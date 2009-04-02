The Curious Case of Benjamin Button looks all set to sweep the board at the Oscars later this month, leading the way with a grand total of 13 nominations. Taraji P. Henson, who was sporting a lady-like blush coloured ensemble, is up for Best Supporting Actress for her part in the film, and arrived with David Fincher, who is up for Best Director. Unfortunately the lead in the film, Brad Pitt was nowhere to be seen at the luncheon, despite being up for Best Actor — and neither was his ever-glamorous partner Angelina Jolie.