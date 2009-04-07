5 Mar 2018
NRJ Music Awards, Cannes
1. Perry NRJ 17/01/09Poor Katy Perry. The singer, sporting a chic Cream Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo, suffered the ultimate awards show embarrassment during the 10th annual NRJ ceremony…Katy was announced as the winner in the Best International Song Category for her single I Kissed a Girl, and joyfully ran up on stage to collect the gong. However, it was announced at the end of the show that a mistake had been made, and the winner was actually Rihanna for her hit Disturbia…so a rather red-faced Katy had to give the award back! Cringe!
2. Pussycat Dolls NRJ 17/01/09The Pussycat Dolls arrived at the ceremony in a whirlwind of tartan, PVC and fishnets, and were cutely co-ordinating in black, white and red. It was a successful evening for Kimberley Wyatt, Melody Thornton, Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts and Jessica Sutta, as they took home the award for Best International Band. Another big winner of the night was Britney Spears who picked up awards for Best International Female, and Best Video for Womaniser though she sadly was unable to attend the event in person.
3. Martin NRJ 17/01/09Coldplay's Chris Martin stepped into the spotlight sans bandmates, as the singer performed a solo version of their latest single during the awards ceremony. That wasn't his only appearance on stage during the night though, as Coldplay were announced as the recipients of the NRJ Music Honours Award. And bless him, he gave his acceptance speech in broken French! “Je voudrais dire a vous un grand merci… (I want to say to you a big thanks…)” he stammered. Definite points for trying!
4. Duffy NRJ 17/01/09Welsh songstress Duffy also performed during the ceremony, wearing a cute black strapless jumpsuit. The singer had been nominated in the Best International Revelation category alongside Leona Lewis and Amy MacDonald, but unfortunately all three UK ladies lost out to a trio of US boys namely, the Jonas Brothers.
5. Dixon NRJ 17/01/09All eyes were on the lovely Alesha Dixon on the red carpet in Cannes as she showed off a set of perfect pins in this sunshine yellow bat-wing minidress. The singer, who is currently enjoying a successfully revived solo-career, was representing the Brits at the international awards show.
6. Perry onstage NRJ 17/01/09Katy Perry put on a brave face following the award mishap, and swapping her tuxedo for a white strapless bridal-esque dress, took to the stage for a performance. But the evening wasn't a complete disaster for the singer. Despite the gaffe earlier on in the evening, Katy did actually take home an award that she rightfully won picking up the Best International Album prize for One for the Boys.
7. Seal NRJ 17/01/09Seal hit the red carpet minus his beautiful beau Heidi Klum. He was just one of the music industry stars to turn out for the awards ceremony, which is deemed the French equivalent of the Brits or the Grammys. All nominees and winners of the awards are voted for by listeners of French national radio station NRJ.
8. Nicole Pussycat NRJ 17/01/09Lead singer Nicole Scherzinger and the rest of her Pussycat Dolls took to the stage for a typically energy-fuelled performance during the ceremony. The singer was sporting the spray-on PVC trousers that she is now renowned for wearing whenever she performs with the Dolls, teamed with thigh-high boots, red corset and leather fingerless gloves.
