be part of a group of people that can work, that can make a living out of this profession that I've loved so much since I was a little girl,” she said. “I really don't want to obsess about winning.”
6. Tomei Oscar Lunch 02/02/09Marisa Tomei was another who opted to wear ivory to the Oscars luncheon, and was picture-perfect in this Christian Dior belted shift, teamed with matching clutch and gold jewellery. Marisa is up for Best Supporting Actress for her role as an aging stripper in The Wrestler. The actress bagged the Best Supporting Actress gong way back in 1992, for her part in My Cousin Vinny, so we'll just have to wait until the big ceremony in a couple of weeks to see if she manages to win once again.
7. Henson Fincher Oscar Lunch 02/02/09
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button looks all set to sweep the board at the Oscars later this month, leading the way with a grand total of 13 nominations. Taraji P. Henson, who was sporting a lady-like blush coloured ensemble, is up for Best Supporting Actress for her part in the film, and arrived with David Fincher, who is up for Best Director. Unfortunately the lead in the film, Brad Pitt was nowhere to be seen at the luncheon, despite being up for Best Actor — and neither was his ever-glamorous partner Angelina Jolie.
8. Adams Oscar Lunch 02/02/09Amy Adams jumped on the trend for blue hues on the red carpet, sporting this striking tourquoise halterneck dress, which is a great colour against her russet locks. The actress has been nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in the critically acclaimed Doubt, but is competing against her co-star for the award, Viola Davis. Check back for all our red carpet coverage from the star-studded awards ceremony on the 22nd February!
