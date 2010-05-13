5 Mar 2018
Nylon Magazine Young Hollywood Party
1. NYLON Ashley Greene
Flawless! How gorgeous is Ashley Greene's close-up? Perfectly lined eyes and bronzed cheeks made a gorgeous combo.
2. NYLON Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron
When we can take our eyes off the ever-so-good-looking Zac Efron, we're totally drawn to Vanessa Hudgens' achingly cool bun. We want.
3. NYLON Ashley Tisdale
So cute! Ashley Tisdale totally rocked in her super-sweet yet super-sexy floral minidress, which she teamed with gold peep-toes and a cool cropped leather jacket.
4. NYLON Whitney
Hello, sunshine! Whitney Port brought a little light into our lives in her light, bright Rachel Roy maxidress at the Nylon Magazine Young Hollywood party.
5. NYLON Vanessa
We love Vanessa Hudgens' playful purple mini, which she teamed with a totally trendy high bun and gorgeous strappy heels.
6. NYLON Ashley Greene
Twilight's Ashley Greene was smoking hot in her dotty yellow strapless mini and black peep-toes heels.
7. NYLON Christina Milian
Singer Christina Milian worked her curves in a navy bodycon skir, on-trend denim jacket and look-at-me fringed yellow heels.
8. NYLON Whitney
We love how Whitney contrasted her lemon-yellow dress with super-cool navy eyeshadow and sleek long locks.
9. NYLON Kristin Cavallari
Tan-tastic! Kristin Cavallari showed off her sun-kissed glow in a white micro-minidress and glittering gold shoe boots.
10. NYLON Stefanie Pratt
The Hills star Stephanie Pratt worked rock chick chic in leather leggings, with added glitz on her blazer and embellished heels.
