George Sampson cleared the dancefloor at one point during the night, to throw some serious shapes and remind us all exactly why he won the Britain's Got Talent Crown. The 15-year-old was having the time of his life mingling with the famous faces and even tried to teach Paris Hilton a move or two. She was clearly impressed, and the youngster looked over the moon to receive a quick kiss on the cheek from the socialite. We were pleased to see George leaving at a reasonable hour though, even if he did hop into a cab accompanied by two leggy brunettes. Kids today eh?