Nokia 5800 Launch Party at Punk
1. Hilton GaGa 1 Nokia 5800 Launch 27/01/09The appearance of Lady GaGa as DJ at Punk for the launch of the Nokia 5800 attracted a fair few famous faces, including her long-time pal Paris Hilton. The pair hung out together behind the DJ booth for most of the night, with Paris dancing away to the electro-pop tunes that her friend was playing. The duo were overheard laughing together as they discussed their plan to take over London and make it 'the Paris and GaGa show'… We better watch out!
2. Sampson Nokia 5800 Launch 27/01/09
George Sampson cleared the dancefloor at one point during the night, to throw some serious shapes and remind us all exactly why he won the Britain's Got Talent Crown. The 15-year-old was having the time of his life mingling with the famous faces and even tried to teach Paris Hilton a move or two. She was clearly impressed, and the youngster looked over the moon to receive a quick kiss on the cheek from the socialite. We were pleased to see George leaving at a reasonable hour though, even if he did hop into a cab accompanied by two leggy brunettes. Kids today eh?
3. Hilton GaGa 2 Nokia 5800 Launch 27/01/09Paris Hilton was a surprise arrival at the London event, as she rocked up in a striking yellow and black beaded Desire minidress to see her friend Lady GaGa. The heiress is currently in the capital to promote the launch of her new show, Paris Hilton's British Best Friend, in which she puts contestants through a series of tests in order to find a new English buddy. “I just Love London, and I love British people,” she told InStyle at the event. “I just love the accent, and everything about them. I'd already done the show in America so I thought it would be fun to do it over here too.”
4. Jagger Williams Nokia 5800 Launch 27/01/09
The launch party of the Nokia 5800 phone attracted more than a few revellers to London hotspot Punk, including Jade Jagger and her boyfriend Dan Williams. Dan was one of the many other DJ's of the night, warming up the decks for Lady GaGa and keeping the crowd well and truly entertained, while a loyal Jade waited patiently around the DJ booth until he'd finished his set.
5. Jagger Nokia 5800 Launch 27/01/09Making it a family affair last night was Assisi Jagger, who accompanied her mum Jade to the party. 16-year-old Assisi hit the dancefloor with her mum, sporting a cute grey knitted dress over tights — and accessorising it with one of the bright neon glowsticks being handed out to all the guests. Other celebrities at the event included up-and-coming artist VV Brown, recent Celebrity Big Brother housemate Mutya Buena and I'm A Celebrity winner Joe Swash.
6. Le Bon Grimes Nokia 5800 Launch 27/01/09Amber Le Bon and Ben Grimes were just two of the VIP crowd that gathered at Punk, and struck a pose together on the dance floor in their matching LBDs. Guests at the party sipped on Vodka cocktails and partied the night away on the bespoke touch-sensitive dancefloor, which changed colour as you walked across it!
7. GaGa Nokia 5800 Launch 27/01/09Lady GaGa hit the decks at celeb hangout Punk in London, and played the role of resident DJ for the night. And in true La' Ga style, she made one hell of an entrance. Sporting a tight fitting bandage-style dress, towering neon pink shoes and leather gloves — accessorised with her mandatory sunglasses and that now infamous bow of hair — the American singer cut a dominatrix-esque figure as she arrived at the club.
