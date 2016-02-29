Yes, Leo! The Oscar Winners 2016: The List In Full

The Oscars are done and dusted for another year, and Leo FINALLY got the chance to take home that golden trophy. See the full list of Academy Award winners right here...

The final guests are just leaving the Oscars 2016, and what a night it was. J-Law, landing her fourth Oscar nomination in five years for her turn as a Miracle Mop millionaire Joy, lost out to Room's Brie Larson for Best Actress, Leo FINALLY took home the trophy, thanks to The Revenant, and Sam Smith picked up his first Oscar for Writing's On The Wall.

Best Picture

The Big Short

Bridge Of Spies

Brooklyn

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Martian

The Revenant

Room

Spotlight (winner)

Best Actress In A Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, Carol

Brie Larson, Room (winner)

Jennifer Lawrence, Joy

Charlotte Rampling, 45 years

Saoirse Ronan, Brooklyn

Best Actor In A Leading Role

Bryan Cranston, Trumbo

Matt Damon, The Martian

Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant (winner)

Michael Fassbender, Steve Jobs

Eddie Redmayne, The Danish Girl

Best Supporting Actor

Christian Bale, The Big Short

Tom Hardy, The Revenant

Mark Ruffalo, Spotlight

Mary Rylance, Bridge Of Spies (winner)

Sylvester Stallone, Creed

Best Supporting Actress

Jennifer Jason Leigh, The Hateful Eight

Rooney Mara, Carol

Rachel McAdams, Spotlight

Alicia Vikander, The Danish Girl (winner)

Kate Winslet, Steve Jobs

Best Director

The Big Short

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Revenant (winner)

Room

Spotlight

Best Documentary Feature

Amy (winner)

Cartel Land

The Look Of Silence

What Happened Miss Simone

Winter On Fire

Best Documentary (Short Subject)

Body Team 12

Chau, Beyond The Lines

Claude Lanzmann

A Girl In The River: The Price Of Forgiveness (winner)

Last Day Of Freedom

Best Animated Feature Film

Anomalisa

Boy And The World

(winner)

Shaun The Sheep Movie

When Marnie Was There

Best Live Action Short Film

Ave Maria

Day One

Everything Will Be OK

Shok

Stutterer (winner)

Best Animated Short Film

Bear Story (winner)

Prologue

Sanjay’s Super Team

We Can’t Live Without Cosmos

World Of Tomorrow

Best Costume Design

Carol

Cinderella

The Danish Girl

Mad Max: Fury Road (winner)

The Revenant

Best Make-Up And Hair Styling

Mad Max: Fury Road (winner)

The 100 Year Old Man Who Climbed Out Of The Window

The Revenant

Best Original Song

Earned It, 50 Shades Of Grey

Simple Song, #3 Youth

Til It Happens To You, The Hunting Ground

Writing’s On The Wall, Spectre (winner)

Manta Ray, Racing Extinction

Best Cinematography

Carol

The Hateful Eight

Mad Max: fury road

The Revenant (winner)

Sicario

Best Sound Editing

Mad Max: Fury Road (winner)

The Martian

The Revenant

Sicario

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Best Sound Mixing

Bridge Of Spies

Mad Max: Fury Road (winner)

The Martian

The Revenant

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Best Visual Effects

Ex Machina (winner)

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Martian

The Revenant

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Best Film Editing

The Big Short

Mad Max: Fury Road (winner)

The Revenant

Spotlight

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Best Production Design

Bridge Of Spies

The Danish Girl

Mad Max: Fury Road (winner)

The Martian

The Revenant

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Big Short (winner)

Brooklyn

Carol

The Martian

Room

Best Original Screenplay

Bridge Of Spies

Ex Machina

Inside Out

Spotlight (winner)

Straight Outta Compton

Best Original Score

Bridge Of Spies

Carol

The Hateful Eight (winner)

Sicario

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Best Foreign Language Film

Embrace Of The Serpent

Mustang

Son Of Saul (winner)

Theeb

A War

When the nominations were announced, the A-list weren't shy about saying thanks to The Academy, either.

Both up for Best Original Song, Sam Smith and Lady Gaga posted these Instagrams to celebrate their nominations, while Jennifer Lawrence stated "I am beyond grateful and humbled by this nomination, I feel incredibly honoured to be recognised among the other amazing women in this category. I could not be more proud to be a part of this film".

Leo took after J-Law when he said "I am so grateful to the Academy for their recognition of this film. Making The Revenant was one of the most rewarding and collaborative experiences of my life. Congratulations to all of my fellow nominees this season. Thank you to the Academy". Could this be the year he finally wins an Oscar?!

Saoirse Ronan was actually asleep when news of her nomination broke; "I was asleep and my mom ran in and she was crying and so it was either good news or bad news and it was great news. I’m going to start crying now. When we made Brooklyn, we had no idea of what was to come. It is the most personal film I have ever done, the hardest one too. This has all been a dream. To see how the film has been embraced has been heartwarming. Thank you so very much to The Academy - you are a group of people I respect greatly and to be recognised by you means so much. Thank you!"

But our favourite reaction so far? Brie Larson, who is nominated for her role in Room; " I thought, "Holy s**t! I’m shaking right now. I’m really confused. It's the highest form of flattery in my field. The nominations mean so much because it comes from fellow actors. I was home-schooled and I never really felt like I was part of any group. To be included with people that I respected so much since I was a kid is just absolutely incredible".