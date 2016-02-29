Yes, Leo! The Oscar Winners 2016: The List In Full

The final guests are just leaving the Oscars 2016, and what a night it was. J-Law, landing her fourth Oscar nomination in five years for her turn as a Miracle Mop millionaire Joy, lost out to Room's Brie Larson for Best Actress, Leo FINALLY took home the trophy, thanks to The Revenant, and Sam Smith picked up his first Oscar for Writing's On The Wall.
Once you've caught up on all the Oscars 2016 red carpet looks, see the full list of Oscar winners 2016 right here
Best Picture
The Big Short
Bridge Of Spies
Brooklyn
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Martian
The Revenant
Room
Spotlight (winner)
Best Actress In A Leading Role
Cate Blanchett, Carol
Brie Larson, Room (winner)
Jennifer Lawrence, Joy
Charlotte Rampling, 45 years
Saoirse Ronan, Brooklyn
Best Actor In A Leading Role
Bryan Cranston, Trumbo
Matt Damon, The Martian
Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant (winner)
Michael Fassbender, Steve Jobs
Eddie Redmayne, The Danish Girl
Best Supporting Actor
Christian Bale, The Big Short
Tom Hardy, The Revenant
Mark Ruffalo, Spotlight
Mary Rylance, Bridge Of Spies (winner)
Sylvester Stallone, Creed
Best Supporting Actress
Jennifer Jason Leigh, The Hateful Eight
Rooney Mara, Carol
Rachel McAdams, Spotlight
Alicia Vikander, The Danish Girl (winner)
Kate Winslet, Steve Jobs
Best Director
The Big Short
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Revenant (winner)
Room
Spotlight
Best Documentary Feature
Amy (winner)
Cartel Land
The Look Of Silence
What Happened Miss Simone
Winter On Fire
Best Documentary (Short Subject)
Body Team 12
Chau, Beyond The Lines
Claude Lanzmann
A Girl In The River: The Price Of Forgiveness (winner)
Last Day Of Freedom
Best Animated Feature Film
Anomalisa
Boy And The World
(winner)
Shaun The Sheep Movie
When Marnie Was There
Best Live Action Short Film
Ave Maria
Day One
Everything Will Be OK
Shok
Stutterer (winner)
Best Animated Short Film
Bear Story (winner)
Prologue
Sanjay’s Super Team
We Can’t Live Without Cosmos
World Of Tomorrow
Best Costume Design
Carol
Cinderella
The Danish Girl
Mad Max: Fury Road (winner)
The Revenant
Best Make-Up And Hair Styling
Mad Max: Fury Road (winner)
The 100 Year Old Man Who Climbed Out Of The Window
The Revenant
Best Original Song
Earned It, 50 Shades Of Grey
Simple Song, #3 Youth
Til It Happens To You, The Hunting Ground
Writing’s On The Wall, Spectre (winner)
Manta Ray, Racing Extinction
Best Cinematography
Carol
The Hateful Eight
Mad Max: fury road
The Revenant (winner)
Sicario
Best Sound Editing
Mad Max: Fury Road (winner)
The Martian
The Revenant
Sicario
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Best Sound Mixing
Bridge Of Spies
Mad Max: Fury Road (winner)
The Martian
The Revenant
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Best Visual Effects
Ex Machina (winner)
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Martian
The Revenant
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Best Film Editing
The Big Short
Mad Max: Fury Road (winner)
The Revenant
Spotlight
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Best Production Design
Bridge Of Spies
The Danish Girl
Mad Max: Fury Road (winner)
The Martian
The Revenant
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Big Short (winner)
Brooklyn
Carol
The Martian
Room
Best Original Screenplay
Bridge Of Spies
Ex Machina
Inside Out
Spotlight (winner)
Straight Outta Compton
Best Original Score
Bridge Of Spies
Carol
The Hateful Eight (winner)
Sicario
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Best Foreign Language Film
Embrace Of The Serpent
Mustang
Son Of Saul (winner)
Theeb
A War
When the nominations were announced, the A-list weren't shy about saying thanks to The Academy, either.
Both up for Best Original Song, Sam Smith and Lady Gaga posted these Instagrams to celebrate their nominations, while Jennifer Lawrence stated "I am beyond grateful and humbled by this nomination, I feel incredibly honoured to be recognised among the other amazing women in this category. I could not be more proud to be a part of this film".
Leo took after J-Law when he said "I am so grateful to the Academy for their recognition of this film. Making The Revenant was one of the most rewarding and collaborative experiences of my life. Congratulations to all of my fellow nominees this season. Thank you to the Academy". Could this be the year he finally wins an Oscar?!
Saoirse Ronan was actually asleep when news of her nomination broke; "I was asleep and my mom ran in and she was crying and so it was either good news or bad news and it was great news. I’m going to start crying now. When we made Brooklyn, we had no idea of what was to come. It is the most personal film I have ever done, the hardest one too. This has all been a dream. To see how the film has been embraced has been heartwarming. Thank you so very much to The Academy - you are a group of people I respect greatly and to be recognised by you means so much. Thank you!"
But our favourite reaction so far? Brie Larson, who is nominated for her role in Room; " I thought, "Holy s**t! I’m shaking right now. I’m really confused. It's the highest form of flattery in my field. The nominations mean so much because it comes from fellow actors. I was home-schooled and I never really felt like I was part of any group. To be included with people that I respected so much since I was a kid is just absolutely incredible".