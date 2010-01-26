5 Mar 2018
NRJ Awards
-
1. NRJ Rihanna
Rihanna went for full-on drama in Jean Paul Gaultier's backless white lace dress with silver skirt for the NRJ awards. The singer showed off her signature undercut with her bronze locks curled into a punky Mohawk. Riri won the prize for Best International Female at the awards.
-
2. NRJ Dita Von Teese and JPG
Dita Von Teese and Jean Paul Gaultier made a glamorous duo at the NRJ awards with Dita working the underwear as outerwear trend in this nude bustier dress covered in black tulle. A pair of Christian Louboutin's lace peep-toes adorned her feet and designer Jean Paul Gaultier escorted the burlesque beauty into the auditorium.
-
3. NRJ Fergie
Fergie worked the navy dress trend on the NRJ awards red carpet in this slinky shimmering number. With her long hair curled over one shoulder the singer was all about the glamour.
-
4. NRJ Ke$ha
TiK ToK singer Ke$ha was one slick popster at the NRJ awards in her sexy black leather leggings, a pair of strappy shoeboots and a glitzy biker jacket. The singer tweeted after the awards saying "Cannes. Was a pleasure. Rihanna is my new crush. Jeeez she's perfect." Yes indeed!
-
5. NRJ Robbie Williams
Robbie Williams was one dapper chap in his London look of brown Crombie, smart suit and shiny shoes. Robbie scooped the gong for Male International Artist of the Year which was presented to him by Dita Von Teese and Jean Paul Gaultier. Congratulations Robbie!
-
6. NRJ Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland went for a brightly printed frock and gold platform heels for the NRJ Awards. We're loving her new curled hairstyle too!
-
7. NRJ The Black Eyed Peas
The Black Eyed Peas formed a united front on the red carpet at the NRJ Awards in Cannes where they were performing. The group suffered a slight embarrassment during the ceremony when a presenter accidentally awarded them the prize for Best International Group when it was destined for another group entirely. Ooops!
-
8. NRJ Pete Wentz
Fallout Boy singer Pete Wentz aka hubby of Ashley Simpson was all decked out in black tie attire at the NRJ Awards. Apparently the singer's sojourn in France has made him consider moving to the country. He tweeted before the show "In south France feeling the jet lag. I could live here. France is amazing. The food. The people." You forgot the fashion, Pete!
-
9. NRJ Pharrell Williams
Pharrell Williams was top-to-toe bad boy as he headed down the red carpet for the NRJ awards in a Ralph Lauren puffa, washed-out jeans and enormous Nike trainers.
-
10. NRJ Michael Buble
Crooner Michael Buble was just one of the singers bringing his personal style and vocal talent to the NRJ Awards. The well-dressed singer performed for the audience at the Cannes-based awards ceremony.
-
11. NRJ Victoria Silvstedt
Bringing the glitz-factor to the NRJ Awards was Victoria Silvstedt, best known for her work as a Playboy bunny.
NRJ Rihanna
Rihanna went for full-on drama in Jean Paul Gaultier's backless white lace dress with silver skirt for the NRJ awards. The singer showed off her signature undercut with her bronze locks curled into a punky Mohawk. Riri won the prize for Best International Female at the awards.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018