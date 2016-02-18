Inside Taylor Swift’s ACTUAL Home, And 11 Things We Loved About The NME Awards 2016

NME Awards 2016 were even wilder than ever this year, and for 2016, even Taylor Swift made an appearance. Here’s everything we’re talking about after the rock’n’roll ceremony

Kylie Minogue, Yoko Ono and Taylor Swift?! It’s one of the unlikelest trios in awards season history, but the NME Awards never play by the rules. So from that Coldplay table trashing to Gizzi Erskine’s 60s style, here’s what we’re talking about after the naughtiest awards ceremony of the year so far.

1. Kylie actual Minogue turned up to lend a hand, rocking up to the red carpet in a 60s style Blumarine number, complete with seriously suspicious sparkler, handing out the award for Godlike Genius to Coldplay.

2. Laura Whitmore looked gorgeous in a Fyodor Golan dress and shoulder-robed leather jacket (that’s draping it over your shoulders, FYI) at last night’s awards. This look was a lot shorter than the turquoise gown that may or may not have caught Leonardo DiCaprio’s eye at the BAFTAs earlier in February…

3. Taylor Swift gave us a pretty revealing peek inside her ACTUAL living room via video link. Tay couldn’t make it to London for the awards, but bagged Best International Artist anyway. Posing in her white living room, you could even see Meredith slink away in the background.

4. Gizzi Erskine’s outfit is giving us strong 60s vibes – the chef rocked an A-line leopard print dress with a pussybow bouse and flat loafers. Yes, flats on the red carpet!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BB52eR4MRJR/ CONGRATULAIONS @foals #nmeawards2016 A post shared by Gizzi Erskine (@gizzierskine) on Feb 17, 2016 at 2:20pm PST

5. Coldplay were the talk of the night, taking home the Godlike Genius award for 2016. As the band kinda awkwardly admitted on stage, they’ve gone from being up for Best Band to Villain Of The Year (‘conscious uncoupling’ didn’t help things) and back again, but they’re on top after this performance.

6. …well, they were, until rock band Bring Me The Horizon quite literally trashed Coldplay’s table during their performance. Chris Martin wasn’t too happy – was that a dig we heard in Coldplay’s acceptance speech?

7. Lilah Parsons looked bold in Balmain on the red carpet – the strapless jumpsuit is exactly the kind of look we’d rock on the daily if we could, and that caped waistcoat (capecoat?) is pretty cool too.

8. Charli XCX, who landed the Best British Solo Artist award, is hiding nothing with this skinight catsuit. WOW.

9. Can we please talk about Yoko Ono?! The legendary singer was honoured with the Inspiration Award, the night before her 83rd birthday. That white silk scarf puts Amal’s Golden Globes gloves to shame. And now we want a top hat.

10. Alicia Rountree, Jude Law’s model ex, stepped out in this Emilio De La Morena sheer dress to present the award for Best Live Band to Wolf Alice. We’re taking this picture to our hairdresser for our next appointment, ok?

11. The cast of This Is England reunited to pick up their award for Best TV Show, including Game Of Thrones’ star Joe Dempsie and InStyle fave Vicky McClure.

Images; Wunmi Onibudo (red carpet), Derek Bremner, Ben Bentley and Andy Ford