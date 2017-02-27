Inside The Best Oscar After-Parties....

After the most eventful Oscars in the history of awards ceremonies, the Vanity Fair Oscar After-Party was unsurprisingly the first port of call for many an A-lister who we guess were in need of a stiff drink to take in what had happened.

From celebrating their wins, commiserating their losses and of course, talking about that moment when La La Land was announced incorrectly as the winner of the best picture, this LA party was rammed with Hollywood stars.

Many who had been at the awards ceremony also use the party as a second look opportunity. Think Emma Stone switching her Givenchy gown for a more relaxed Givenchy slip dress and embellished blazer. While others simply came just for the party. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley made her red carpet baby bump debut in a long silver Versace gown accessoring her look with earrings by Nirav Modi. Posing alongside her fiance Jason Statham is was the couple's first awards season sighting since the pair annouced the model's pregnancy earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Emily Ratajkowski opted for a low-cut embellished gown with an elaborate feather hem by Jonathan Simkhai while Dakota Johnson switched from a gold Gucci dress to floor length black gown with an huge pink ribbon.

Taking place at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California every year since 1994, the Vanity Fair party is known as the 'It' party of the awards season with celebrities genuinely seeming to relax and well, errr party. An In-and-Out van is even parked on-site serving up it's famous burgers to hungry award winners and losers.

Click through the gallery to see who turned up including Jared Leto, Kate Bosworth, Amy Adams and Halle Berry and most importantly, what they rocked...

