Poor Katy Perry. The singer, sporting a chic Cream Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo, suffered the ultimate awards show embarrassment during the 10th annual NRJ ceremony…Katy was announced as the winner in the Best International Song Category for her single I Kissed a Girl, and joyfully ran up on stage to collect the gong. However, it was announced at the end of the show that a mistake had been made, and the winner was actually Rihanna for her hit Disturbia…so a rather red-faced Katy had to give the award back! Cringe!