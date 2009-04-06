5 Mar 2018
NME Awards, Brixton Academy
1. Harding Roberts NME Awards 25/02/09Whilst Cheryl and Kimberley are preparing for their charity mountain climb, and Nadine was perhaps spending time with her new man — arguably the two edgiest members of Girls Aloud turned up to represent the rest of the band. Nicola Roberts and Sarah Harding rocked up to the Brixton Academy in their fiercest indie garb, and took to the stage to present an award during the evening. The girls clearly had their dancing shoes on — they were throwing some serious shapes on the dance floor at the front of the stage by the end of the night, surrounded by a mob of admirers.
2. Muse NME Awards 25/02/09It was a successful night for Matt Bellamy, Christopher Woistenholme and Dominic Howard — also knows as Brit rockers Muse — who collected a total of three awards during the evening; Sexiest male for frontman Matt, Best Album Artwork and, for the second year in a row, Best Live Band. The trio had the best seats in the house, sandwiched inbetween Grace Jones and Sarah and Nicola from Girls Aloud. “That was pretty cool, they're another level of hotness,” Matt told InStyle backstage. “I used to have posters of Grace Jones on my wall! I didn't tell her that though.” And what of the lovely Girls Aloud? “Matt didn’t know who they were. He thought they were the Pussycat Dolls!” laughed Dominic. Oops!
3. Little Boots NME Awards 25/02/09Little Boots, a.k.a. Victoria Hesketh sparkled in a sequinned Matthew Williamson dress and Mawi jewelley, and hit the stage to present an award alongside Dizzee Rascal. “I'm having a great night so far — I was up on stage with Dizzee which was so much fun.” she told InStyle backstage. “I'm nominated for Best Blog which is great, but they don't announce that tonight so I don't have to worry too much about it. I can just get drunk with everyone and have fun!”
4. Holland Geldof NME Awards 25/02/09Henry Holland and Pixie Geldof were in high spirits as they walked the red carpet together. Pixie, who was every inch the rock chick in towering heels, a micro mini-dress and tough-look leather jacket teamed with black thigh-highs and suspenders, also turned up with her model pal Alice Dellal and a group of similarly feisty females.
5. Geldof 25/02/09Pixie wasn’t the only Geldof sibling in attendance, as her sister Peaches Geldof also got in on the action. The elder of the two was in a slightly more serene mood in comparison to her more excitable younger sister, and took her seat at her table to enjoy the live performances from the likes of Friendly Fires, Glasvegas and White Lies.
Alex Kapranos and his Franz Ferdinand bandmates opted for a tried and tested approach to their dressing in bright block primary colours (following in the footsteps of The Beatles, Coldplay and even JLS!) Despite not being up for any awards, the band got the crowd going with an energetic live duet with solo artist La Roux, where they performed their own version of Blondie's "Call Me".
7. Allen Winstone NME Awards 25/02/09Jaime Winstone, sporting a cute pink Mulberry skirt and black feathered top arrived hand-in-hand with boyfriend Alfie Allen at the live music venue. The actress happily chatted away to InStyle about her recent appearance on the Pam Hogg catwalk. “I wouldn't exactly call myself a model,” she laughed. “But if a friend asks you to do them a favour you just agree don’t you? It was great fun.” And it seems that she's having a slight influence on young Alfie… “I will admit I'm taking more of an interest in fashion thanks to Jaime,” he said. “But I'm still happy in just my jeans, shirt and leather jacket. That's fine by me — I’m just a casual cool kind of guy.”
8. Gilley Fox NME Awards 25/02/09Bringing a touch of glamour to the evening's proceedings was Emilia Fox, who arrived with her new man, filmmaker Jeremy Gilley. The Silent Witness actress joined in the apparent dress code of the evening, sporting an LBD and leather jacket. The pair took their seats inside to watch the show, which included a surprise performance from Damon Albarn and Graham Coxon. The Blur stars took to the stage for the first time in over nine years and completely stole the show with an intimate, low-key version of This is a Low from their hugely successful old album Parklife.
9. Elbow NME Awards 25/02/09It was a great evening for Brit band Elbow, who were awarded the special accolade of Outstanding Contribution to British Music, as chosen by the editors of NME Magazine. The band opened the ceremony with an epic performance of their 2008 single Grounds for Divorce, accompanied by an amazing 20-piece orchestra. “Even though we've played this venue for years, it’s still a crazy circus!” said frontman Guy Garvey.
10. Turner Kane NME Awards 25/02/09Alex Turner had cause for celebration last night, despite losing out on the Best Dressed award to his stylish girlfriend. The singer picked up the award for Best DVD on behalf of the Arctic Monkeys, and then went on to scoop the Best Video prize along with Miles Kane for his other band, The Last Shadow Puppets.
Pete Doherty jumped up on stage to receive the Best Solo Artist Award, beating off stiff competition from the likes of Jay-Z and Ladyhawke. The musician was also up for three other awards during the evening; Best Villain, Worst Dressed and Sexiest Male - but he seemed pretty happy with the category he did triumph in. Pete skipped off backstage to show off that infamous and inimitable trophy (complete with fag and lighter in hand) and delighted in making rather rude signals at former Libertines band-mate Carl Barat with it.
The Mighty Boosh was awarded Best TV show, beating off stiff competition from the likes of Gavin and Stacey and Skins. A jubilant Noel Fielding ran up on stage to collect the award minus his partner in crime Julian Barratt, and received a congratulatory handshake from one Sarah Harding on the way. The comedian then popped backstage to celebrate with his brother and Boosh co-stars Michael Fielding and Dave Brown, a couple of show girls and a can of red stripe — and happily announced to everyone that: "Pete Doherty just bit me on the ear!" Just another usual evening for Noel then.
13. Welch NME Awards 25/02/09Another of the evening's duets saw Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine join forces with Glasvegas, for a one-time performance of the great Elvis hit Suspicious Minds. We are predicting big things for the flame-haired singer in 2009, who was presented with the Critics’ Choice Prize at the Brit Awards earlier this month. Watch out for this one.
