Whilst Cheryl and Kimberley are preparing for their charity mountain climb, and Nadine was perhaps spending time with her new man — arguably the two edgiest members of Girls Aloud turned up to represent the rest of the band. Nicola Roberts and Sarah Harding rocked up to the Brixton Academy in their fiercest indie garb, and took to the stage to present an award during the evening. The girls clearly had their dancing shoes on — they were throwing some serious shapes on the dance floor at the front of the stage by the end of the night, surrounded by a mob of admirers.